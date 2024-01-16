This restaurant does not have any images
Barcena Mexican Grill#2- Pearland 1930 Pearland Parkway
1930 Pearland Parkway
Pearland, TX 77581
Daily Special
Soups and Salads
Soups & Salads
- Ensalada Cancun
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and bell pepper on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado$17.99
- Small Chicken Soup
With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla$12.99
- Large Chicken Soup
With rice, avocado, ranch chicken, pico de gallo, white bread, and crispy tortilla$13.99
- Azteca Soup
Traditional red chicken soup, white cheese, avocado slices, crispy corn tortilla, and chipotle slices$13.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Spicy Acapulco style$19.50
- Small Guacamole Salad$8.50
- Large Guacamole Salad$10.50
- Josie's Taco Salad
Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita, cheese$18.50
- Julie's Taco Salad
Ground beef or ranch chicken, cheese$15.99
- Small Pozole Verde
Hominy soup with shredded chicken$12.50
- Large Pozole Verde
Hominy soup with shredded chicken$13.99
Dinner
Combination Plates
- Alexis
1 crispy beef taco, 1 chile con queso puff, 1 chicken enchilada, 1 tamale, and guacamole salad$16.50
- Tia Luz
Stuffed bell pepper, 1 tamale, 1 chile con queso puff, beef enchilada, and guacamole salad$16.50
- Valerie
1 chicken chalupa, 1 stuffed bell pepper, 1 cheese enchilada, 1 chile con queso puff, and guacamole salad$16.50
- Taxco
2 cheese enchiladas, 1 chicken taco, and 1 chicken tostada$15.50
- Iguala
2 tamales, 1 beef tostada, and guacamole$15.50
- Jeanie's Plate
1 cheese enchilada, 1 tamale, and 1 crispy taco$15.50
- Ed's Mini Changas
(6) mini changas with chile con queso$13.50
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos Plato
Served with charros, rice, and pico de gallo$16.99
- Fish Tacos Plato
Served with charros, rice, pico de gallo, & tartar sauce$15.99
- Tacos Al Pastor Plato
Tacos filled with special marinated pork served with charros and rice$16.50
- Tacos BBQ Plato
Mexican barbacoa. Served with rice and beans$16.50
- Tacos Suaves Plato
(Soft tacos). Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans$14.50
- Crispy Tacos Regulares Plato
Ranch chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans$14.50
- Crispy Tacos Fajita Plato
Lettuce, tomatoes, and grated cheese. Served with rice and beans$15.99
- Tacos De Carnitas Plato
Deep-fried pork tenderloin. Served with rice, charros, and guacamole$16.50
- Tacos Al Carbon Plato
Served with rice, charros, pico, and guacamole$17.99
- Tacos De Birria Plato$17.50
Los Quesos
- Queso Flameado
Melted white cheese with chorizo$15.50
- Queso Parrilla
Melted white cheese with beef or chicken fajita$16.50
- Queso Acapulco
Melted white cheese with shrimp, bell pepper, and onions$16.50
- Queso Vegetable
Melted white cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions$15.50
- Queso Poblano
Melted white cheese with grilled poblano pepper and onions$15.50
Burritos
- Burrito Fajita
Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans$17.99
- Burrito Azteca
Chicken fajita. Topped with chipotle sauce and melted white cheese$17.50
- Burrito "Gabriel's" Style
Filled with Carnitas and topped with special green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice and beans$16.50
- Burrito De Carne Guisada
Filled with carne guisada. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans$16.50
- Burrito "Chris" Style
Filled with carnitas, rice, and beans. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese$16.50
- Burrito Texano
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans$15.50
- Burrito Beans
Filled with beans and topped with chile con queso. Served with rice$12.99
Fajitas Al Carbon & Parilladas
- Beef Fajitas For One$22.99
- Beef Fajitas For Two$45.50
- Chicken Fajitas For One$18.50
- Chicken Fajitas for Two$36.50
- Fajita Mix for One$20.99
- Fajita Mix For two$41.50
- For One Camarones a La Plancha$19.99
- For Two Camarones a La Plancha$39.50
- Parrillada Dos Hermanos For 1
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions$29.50
- For Two (10) Shrimp Parrillada "Los Dos Hermanos"
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and beef fajitas with grilled onions$58.50
- For One (4) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes
Chicken & beef fajitas$32.00
- For Two (8) Brochettes Parrillada Brochettes
Chicken & beef fajitas$63.50
Quesadillas
- Quesadillas De Espinacas
