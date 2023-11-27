Restaurant info

Barcello's Fusion presents a delightful blend of Portuguese, Italian, Turkish and American culinary traditions. By infusing our menu with peri peri-style dishes, we bring a distinctive and delicious twist that sets us apart. Our diverse menu boasts a range of delectable options, including pizza, Broast chicken, pastas, burgers, and hoagie sandwiches. This wide array of offerings is a testament to our commitment to serving a little something for everyone, accommodating various tastes and preferences. With this culinary variety, Barcello's Fusion becomes a versatile dining destination suitable for a plethora of occasions, from casual get-togethers to special celebrations. Note: We exclusively serve hand slaughtered Zabihal meat.