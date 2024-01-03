Barb's Pies & Pastries
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2054 Main St, Ferndale, WA 98248
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
California Tacos & Fresh Juices -
No Reviews
4252 Cordata Pkwy Ste 104 Bellingham WA Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant
Volli Bellingham - The Kitchen and Backcourt Bar at Volli
No Reviews
4190 Cordata Parkway Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant
New Mexico Tamale Company - 360-389-8841
4.7 • 440
4151 Meridian Street Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurant