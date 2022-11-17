Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Bacelona Bistro Bar

142 Reviews

$$

10415 Taylorsville Road

Louisville, KY 40299

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas
Red Sangria Pitcher
Mountain & Sea Paella

APPETIZERS

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$9.90

The most famous Tapa in Spain, irregular chucks of potatoes very tender in the interior and crispy outside. Served with two dressings, Garlick aioli and Brava Sauce

Zuchini w/ blue cheese

Zuchini w/ blue cheese

$7.30

Crunchy and delicious Zucchini sticks Served with Home Made Blue Cheese dressing

Olives

Olives

$4.50
Chistorra Frita

Chistorra Frita

$7.50

Sautée Mild / Spicy thin Spansish sausage Chorizo.

Salads

Catalan Spinach

Catalan Spinach

$13.90

Fresh Spinach sautéed with Bacon Bits, onions, cranberries, peanut, cashew and two slices of fried bacon on the top.

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Rich fresh and Buttery texture Mozzarella Flor-Di-Latte over a salad with tomato Pesto Sauce and Pecans all dressed with a pinch of salt and olive oil

Soups & Creams

Cream of Mushroom

$8.00

Plates

Spanish Charcuterie Plate

Spanish Charcuterie Plate

$25.60

A Selection of Serrano Spanish Ham, Iberian Chorizo, Acorn feed Iberian Cabecero de Lomo, Mahon cheese, Sobrasada on Toast w honey, Grapes, Pan con Tomate (bread rubbed with red tomato and extra virgin olive oil)

Manchego Plate

$11.90Out of stock

Vegetarian

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.90

five big cheese (ricota, asiago, parmesan) ravioli covered with our Gorgonzola cream, crumbles of gorgonzola cheese and walnuts

Eggplant "Parmegianna"

Eggplant "Parmegianna"

$15.50Out of stock

this vegetarian dish made with Fried eggplant baked in a dish with tomato sauce, Pesto , parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Artichoke chips

$10.90Out of stock

Fish

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Delicious tender & crispy fried calamary with a mix of grilled vegetables (red pepper, yellow pepper, eggplant, zucchini) with hand cut potatoes

Garlic Shrimps

Garlic Shrimps

$16.00

Juicy Shrimps cooked in a clay pot with sliced ​​garlic, chili and our signature hot sauce, served with bread and lime

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$17.90

Super tender Octopus served "a la gallega" on boiled potatoes dressed with Spanish Smoked Paprika, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Coarse Salt

Salmon W Snow Peas

Salmon W Snow Peas

$18.90

Juicy and delicious Salmon grilled at the perfect cook drizzled with herb butter over a bed of green beans and onions cooked at very slow temperature to bring it tender and tasty

Grilled Tataki Tuna

Grilled Tataki Tuna

$21.00

Yellowfin Tataki Tuna on a bed of mashed potatoes covered with Mediterranean sauce and ponzu, sprouts and fresh mango

Scallops

Scallops

$19.90

Tempura Shrimps

$16.00

Meat

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.90

Chef Alba’s very own grandma’s lasagna recipe layered with a mix of hearty ragù bolognese (slow-cooked meat sauce) and creamy béchamel (white sauce); topped with melting cheese.

Serrano Ham Croquettes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$16.90

5 Creamy and crispy Serrano ham croquettes; served with Mediterranean seasoned French fries.

Beeff Grilled In Dices

Beeff Grilled In Dices

$19.80

Grilled diced pieces of sirloin sparkling with Mediterranean herbs on a bed of a delicious side (potatoes, onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, garlic, onions, bay)

Ribs W/ Coke

Ribs W/ Coke

$16.90

Spare Pork Ribs cooked with Calimotxo (red wine & Coke) seasoned. Served with roasted potatoes and onions, cream and cheese

Empanadas

Empanadas

$15.90

3 empanadas filled with Beef and Chorizo meat, onions, tomato sauce, and green pepper with a touch of spicy. Dressed with Home dressing

Chicken & Cheese Empanadas

Chicken & Cheese Empanadas

$15.90

3 empanadas filled with seasoned chicken (lime & cilantro) and cheese, served with greens and cherry tomatoes and dressing home sauce

CRÊPE

CRÊPE

$19.90

Home made Crêpe stuffed with broiled chicken, pork and beef all shredded on a bed of tomato sauce topped with béchamel and cheeses served with garlic mushrooms

Garbanzo with Chorizo

Garbanzo with Chorizo

$17.50

Paella

Mountain & Sea Paella

Mountain & Sea Paella

$37.99

Traditional Spanish "Paella de Mar y Montaña": rice cooked in a wide, shallow iron skillet, spiked with both meat and seafood: chicken, pork, shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid. Served in an 18 inch plate similar to the paella pot! Serves 2-3 people.

Sides

French Fries

$3.90

Bread with Tomato

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.75

Bread

$2.50

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Bread With Butter

$3.00

Desserts

Beignet

Beignet

$9.00

Deep fried beignet with pecan ice cream and glazed hazelnuts.

Catalan Cream

$8.00

Sorry, this dessert can NOT be made TO GO

DRINKS

White Sangria Pitcher

White Sangria Pitcher

$32.00
Red Sangria Pitcher

Red Sangria Pitcher

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic cuisine from Spain. Tues-Sat , 4pm-8pm Sunday, 11am-2pm

Website

Location

10415 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Barcelona Bistro Bar image
Barcelona Bistro Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Recbar - J-Town
orange starNo Reviews
10301 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY 40299
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Louisville (Fern Creek) #065
orange star4.2 • 1,384
5628 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40291
View restaurantnext
LouVino - Douglas Hill
orange starNo Reviews
11400 Main St Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
111 S. English Station Rd Louisville, KY 40245
View restaurantnext
Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown
orange starNo Reviews
592 North English Station Road Lousiville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston