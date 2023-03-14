Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barcelona Restaurant - Columbus, OH

No reviews yet

263 E Whittier St

Columbus, OH 43206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

DINNER

SOUP/SALAD/CHEESES

BREAD PLATE

$6.00

House made sourdough bread, tomato vinaigrette.

GAZPACHO

GAZPACHO

$9.00

Chilled tomato soup; cucumber, maldon sea salt, olive oil

MUSHROOM SOUP

$12.00

Mushroom bisque; herbs, garlic, cream, rice, mushroom

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$13.00

Beet salad; braised red beets, baby kale, endive, pomegranate seeds, candy walnuts, goat cheese, quince cava vinaigrette

CAESAR

CAESAR

$13.00

Caesar salad; romaine, Manchego cheese, Marcona almonds, white anchovies, lemon wedge, roasted poblano caesar dressing

MIXTA

MIXTA

$13.00

Mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, apples, red onions, gorgonzola, spiced pepitas, prickly pear vinaigrette

CHARCUTERIE

CHARCUTERIE

$34.00

Chef's selection of three cured meats and three artisanal cheeses with accompaniments

GRAND CHAR PLATE

GRAND CHAR PLATE

$60.00

Chef's selection of three cured meats and three artisanal cheeses with accompaniments

BREAD LOAF TO GO

$18.00

Loaf of our house-made sourdough bread

QUESOS PF1

$11.00

Chef's selection of cheeses, fried olives, quince, fig cake, crostini

TAPAS

ALMONDS

ALMONDS

$8.00

Roasted Spanish Marcona almonds with sea salt.

BRAVAS

BRAVAS

$8.00

Fried potatoes; roasted garlic aioli, tomato vinaigrette

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

Sauteed brussels sprouts; bacon, garlic, shallot, white wine, chili flake, crumbled goat cheese

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$16.00

Fried calamari; spicy chili aioli, tomato vinaigrette

COSTILLAS

$16.00

Braised beef short ribs; blue cheese cream sauce, mushrooms, her chimichurri, cilantro

CURED SALMON

$14.00

Pastrami cured salmon; smoked cream cheese, arugula, sliced radish, salmon roe, crostini

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$16.00

Artichoke, spinach, potato, cream cheese, Manchego cheese, mojo rojo sauce

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$11.00

Garbanzo bean hummus; roasted garlic, preserve lemon oil, charred artichoke, fresh vegetables, grilled flatbread

MANCHEGO

$18.00

Baked Manchego cheese; sundried tomato jam, herb oil, sourdough bread

MEATBALLS PF4

$14.00

Lamb and beef meatballs; tomato espagnole, goat cheese

MORCILLA

$18.00

Morcilla and chorizo sausage; braised beans, breadcrumbs, piquillo rouille

MUSSELS

MUSSELS

$16.00

Sauteed mussels; coconut tomato curry, linguica sausage, white wine, garlic, shallots, baby spinach, butter, toast points

OLIVES

OLIVES

$9.00

Mediterranean olive mix; orange zest, charred rosemary, basque peppers, olive oil

PICKLED VEGGIES

PICKLED VEGGIES

$8.00

Pickled vegetables; cucumber, onions, carrots, red bell pepper, cauliflower, celery, oregano, house brine

SHRIMP TAPA

SHRIMP TAPA

$14.00

Sauteed shrimp; garlic, basque peppers, chili flake, parsley, olive oil

SKEWER PF5

$12.00

Herb marinated steak skewer; maldon salt, mojo rojo

SKIRT STEAK

$16.00

Grilled 4oz skirt steak; hazelnut piquillo romesco, herb chimichurri

STUFFED MUSSELS PF3

$12.00

Chorizo stuffed mussels; charred tomato romesco, manchego cheese, anchovy crumb

TAPAS TOWER

TAPAS TOWER

$36.00

Hummus, olives, pickled vegetables, Spanish cheese, Marcona almonds

TOSTADA PF2

$14.00

Tuna za'atar; sushi grade pan seared tuna, pickled onion, radish, jalapeno cream, cilantro, cabbage

