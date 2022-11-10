Barbour Lane Pizza 3301 BARBOUR LN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Try our pizza, sandwiches, and wings!
Location
3301 BARBOUR LN, LOUISVILLE, KY 40241
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurant
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant