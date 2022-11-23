Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbonzai Lebanese Eatery - Costa Mesa

2930 Bristol St C104

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Popular Items

Chicken Pita
Chicken Bowl
Steak Pita

Baked Falafel

Baked Falafel Pita

Baked Falafel Pita

$12.00

Our signature baked falafel wrapped in a pita bread. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, pickles and your choice of tahini sauce!

Baked Falafel Bowl

Baked Falafel Bowl

$12.00

Our signature baked falafel in a bowl with your choice of lettuce, spinach and/or rice. Also comes with tomatoes, pickles, radishes and your choice of tahini sauce.

Chicken

Delicious marinated chicken made with 100% chicken breast. Extremely popular and pairs wonderfully with our garlic sauce.
Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$13.00

Our delicious chicken breast wrapped in a pita bread, shawarma style. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our wonderful garlic sauce.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Our delicious chicken breast in a bowl, shawarma style, with your choice of lettuce, spinach and/or rice. Also comes with tomatoes, pickles, garlic garbanzo beans and garlic sauce.

Steak

Steak Pita

Steak Pita

$14.00

Marinated sliced steak strips, shawarma style, wrapped in a pita bread. Comes with tomatoes, pickles, onions, parsley and our wonderful tahini sauce.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$14.00

Marinated sliced steak strips, shawarma style, in a bowl with your choice of lettuce, spinach and/or rice. Also comes with tomatoes, pickles, onions, garlic garbanzo beans and tahini sauce.

Sides

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Our home-made 'fries' cooked in an air fryer. Avoid all the extra oil and give these a try!

Hummus w/ Pita

Hummus w/ Pita

$6.00

Our home-made creamy hummus, drizzled with olive oil. A very popular choice! Served with pita bread

Air Fried Cauliflower

Air Fried Cauliflower

$6.00Out of stock

Our air-fried cauliflower is a wonderful side dish to enjoy. It is nicely seasoned and served with tahini sauce as a dip.

Baba Ghannouj w/ Pita

Baba Ghannouj w/ Pita

$6.00

Our home-made baba ghannouj is made of roasted eggplant and tahini. Some people like to call it eggplant-hummus! Served with pita bread

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$6.00

A delicious and traditional Lebanese salad made of diced parsley, tomatoes, onions and burghol (wheat germ). A must try!

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Refreshing simple salad consisting of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and our lemon-olive oil dressing.

a la carte

Single Falafel(s)

$2.00

A single piece of our baked falafel, comes with your choice of tahini sauce.

Large garlic sauce

$6.00

A large serving of our garlic sauce, perfect to take home!

Chicken a la carte

$7.00

A serving of our marinated chicken for you to add to whatever you like!

Steak a la carte

$8.00

A serving our marinated steak shawarma for you to add to whatever you like!

Drinks

Bottled Water (Aquafina)

$2.25

Bottled Water (Voss)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Pure Leaf)

$3.50

Sparkling Water (Proud Source)

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Starbucks

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Bubly Lime

$2.50

Bubly Grapefruit

$2.50

Bubly Raspberry

$2.50

Bubly Blackberry

$2.50

Kevita Ginger

$3.95

Kevita Lavendar

$3.95

Kevita Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Kevita Cherry

$3.95

Yogurt Drink

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Desserts

Baklava

Craving a little snack at the end of your meal? Look no further than our baklava!

Extra Sauces

Classic Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Our classic tahini sauce made from sesame seeds.

Cilantro Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Cilantro flavored tahini sauce.

Spicy Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Tahini sauce with a spicy kick.

Garlic Sauce

$0.95

Extremely popular garlic sauce. Goes well with just about anything!

Hummus

$0.95

Home-made smooth and creamy hummus

Baba Ghannouj

$0.95

Delicious dip made from roasted eggplant and tahini.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh hand-crafted Lebanese cuisine.

2930 Bristol St C104, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