VEGGIES 4 HUMMUS

$2.00

extra vegetables for hummus

ENTREES

CHICKEN

$29.00

Fried chicken thighs; port wine onions, cabbage, golden raisins, salsa epanola, mahone cheese

NY STRIP

$46.00

Grilled 14oz NY strip; roasted fingerling potatoes, sangria shallots, smoke gorgonzola cheese

PASTA

$31.00

Ohio City Pasta; roasted chicken, mushrooms, spinach, garlic, fresh herbs, sherry, chicken jus, hazelnut crumb

PORK CHOP

$37.00

Grilled pork chop; sweet potato hash, braised greens, walnut gremolata, brown butter

SCALLOPS

SCALLOPS

$40.00

Pan seared sea scallops; bacon, mushrooms, baby lima beans, dates, chili flake, cream

BARCELONA PAELLA

BARCELONA PAELLA

$40.00

Chicken, chorizo, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, piquillo peppers, peas, sofrito, clasparra rice

BARCELONA PAELLA 4

$138.00

Portion for 4 people to share: Chicken, chorizo, shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, piquillo peppers, peas, sofrito, clasparra rice

LAMB PAELLA

$45.00

Grilled lamb lollipops, morcilla sausage, roasted cauliflower, white onions, peas, piquillo peppers, chermoula, toasted crimson lentils, harissa sofrito, calasparra rice

LAMB PAELLA 4

$162.00

Portion for 4 people to share: Grilled lamb lollipops, morcilla sausage, roasted cauliflower, white onions, peas, piquillo peppers, chermoula, toasted crimson lentils, harissa sofrito, calasparra rice

MARISCOS PAELLA

MARISCOS PAELLA

$44.00

Sallops, mussels, clams, calamari, blistered tomatoes, caramelized radish, guajillo gremolata, white bean sofrito, calasparra rice

MARISCOS PAELLA 4

$156.00

Portion for 4 people to share: Sallops, mussels, clams, calamari, blistered tomatoes, caramelized radish, guajillo gremolata, white bean sofrito, calasparra rice

VEGGIE PAELLA

VEGGIE PAELLA

$40.00

Mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, toasted quinoa, green apple slaw, guajillo gremolata, mojo rojo, white bean sofrito, calasparra rice

VEGGIE PAELLA 4

$138.00

Portion for 4 people to share: Mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, toasted quinoa, green apple slaw, guajillo gremolata, mojo rojo, white bean sofrito, calasparra rice

PAELLA KITS

VEGGIE PAELLA KIT

VEGGIE PAELLA KIT

$30.00

Step up your home-home cooked meals or add some fun to your next date night. Build your own Paella. Let us assemble all the ingredients and paella pan, if you need, and easy-to-follow step by step instructions. Including: Mushrooms, cauliflower, zucchini, onions, toasted quinoa, green apple slaw, guajillo gremolata, mojo rojo, white bean sofrito, calasparra rice

BARCELONA PAELLA KIT

BARCELONA PAELLA KIT

$40.00

Step up your home-home cooked meals or add some fun to your next date night. Build your own Paella. Let us assemble all the ingredients and paella pan, if you need, and easy-to-follow step by step instructions. Including: Calasparra rice, house sofrito, piquillo peppers, peas, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, calamari.

DESSERTS

PONCHE SEGOVIANO

PONCHE SEGOVIANO

$12.00

Landy finger cake, pastry cream, cherry sauce, marzipan, marcona almonds

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$12.00

Burnt Basque cheesecake; strawberry sauce, vanilla tuile

CHOCOLATE PUDDING CAKE

CHOCOLATE PUDDING CAKE

$10.00

Flourless chocolate torte; chocolate pudding, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce

CRISP

$10.00
HONEY FLAN

HONEY FLAN

$12.00

Honey flan; candied blood orange, cider toffee shards, kiwi coulis

GRAND DESSERT PLATE

GRAND DESSERT PLATE

$38.00

Grand dessert plate; chocolate torte, honey flan, ponche segoviano and Basque burnt cheesecake

