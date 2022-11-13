Bärchen Beer Garden Benson
6209 N MAPLE STREET
Omaha, NE 68104
Rotator Taps and other Limited Offerings
Schneider Weisse Original 5.4%
It's the art of brewing in its purest form for true wheat beer connoisseurs: "Original" – the traditional wheat beer brewed unaltered in accordance with the original recipe of George I. Schneider since 1872 – and since then simply marquee. Of a deep amber colour, harmonically balanced and strong. That's what Bavaria tastes like.
Schneider Weisse Hopfenweisse 8.2%
the incomparable experience of indulgent drinking, that exceeds all expectations … hoppy, but flowery, bitter and full-bodied, and still with a sweet malty aroma - this is how multifaceted wheat beer can actually be.
Schneider Weisse Love beer 4.9%
LoveBeer is a lively musical composition by the Bavarian band LaBrassBanda and Bavaria's oldest wheat beer brewery, Schneider Weise. Flavors of gooseberry and white elderflower set the tone for this naturally cloudy, summery fresh wheat beer. You can literally taste the rhythm and beat. A taste experience that screams for more on the palate.
Schneider Weisse Aventinus 8.4%
"Mein Aventinus" - the wholehearted, dark ruby coloured wheat beer, intensive and fiery, warming, well-balanced and tender. Bavaria's oldest wheat "Doppelbock" - brewed since 1907! Its sturdy body in combination with its sweet malty aroma is an invitation to profound indulgence - an ingenious blend with a strong body.
Schneider Weisse Flight
Why choose one when you can try all 4!
Mikkeller Traeblood Imperial Stout 13%
8 Wire Istout Russian Imperial Stout 10%
Beware, this is a BIG beer. Brimming with luscious roasted coffee and chocolate malt flavors which are balanced by a brisk bitterness and bold freshness from the hops.
Draft Beer
Weihenstephan Pilsner
Crisp and refreshing with a distinctive aroma of hops
Weihenstephan Original Lager
Crisp and light with a mild hoppy note and a pleasant fresh finish
Weihenstephan Kristall Weizen
Crystal-clear wheat beer with fresh citrus & spicy banana notes
Weihenstephan Hefe Weissbier
Traditional wheat beer, fine-poured white foam and hits of clove & banana
Weihenstephan 1516
Unfiltered with a nice sweetness, tasty and meant for sipping
Weihenstephaner Vitus Weizenbock
Full-bodied and sparkling - fruity aroma of dried apricots, citrus, cloves & hints of banana
Weihenstephan Hefe Dunkle
Fresh sweetness with hints of mature bananas balanced with delicious dark roasted malt
Fruh - Kolsch
germany - light and crisp sweet malt and a mild hop bitterness, the original patio pounder
Paulaner Salvator Doppelbock [7.9]
colorado - light, crisp citrus with a refreshing finish
Paulaner Munich Larger
Hacker-Pschorr - Munich Gold
Unmistakable, with its smooth chocolate flavor, robust dark caramel maltiness
Hofbrau Helles Original Lager
Hofbrau Dunkel
Dark rich flavor with subtle tones of caramel & dark pitted fruits, light bitterness.
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
Refreshingly fruity taste makes this grapefruit raddler a wonderful thirst quencher
Carlsberg Lager
Wonderfully crisp and refreshing, with a distinctive hoppy aroma. YNWA - Skål!