Spinach and white cheese$13.99
- Quesadillas Poblanas
Grilled poblano pepper strips$13.99
- Quesadillas Rancheras
Ranch chicken or ground beef$13.99
- Quesadillas Vegetable
Mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions$13.99
- Quesadillas De Birria
Slow cooked marinated beef$14.50
- Quesadillas Fajita
Chicken or beef fajita$17.50
- Quesadillas Shrimp
Shrimp and Spanish sauce$15.50
- 1/2 Fajita Quesadilla$15.50
- 1/2 Shrimp Quesadilla$13.50
- 1/2 Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- 1/2 Ranchera Quesdilla$10.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Chalupas
- Chalupas Regulares Plato
Ground beef or ranch chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese$13.50
- Chalupa Dailey Style Plato
A large fried flour tortilla topped with CCQ, beans, beef or chicken fajita, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños$13.99
- Chalupas Especiales Plato
Beef or chicken fajita, beans, lettuce, served with tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and grated cheese$13.99
Specialties of the House
- Las Campanitas
Two stuffed fried bell peppers with picadillo, chile con queso, served with rice, beans, and tortillas$15.99
- Chile Relleno
Ground beef (picadillo) or white cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$17.50
- Carnitas De Puerco
Tender pieces of deep-fried pork. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$15.50
- 10 Camarones Al La Española, Con Nopales
Served with rice, charros, and tortillas$18.99
- Bistek Ranchero
Chopped beef fajita steak fried with chopped tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$20.99
- Stuffed Avocado
With chicken, beef fajita or shrimp and, cheese dip on top. Served with rice, charros, pico de gallo, and tortillas$20.99
- Tilapia Empanizada
Breaded fish fillet served with rice, salad, and bread$15.99
- Tilapia Ranchera
Fish fillet topped with salsa ranchera served with rice, salad, and tortillas$15.99
- Camarones Empanizados
Ten breaded and fried jumbo shrimp, served with french fries, rice, and fresh salad$21.50
Enchiladas
- 3 Enchiladas Al Carbon
Chicken or beef fajita. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese$19.50
- 3 Enchiladas "Laurita"
Chicken fajita. Topped with a special green sauce and melted white cheese$17.50
- 3 Enchiladas Mexicanas
Carnitas topped with our special extra spicy red sauce and melted white cheese$16.50
- 3 Enchiladas Aztecas
Chicken fajita with chipotle sauce and white cheese on top$17.50
- 3 Shrimp Enchiladas
Shrimp. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted white cheese$17.50
- 3 Enchiladas Enfrijoladas
Chicken fajita with our special bean and chipotle sauce and white cheese on top served with one puff chile con queso$17.50
- 3 Enchiladas Suizas "Mel's" Style
Ranch chicken. Topped with our special sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchiladas Tex Mex
Ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchiladas De Pollo
Ranch chicken. Topped with Spanish sauce and melted cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchiladas De Mole
Ranch chicken. Topped with a spicy gravy and Parmesan cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchiladas Cheese
Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso
Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip$15.50
- Enchiladas "Trio"
(1) chicken, (1) beef, and (1) cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchilada De Espinacas
Fresh spinach topped with sour cream and green sauce and melted white cheese$15.50
- 3 Enchiladas Yucatan
Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and salsa chipotle on top$15.50
- 3 Homero's Favorite Enchiladas
Three barbacoa enchiladas with our special super hot jalapeño salsa or mild green salsa laurita, white cheese on top served with rice and beans$15.99
Antojitos De Mexico
- Carne Guisada
Beef tips with brown sauce and spices. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$16.50
- 3 Flautas
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream$15.50
- Carnitas en Salsa Roja
With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot$16.50
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde
With rice, beans, and tortillas. Extra hot$16.50
- Chimichanga Fajita
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans$16.50
- Chimichanga Ranchera
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with ranch chicken or ground beef. CCQ on top, served with rice and beans$15.50
- 3 Tamales
With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans$13.99
- Mexican BBQ Plate
(Barbacoa) served with rice, beans, and tortillas$16.99
- Shrimp Camarones Al Gusto
(10) grilled shrimp with your favourite sauce chile de arbol, salsa chipotle, ranchero o en mole. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$18.50
- Dozen Tamales$35.88
Fajita Steak
- Fajita Steak Jerri's Style
Grilled fajita steak. Served with fresh salad, rice, and Italian dressing$19.50
- Fajita Steak a La Mexicana
Topped with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas$19.50
- Fajita Poblana
Slices of poblano pepper, and white cheese on top, served with rice, beans, tortillas$20.50
- Fajita Flameada
Topped with chorizos and white cheese, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas$20.50
- Fajita Con Enchiladas
Fajita steak served with two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, and pico de gallo$22.99
Pechugas De Pollo
- Squires Chicken Breast
With fresh salad, Italian dressing, and rice$15.99
- Pechuga Al Comal
With grilled onions on top, rice, beans, and tortillas$15.99
- Pechuga with CCQ
Cheese dip on top, rice, beans, and tortillas$16.50
- Pechuga Al Gratin
White cheese on top, rice, beans, and tortillas$18.50
- Pechuga Vegetable
Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and white cheese on top, rice, and beans$18.99
- Pechuga Flameada
Chorizo on top and white cheese, beans, and tortillas$18.99
- Pechuga Azteca with Nopales
Chipotle sauce and cactus with melted white cheese on top, beans, and tortillas$18.99
- Pechuga Geo's Style
Grilled poblano pepper and onions, with cheese dip on top, served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and tortillas$18.99
- Pechuga a La Canasta
Breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans, french fries, and tortillas$18.99
Los Pollos
Birria De Res
Cochinita Pibil
Brochette Can-Cun
Childs Plate
Child's Plate
- Kid Cheese Enchilada$7.50
- CCQ Kids Enchilada$7.50
- Kids GB Enchilada$7.50
- Kids Shred Chkn Enchilada$7.50
- Kid Crispy Taco
With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese$7.50
- Kid Tamale$7.50
- Kid Bean Chalupa
With lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese$7.50
- Kid Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
- Kid Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
- Kid Taco al Carbon$9.50
- 1 Ian's Plate
(1) chicken mini changa with rice and beans$7.50
- Erin's Corn Dog
Served with french fries only$6.99
- Kid Chicken Strips
Served with french fries only$7.50
- Kids Fajita quesadilla$9.50
- $1 Adult Upcharge$1.00
- Kids Taco Suave$7.50
- Kids Enchilada Al Carbon$9.50
Drinks
To go Drinks
Bar
Margaritas
Frozen Cocktails
Martini
To Go's
Guacamole
Salsa Verde Picosa
Breakfast
Breakfast Menu
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs sunny side up, topped with ranchero sauce$10.50
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, and hot serrano peppers$10.50
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage$11.50
- Huevos Con Papas
Two eggs scrambled with potatoes$10.50
- Huevos Con Jamon
Two eggs scrambled with chopped ham$11.50
- Huevos Con Tocino
Two eggs scrambled with chopped bacon$11.50
- Huevos Revueltos
Scrambled eggs$10.50
- Chile Con Huevo
Two eggs scrambled with red sauce$10.50
- Migas
Two eggs scrambled with fried tortillas, hot pepper, tomato, and onions$11.99
- Cheese Omelette
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese inside. Topped with salsa Española$11.99
- Huevos Con Nopales
Two eggs scrambled with cactus$10.50
- Vegetable Omelette
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$11.99
- Pork Chops & Eggs
Served with potatoes$15.99
Tacos Single
La Especialidad
- Small Menudo
Spicy beef tripe soup served with cilantro, chopped onion, and tortillas$12.50
- Large Menudo
Spicy beef tripe soup served with cilantro, chopped onion, and tortillas$13.50
- Small Pozole Verde
Hominy soup with shredded chicken$12.50
- Large Pozole Verde
Hominy soup with shredded chicken$13.99
- Barbacoa De Cachete
Cheek meat BBQ served with beans, cilantro, onions, tortillas, and rice$16.99
- Machacado Con Huevo
Monterrey style scrambled eggs with dry meat served with refried beans and tortillas$13.99
- Apporreado Estilo Guerrero
Eggs, chopped fried beef fajita, and red sauce served with refried beans and tortillas$18.50
- Chilaquiles Con Huevos
Served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce$10.50
- Barcenas Special Breakfast
Chilaquiles con huevos and fajita served with beans and your choice of mild or extra spicy sauce$22.50