SORBET

$5.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

BEVERAGES

SANGRIA

SANGRIA GROWLER

SANGRIA GROWLER

$39.00

1 GALLON JUG FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF BARCELONA RED OR WHITE SANGRIA

MENU COCKTAILS

AMITY ISLAND

$14.00

BARCELONA MANHATTAN

$13.00

BARREL AGED

$15.00

BUBBLING BERRY

$12.00

CAFÉ TRINIDAD

$13.00

CHAI THERE!

$13.00

CHAISE LOUNGE

$13.00

COUREUR DES BOIS

$16.50

DULCE CARIDAD

$14.00

EL ESCORIAL

$16.00

FRENCH PEAR

$12.00

HIGHLAND ROGUE

$18.00

KENTUCKY MULISH

$17.00Out of stock

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

$14.00

LA CIUDAD

$16.00

LA TORTUGA

$14.00

LE SORCIER

$12.00

LOUISVILLE SOUR

$19.00

THE PASSERBY

$18.00

THE SICILIAN

$15.00

SOPHISTIQUE

$13.00

STATEN SOUR

$15.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$14.00

TRANSCONTINENTAL

$16.00

WORTH THE SQUEEZE

$13.00

RETAIL

RED BOTTLE (retail)

AGLIANICO DIPAOLO

$22.00

AMARONE MASI - 6

$67.00

BARB MICHELE CHIARLO

$20.00

BAROLO MAURO MOLINO - 1

$60.00

BEAUJ LOUIS JADOT

$19.00

BEROLA BORSAO

$23.00

BORD BOUTISSE - 2

$60.00

BORD GISCOURS - 1

$74.00

C M S RED BLEND

$20.00

CAB BONANNO

$47.00

CAB CANYON OAKS

$15.00

CAB FAUST - 3

$74.00

CAB GROTH - 4

$80.00

CAB KITH AND KIN

$49.00

CAB LANDSLIDE

$50.00

CAB MAS LA PLANA - 3

$116.00

CAB MATT FRITZ

$24.00

CAB QUILT

$38.00

CAB RUTHERFORD - 7

$76.00

CAB SILVER OAK - 7

$114.00

CAB SPOTTSWOODE - 3

$354.00

CAB SUSANA BALBO

$30.00

CAB VEGA SINDOA

$20.00

CAN BLAU

$26.00

CARM CASA CONCHA

$27.00

CHAT DU PAPE LEPETIT

$40.00

CHIANTI BROLIO

$28.00

CLIO BODEGAS EL NIDO - 2

$80.00

COTE JEAN LEPETIT

$16.00

DOVE AND STONE

$24.00

GARN AQUILON - 1

$214.00

GARN ATTECA

$26.00

GARN BRECA

$20.00

GARN HONORO VERA

$15.00

GARN PROPIEDAD - 6

$67.00

GARN TRES PICOS

$27.00

GHOSTRUNNER

$20.00

GR CAMPO VIEJO

$27.00

GR COTO DE IMAZ

$54.00

GR ONTANON

$60.00

GRAN CORONAS

$26.00

LA ATALAYA

$24.00

MALB BENMARCO

$22.00

MALB TRIVENTO

$28.00

MALBEC COLOME

$52.00

MARQUES DE MURRIETA

$38.00

MENCIA ARMAS GUERRA

$19.00

MERLOT CANYON

$15.00

MERLOT LUKE

$27.00

MON MIRA SALINA

$24.00

MON TARIMA

$15.00

MUGA ESPECIAL

$67.00

OLD PATCH RED

$24.00

PN BELLE GLOS

$40.00

PN ELK COVE

$40.00

PN EN ROUTE - 5

$50.00

PN LA PETITE PERRIERE

$16.00

PN MARIMAR ESTATE - 7

$72.00

PN MARSANNAY

$43.00

PN PIKE ROAD

$27.00

PN ROW ELEVEN

$22.00

PRIORAT CLOS MAS

$40.00

PRIORAT SALMOS

$58.00

PRIORAT SLATES

$24.00

RED BLEND JUAN GIL

$24.00

RES IMPERIAL CUNE - 4

$64.00

RESERVA CAMPO VIEJO

$18.00

RESERVA CUNE

$30.00

RESERVA LA ANTIGUA

$34.00

RIDDLER

$27.00

RIOJA ANCIANO

$22.00

RIOJA CUNE

$22.00

RIOJA IBERICOS

$24.00

RIOJA VINA GENA - 1

$80.00

SIENDRA CHAPILLON

$22.00

SOUTHERN BELLE

$27.00

TEMP BELA

$20.00

TEMP CLOS 15

$16.00

TEMP CUVEE PAUL

$19.00

TEMP DEHESA GRANJA

$26.00

TEMP ENTRE SUELOS

$19.00

TEMP PASO A PASO

$15.00

TEMP TRIDENT

$24.00

TINTO BODEGAS TRITON

$27.00

TINTO CELESTE BLUE

$32.00

TRE LEONI

$43.00

WHIPLASH

$16.00

WINEMAKER RED OAK G

$15.00

ZIN ST FRANCIS

$27.00

WHITE BOTTLE (retail)

ALBARINO MARIMAR

$42.00

ALBARINO O FILLO

$18.00

ALBARINO PACO

$28.00

BORD BLANC ROQ

$23.00

CHARD CHALK HILL

$27.00

CHARD FONCALIEU

$19.00

CHARD NICKEL

$50.00

CHARD PICKET F

$20.00

CHARD SANTIAGO

$15.00

CHARD VEGA S

$16.00

COTE BLANC SOLITUDE

$23.00

GAVI PICOLLO

$23.00

GEWURZT FIRELANDS

$19.00

GODELLO EMILIO

$24.00

HALOZAN PULLUS

$22.00

PG BANFI

$26.00

PG CANTINA

$15.00

POUILLY JOSEPH D

$47.00

RIESLING FRISK

$16.00

RIESLING GUSTAV

$19.00

ROSE CAMPUGET

$26.00

ROSE EL COTO

$18.00

ROSE HONORO

$16.00

ROSE SOFIA

$20.00

SB KIM CRAWFORD

$23.00

SB OAK GROVE

$23.00

TORRONTES CRIOS

$15.00

TXAKOLI BODEGAS

$34.00

VEGAS WHITE

$20.00

VERD HONORO

$15.00

VERD TORRES

$20.00

VIOGNIER HERMIT

$23.00

VIURA ONTANON

$22.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE (retail)

POEMA CAVA

$16.00

ANNA CAVA

$20.00

JUVE CAMPS CAVA

$80.00

ROGER GOULART

$27.00

DIBON CAVA

$17.00

POEMA ROSE CAVA

$16.00

ANNA ROSE CAVA

$20.00

LLOPART ROSE

$36.00

POQUITO MOSCATO

$8.00

SOFIA BLANC

$23.00

ROEDERER ESTATE

$39.00

SCHARFFEN ROSE

$39.00

CANARD CHAMP

$51.00

PIPER HEIDSIECK

$71.00

PIPER MILLESIME

$296.00

CANELLA PROSECCO

$8.00

LALUCA PROSECCO

$19.00

CANELLA ROSE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Barcelona is a full service, Spanish fusion restaurant located in historic German Village. At Barcelona we work hard every day to present incredible service, a warm environment, and above all, wonderful food. We bake all of our breads and desserts from scratch, we serve only the freshest products, and we offer daily specials by our passionate and talented kitchen staff. Barcelona offers a variety of dining options including our ever-changing menu, specialty tasting menus and special events for our guests. Barcelona is an ever changing, evolving and exciting environment for not only our guests, but also for our team members. Join us for Dinner, happy hour at our historic bar, dinner on our award winning patio, or any of our upcoming special events.

Website

Location

263 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

