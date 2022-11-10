Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barbour Lane Pizza 3301 BARBOUR LN

review star

No reviews yet

3301 BARBOUR LN

LOUISVILLE, KY 40241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CRUST
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$6.99+

White Garlic Breadsticks

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99+

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Queso Dip And Chips

$6.99

French Fries

$5.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip And Chips

$6.99

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.99

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

cheese and pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

cheese

Supreme Pizza

$15.99

pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Super Veggie Pizza

$11.99

cheese, fresh mushrooms, onoins, green peppers, black olives, and spinach

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

cheese, chicken, alfredo sauce, fresh basil

Extra items

$1.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Quinoa Garbanzo Kale Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Tortilla Wrap

$7.99

Bread Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Burger

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

French Sub Base

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

SAUSAGE BURGER

$8.99

SAUSAGE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, MAYO AND CHEESE

BEEF, ground steak BURGER

$8.99

BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, CHEESE

Side Dressings

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Olive Oil

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

ITALIAN DRESSING

$1.00

No Dressing

Dessert

Cake

$5.99

one scoop Ice Cream

$2.79

two scoop ice cream

$3.99

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$2.49

BUFFET CHEESECAKE

$1.99

PIE PEANUT BUTTER

$4.49

PIE PECAN BOURBON

$4.49

FUDGE CAKE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$1.99

NEW YORK STYLE VANILLA

$1.99

SILK TAXEDO

$1.99

RED VELVET

$4.49

Combos

Chicken Burger, Fries, Soda

$11.99

chips

$1.29

Make Your Own Pizza

CRUST

$10.99

N/a Beverages

Coke

$2.00

SODA

$2.00

WATER REGULAR

$0.99

FIJI WATER

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Try our pizza, sandwiches, and wings!

Website

Location

3301 BARBOUR LN, LOUISVILLE, KY 40241

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Martini Italian Bistro - The Paddock Shops
orange star4.4 • 958
4021 Summit Plaza Drive Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Goose Creek Diner
orange star4.0 • 379
2923 Goose Creek Rd Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
The Joy Luck - East End
orange starNo Reviews
9850 Von Allmen Court Louisville, KY 40241
View restaurantnext
Sushi Master
orange star4.6 • 604
9415 Norton Commons Bld #101 Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Tea Station Asian Bistro - 9422 Norton Commons Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 378
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext
Mercato Italiano - Norton Commons
orange star4.5 • 874
10640 Meeting St Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LOUISVILLE

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LOUISVILLE
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston