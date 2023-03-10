Bar Chelou
154 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:50 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Drawing inspiration from the eclectic, boundary-eschewing bistronomie movement in Paris (and beyond), Bar Chelou is Pasadena’s first true neo-bistro. Conceived by Chef/Owner Douglas Rankin, Bar Chelou is a casual, convivial space that is both a distillation of his broad gastronomic interests and a fully-realized expression of his highly-individualistic style. Chelou (French slang for ‘strange’ or ‘unexpected’) is both the name and unifying theme of the restaurant, which draws from a range of culinary traditions and service styles to create something personal, novel and fun.
Location
37 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) - 55 s madison ave
No Reviews
55 s madison ave Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Pasadena, CA
4.5 • 897
625 East Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant
Cordova Cafe & Bottleshop - 199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150
No Reviews
199 S Los Robles Ave Suite 150 Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant