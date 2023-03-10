Restaurant info

Drawing inspiration from the eclectic, boundary-eschewing bistronomie movement in Paris (and beyond), Bar Chelou is Pasadena’s first true neo-bistro. Conceived by Chef/Owner Douglas Rankin, Bar Chelou is a casual, convivial space that is both a distillation of his broad gastronomic interests and a fully-realized expression of his highly-individualistic style. Chelou (French slang for ‘strange’ or ‘unexpected’) is both the name and unifying theme of the restaurant, which draws from a range of culinary traditions and service styles to create something personal, novel and fun.

