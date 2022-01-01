Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barcadia New Orleans

586 Reviews

$$

601 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Lea Jane's - Seafood

Fried Catfish Basket

$14.75

Fried Catfish over Texas Toast, Mississippi Style Comeback Sauce. Served with French Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.75

Fried Shrimp over Texas Toast, Mississippi Style Comeback Sauce. Served with French Fries

Lea Jane's - Sandwiches/Salads

The Plain Jane

$14.00

Two Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Mayonnaise and Dill Pickles on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

The Nashville

$14.75

Fried Chicken Thigh, Kale Kimchi Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch on thick cut Toast. Served with French Fries.

The Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Catfish, Mayonnaise and Dill Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Served with French Fries.

All-American Smash Burger

$15.00

Double Burger, American Cheese, Shaved White Onion, Pickles and Special Sauce on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served with French Fries.

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Croutons, Charred Onion Ranch.

Lea Jane's - Chicken

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Two (2) Jumbo Chicken Tenders over Texas Toast with Dill Pickles. Served with French Fries

LJs Hot Wings

$10.00

Six (6) Jumbo Chicken Wings served over Texas Toast with Dill Pickles.

Half Bird (4 PC)

$18.00

Half Bird (Wing, Thigh, Leg, Breast) with Texas Toast, Dill Pickles and Hot Honey. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Full Bird (8 PCs)

$36.00

Half Bird (2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Breasts) with Texas Toast, Dill Pickles and Hot Honey. Choice of two dipping sauces.

Lea Jane's - Sides

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Mac and Cheese with Ritz Crackers

Collard Greens

$4.00

Collard Greens with Pork Belly

Kale Kimchi Slaw

$4.00

Kale Kimchi style Slaw

Charred Onion Ranch

$0.75

Mississippi Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Hot Honey

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Lea Jane's - Starters

Chicken Waffle Cone

$12.00

Mac & Cheese loaded Waffle Cone, topped with Chicken Tender, Pickled Shallots, Green Onion and Charred Onion Ranch

Loaded Fries

$10.50

French Fries loaded with House made Cheese Sauce, Chicken Tender, Pickled Shallots, Green Onions and Charred Onion Ranch

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Chicken-Fried Cauliflower, Charred Onion Ranch, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Shallots and Scallions.

Lea Jane’s- Dessert

Salted Caramel Banana Pudding

$6.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Website

Location

601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