Delirium Tremens
Pale blonde, sparkling with a malty flavor and a nice touch of subtle spiciness
St. Bernardus Abt 12
Widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world. Dark beer with dark fruit undertones
Duchesse De Bourgogne
Gentle tartness, flavors of ripe fruit, and an overall vinous quality
Hoegaarden White Ale
Refreshing, unfiltered wheat beer - light & bubbly, very drinkable
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale
Aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Delicate in body with a mild finish
Prairie Artisan Ales Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale
Summer forward sour ale with raspberry, pineapple and orange
Kros Strain Brewing Fairy Nectar IPA
Aromatic hops and notes of grapefruit, mango and tropical goodness
Melvin - Back in the Haze
Deschutes - Black Butte Porter
Andechs Weifbier Hell
Established in 1455 Andechs Monastery is one of the last monastery breweries managed by an active religious order. This wheat beer with its striking fruit aromas drinks lively and tangy with a mild yeast aroma
Weihenstaphan flight
Mikkeler Traeblood 0.25L (12.5% ABV)
Cocktails/Mixed Drinks
Orange Crush
Inspired by the East Coast favorite (and soon to be one of your favorites)! and who says corporate espionage is all bad? Perfect for patio days and the most amusing way to get your vitamin C intake fresh pressed orange, vodka, triple sec
I’ve Seen Bigger Than Yours
Big, Juicy, and Refreshing! - Stiegl Grapefruit Radler + Tequila + Orange Crema
Turn Your Head and Coffee
coffee old fashioned, notes of plum, plum garnish
Grape Expectations
new amsterdam vodka, green grapes, vanilla, soda, frozen grape garnish
Lookin' Pine as Hell
new amsterdam gin, pineapple, herbs, lime, candy lime wedge garnish
Cool as a Cute-Cumber Martini
stoli cucumber vodka, basil, cucumber garnish
It Takes Two to Mango
camarena silver tequila, mango, tajin, malic, pulparindo strip garnish
(Apple) Slice Slice Baby
bourbon, apple, ginger, malic, apple slice garnish
I'll Berry You
don q white run, cherry, white chocolate, malic, cherry garnish
Aperol Spritz
Yum - zesty orange with complex herbal scents harmonized with a touch of vanilla!
Mules
the Bobby
Crafted by our very own up and coming bartender Lauren. This refreshing drink is named after one of our Liverpool hooligans, Bobby. A blend of pink whitney vodka, lemonade and a splash of grenadine, it's sure to refresh you. You'd be hard pressed not to catch Bobby sipping on one while cheering his beloved Reds to victory!
Margarita
Tequila + Orange liqueur +Lime juice
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
The socially acceptable way to start partying at breakfast. Champagne + Orange Juice....or try Pineapple!
Old Fashioned
Gin Drink
Whiskey Drink
Rum Drinks
Tequila Drinks
Vodka
Whiskey Pours
Shot! Shot! Shots
Pickle Back
if you don't know, you should probably just order it - jamo, pickle juice chaser
Green Tea
no really, it tastes like green tea - jameson, peach, sour
Snaquiri
sweet, but not to sweet - rum, strawberry, lime
Lemon Drop
delishiso! it's not just for bridal showers anymore - il tramonto limoncello, sweet, sour
Jägermiester
Leroux - Blackberry
Fireball
Skrewball
tequila shot
whisky shot
vodka shot
Shot-opus!!!
a flight of 6 house double shots! 2 green tea, 2 lemon drop 2 snaquiri and served in the shot-opus
Wine
Louis M. Martini Cabernet (gls)
sonoma
Imagery Pinot Noir (gls)
california
J Vineyard Pinot Gris (gls)
california
Carletto Prosecco (gls)
veneto, italy
Rosehaven Rose (gls/btl)
california
Imagery Chardonnay [375 mL]
california
William Hill Napa Chardonnay [375]
napa valley
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc [375]
new zealand
Fleur De Mer Rose [375]
cotes de provence, france
La Marca Prosecco (btl)
italy
Louis M. Martini Cabernet (btl)
napa
Allegini Valpoicella (btl)
italy
Frederksdal
danish cherry wine
Valpolicella (fire sale!)
