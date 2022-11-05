Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Bombón

review star

No reviews yet

133 South 18th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Steak Empanadas
Sweet Plantains
Double Chorizo Burger

Starters & Fresh Dips

Guacamole Fresca

Guacamole Fresca

$14.00
Guacamole Picante

Guacamole Picante

$16.00

Make it spicy

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$13.00

Housemade ‘cheese’ sauce, mojo verde

Peruvian Yuca

Peruvian Yuca

$9.00

Aji amarillo, castelvetrano olives, fried capers, cilantro

Spanish Meatballs

Spanish Meatballs

$17.50

Romesco, mojo verde, herb grilled bread

Philly Steak Empanadas

Philly Steak Empanadas

$13.00

‘Cheese’, corn, pico de gallo, spicy ketchup

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Fried sweet plantains, cilantro, aioli

Classics

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Housemade ‘cheese’ sauce, black beans, cumin crema, pickled jalapeno, guacamole

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$15.00

Avocado, cilantro dressing, black beans, white onion

Impossible Tacos

Impossible Tacos

$15.00

Chorizo spiced ‘beef’, pico de gallo, cumin crema, shredded lettuce, flour tortilla

Hearts of Palm 'Fish' Tacos

Hearts of Palm 'Fish' Tacos

$14.00

Grilled corn slaw, avocado, cilantro lime vinaigrette, chipotle crema

BBB Club

BBB Club

$14.00

Blackened chick’n, organic tempeh bacon, avocado, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato

Double Chorizo Burger

Double Chorizo Burger

$17.00

‘Chorizo’ patties, smoked gouda, pickles, caramelized onions, papas fritas, chipotle ranch

Solo Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$8.00

Solo Impossible Taco

$8.00

Solo Hearts of Palm 'Fish' Taco

$7.50

Salads

Latin Chop

Latin Chop

$13.00

Avocado, grilled corn, cherry tomato, red onion, black and red beans, tortilla strips, cilantro dressing

Zesty Caesar

Zesty Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, castelvetrano olives, fried capers, herb crouton

Sides

Traditional Spanish Rice

Traditional Spanish Rice

$5.00

Sofrito, carrots, peas

Cuban Black Beans

Cuban Black Beans

$5.00

Cumin, green bell pepper

Tostones

Tostones

$9.00

Grilled onions, mojo verde

Papas Fritas

$7.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$11.00
Pastelillos

Pastelillos

$11.00

Flaky pastry filled with caramelized bananas and chocolate, topped with toasted hazelnuts.

BRUNCH FOOD

Philly Steak Empanadas

Philly Steak Empanadas

$13.00

‘Cheese’, corn, pico de gallo, spicy ketchup

Spanish Meatballs

Spanish Meatballs

$17.50

Romesco, mojo verde, herb grilled bread

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Fried sweet plantains, cilantro, aioli

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Housemade ‘cheese’ sauce, black beans, cumin crema, pickled jalapeno, guacamole

Loaded Breakfast Yuca

$10.00
Guacamole Fresca

Guacamole Fresca

$14.00
Guacamole Picante

Guacamole Picante

$16.00

Make it spicy

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$13.00

Housemade ‘cheese’ sauce, mojo verde

Breakfast Egg Torta

$12.00

Strawberries & Cream French Toast

$14.00

Old Fashioned Pancakes

$10.00
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$15.00

Avocado, cilantro dressing, black beans, white onion

Impossible Tacos

Impossible Tacos

$15.00

Chorizo spiced ‘beef’, pico de gallo, cumin crema, shredded lettuce, flour tortilla

BBB Club

BBB Club

$14.00

Blackened chick’n, organic tempeh bacon, avocado, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato

Latin Chop

Latin Chop

$13.00

Avocado, grilled corn, cherry tomato, red onion, black and red beans, tortilla strips, cilantro dressing

Zesty Caesar

Zesty Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, castelvetrano olives, fried capers, herb crouton

Traditional Spanish Rice

Traditional Spanish Rice

$5.00

Sofrito, carrots, peas

Cuban Black Beans

Cuban Black Beans

$5.00

Cumin, green bell pepper

Papas Fritas

$7.00

Tempeh Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$7.00
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$7.00
Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$6.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Horchata

Horchata

$6.00
Margarita Mix (no alcohol)

Margarita Mix (no alcohol)

$20.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Soda

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Beer

Tecate

Tecate

$6.00+

Presidente

$6.00+
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$7.00+

Brotherly Love IPA

$7.00+

BY THE BOTTLE

Morande Pinot Noir

$44.00
Mureda Cabernet Sauvignon

Mureda Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00
Alativa Malbec

Alativa Malbec

$48.00

Sol Real Vino Verde

$44.00

Aresti Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00
Mureda Chardonnay

Mureda Chardonnay

$48.00
Casas Del Mar Cava

Casas Del Mar Cava

$48.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Bar Bombón is an award-winning Latin-inspired on Rittenhouse Square, reminiscent of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Created by Philadelphia plant-based powerhouse Nicole Marquis, it is a 100% plant-based restaurant serving empanadas, tacos, margaritas, and more.

Location

133 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spice Finch - 220 S 17th St
orange starNo Reviews
220 S 17th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
CookNSolo - K'Far
orange starNo Reviews
110 S. 19th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Melograno - Rittenhouse Square
orange star4.7 • 1,215
2012 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
20th Street Pizza
orange star4.7 • 247
108 South 20th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
P.S. & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1706 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston