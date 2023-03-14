Barcelona Restaurant - Columbus, OH

Restaurant info

Barcelona is a full service, Spanish fusion restaurant located in historic German Village. At Barcelona we work hard every day to present incredible service, a warm environment, and above all, wonderful food. We bake all of our breads and desserts from scratch, we serve only the freshest products, and we offer daily specials by our passionate and talented kitchen staff. Barcelona offers a variety of dining options including our ever-changing menu, specialty tasting menus and special events for our guests. Barcelona is an ever changing, evolving and exciting environment for not only our guests, but also for our team members. Join us for Dinner, happy hour at our historic bar, dinner on our award winning patio, or any of our upcoming special events.