- Molletes De Chorizo
(4) traditional Mexican open sandwiches$8.99
- Birria De Res
Served with beans, rice, and tortillas$15.50
- Macho Omellete$7.50
Side Orders
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- #1 Summer Special
Bean chalupa, beef crispy taco, guacamole, and Chile con queso puff$11.99
- #2 Tacos Suaves
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- #3 Tacos Crispy
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, & tomatoes$11.99
- #4 Tamales
With chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans$11.99
- #5 Enchiladas Tex-Mex
Ground beef. Served with rice & beans$13.50
- #6 Enchiladas De Pollo
Ranch chicken. Served with rice & beans$13.50
- #7 Enchiladas Cheese
Cheese enchiladas with chile gravy. Served with rice & beans$13.50
- #8 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso
Cheese dip on top. Served with rice & beans$13.50
- #9 Chalupas Regulares
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & grated cheese$12.50
- #10 Burrito Texano
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Topped with chile gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans$13.50
- #11 Enchiladas De Mole
Ranch chicken. Served with rice, beans, & Parmesan cheese$13.50
- #12 Tacos Al Carbon
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice, beans, & guacamole$16.50
- #13 Tacos Salad
Ranch chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, & chile con queso$13.50
- #14 Enchiladas Al Carbon
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with rice & beans$16.50
- #15 Quesadillas Fajita
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole$14.99
- #16 2 Enchiladas Laurita
Chicken fajita with our special green sauce and melted with cheese on top. Served with rice & beans$14.99
- #17 Enchiladas Mexicanas
Carnitas, topped with our spicy chile de arbol sauce and melted white cheese on top. Served with rice & beans$14.99
- #18 Barcenas' Lunch Special
Bean burrito with CCQ on top, (2) tamales with chile gravy and CCQ on top. Served with rice & beans$15.99
- #19 Lunch Fajitas for One
Beef, chicken, or mix. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, & tortillas$20.50
- #20 Pechuga Al Comal
Grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas$16.50
- #21 Flautas De Pollo
Served with rice, beans, guacamole, & sour cream$14.50
- #22 Enfrijoladas
Enchiladas with chicken fajita and our special beans, chipotle sauce with white cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, and one puff cheese dip$14.50
- #23 Enchiladas Homero
Barbacoa enchiladas with green salsa hot or mild. Served with rice & beans$15.99
- #24 Spinach Quesadillas
Served with sour cream & jalapeños$13.99
- #25 Josie's Tacos Salad
Shrimp, chicken, or beef fajita$16.50
- #26 2 Enchiladas Yucatan
Enchiladas with cochinita pibil and chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole$14.50
- #27 Plate Birria De Res
Served with beans, rice, and tortillas$15.50
- After 4pm Upcharge$1.00
A la carta
- 1 Taco Al Carbon$7.50
- 1 Crispy Faj Taco$7.50
- 1 Crispy Taco$4.50
- 1 Soft Taco$4.50
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$4.50
- 1 Enchilada Al Carbon BF$6.50
- 1 Enchilada Al Carbon CHKN$5.75
- 1 CCQ Enchilada$4.50
- 1 Tamale$2.99
- Chile Con Queso Puff$2.99
- 1 Enchilada Tex Mex$3.99
- 1 Enchilada Espinaca$4.50
- 1 Echilada Mexicana$4.50
- 1 Enchilada Mole$4.50
- 1 Homero Enchilada$4.50
- 1 Birria Taco$4.99
- 1 Taco Al Pastor$4.50
- Carnitas Taco single$4.99
- 1 Stuffed Bell Pepper$7.50
- 1 Chile Relleno*$10.50
- 1 Chalupa Fajitas$8.50
- 1 Chalupa Ranchera$7.50
- 1 Bean Chalupa$3.99
- 1 Flauta$3.99
- Single Shrimp Brochette$4.50
- Single Setup$6.50
- 1 Taco Carne Guisada$4.50
- 1 Ranch Ckn Enchilada$3.99
- Single Shrimp$2.50
- Enchilada Suiza$4.50
- Single corn dog$1.50
- Single Chicken strip$1.50
Side Orders
- Frijoles a La Charra$2.99
- Refried Beans$2.99
- Rice$2.99
- Guacamole$2.50
- Pico De Gallo$2.50
- Sour Cream$2.50
- Grated Cheese$3.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Pickle Jalapeños$1.50
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.50
- Tortillas Harina$1.75
- Tortilla Maiz$1.75
- Chile Con Queso$3.99
- Tomatoes$1.99
- Fresh Garden Salad$4.50
- Cactus Nopales$3.50
- Side de Avocado$2.50
- Cilantro
- Cebolla
- Queso Fresco$3.99
- Grilled Veggies$2.99
- Side Lechuga$1.99
- Ccq Cup$0.99
- 3 Chiles Toreados$1.99
- Dozen Tortillas Harina$4.50
- Dozen Tortillas Maiz$4.50
Side Orders
Come in and enjoy!
1930 Pearland Parkway, Pearland, TX 77581