2019 Allegrini
Maison No 9 (Fire Sale)
Rose Wine
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Wellbeing Hellraiser NA Dark Amber
Wellbeing IPA
16 oz NA
Bitburger Premium 0.0
Premium Pils Alkoholfrei, Alcohol-Free Malt Beverage
Coke Fountain
Coke Fountain refill
Diet Coke Fountain
Diet Coke Fountain Refill
Pibb Fountain
Pibb Fountain Refill
Sprite Fountain
Sprite Fountain Refill
Lemonade Fountain
Lemonade Fountain Refill
Cran Fountain
Cran Fountain Refill
Red Bull
Soda Water
Soda Water Refill
Ice Water - Please visit one of our conveniently located water stations
sherly temple
Fancy Whiskey Pours
SNACKS & SHARES
Smoked Pimento Cheese
lavash, pickles
Johnny Hammer Pants Fries
sweet roasted pork, beer cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion
Basket of Fries
fries, fresh herbs
Hummus
lavish, fresh herbs
Chicken Strips (3) and fries
Chicken Strips (5) and fries
House Made Pretzel Twist
Nathen delivers again! This time with a larger than life (well, bigger than my hand) traditional german pretzel twist, served with our famous weihenstephaner beer cheese
House Made Pretzels
Pretzels!!! What more is there to say? Actually quite a lot: First of all, the're back! We are over the moon to launch our new in house baked pretzels hand crafted by home grown Nathan Tweedy, an Omahian born and 'bread' resident, already with 8 years of professional baking experience under his belt this up and coming baker is worth keeping an eye on. Keep your eyes peeled for more in house baked items and a few new 'twists' in our pretzel lineup! We appreciate your patience while we scale Nathan's recipes to meet your needs. Two large pretzels served with hot beer cheese and stone ground mustard.
Currywurst
barchen bratwurst, curry ketchup, fries
Burgers
Barchen Burger
jons naturals double wagyu beef patties, smoked gouda, h.m.s., pickles, shaved greens, pickled red onion. served with fries
Le Barchen Mac
two jons naturals wagyu beef patties, american cheese, mac sauce, shaved greens, pickles, red onion. served with fries
The Big Cheese
two jons naturals wagyu patties, American cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, onion
Smooth Criminal
Jons naturals double wagyu beef patty, smoked gouda, hoisin garlic aioli, kosher pickles, onion, sweet potato frizzles, candied jalapeños. served with fries
Reuben Burger
jons naturals wagyu beef patty, shaved corned beef, kraut, smoked gouda, house russian dressing. served with fries
Barchen Vegan Burger
vegan patty, melted vegan cheddar, vegan h.m.s, pickle, shaved greens, pickled red onion
Mains
Talk Birdy to Me
crispy chicken, hoisin garlic aioli, smoked gouda, pickle, onion, sweet potato frizzles, candied jalapeño. served with fries
Johnny Hammer Pants Sandwich
sweet roasted pork, chipotle aioli, house pickled onions, cilantro, ciabatta roll. Epic. served with fries
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli. served with fries
Reuben
shaved corned beef, swiss, russian dressing, kraut, rye. served with fries
Doner Kebab
beef kebab meat, red onion, greens, tomato, lemon yogurt sauce, pita (spicy red sauce upon request)
Salads
Little Bear Kids Meal
Sauces
New Menu Items!!
Corned Beef Sandwich
butter toasted sourdough bread, sliced corned beef brisket, gruyere cheese, pickles, mustard, pickled cabbage
Fried Cauliflower
battered cauliflower served with dipping ranch
grilled cheese
sourdough, gruyere, american, neufchatel, herbs, served with fries. yes please!
Nashville Hot Loaded Chicken Fries
crispy fried chicken, ranch, beer cheese, chopped dill pickle, nashville hot sauce
Sausage Board...the big one
It's finally here! THE BIG SAUSAGE BOARD!!!!! 2 house baked pretzels, 7 sausages (spicy italian, half beef/pork smoked, wurttemburg brat, kielbasa, raging beer brat, chorizo, barchen brat) stone ground mustard, beer cheese, souerkraut, dill pickles Sorry, no substitutions
Tallboys
Seltzers/Canned Wine
Weihenstephan .5 L World Cup Boot
Mugs and Whatnot
Light Reading
G's Spots - A guide to Omaha Eateries. penned by Grant Triplett
Limited number of Signed Copies Available G's Spots is a humorous yet endearing look into sixty of Omaha's restaurants, bars, and various other dining establishments. Triplett's whimsical (and occasionally, downright crass) approach to food reviews is delicately balanced with a detailed breakdown of the cuisine, ambiance, and service of each place listed. He concludes with reasons to visit each venue so that you can form your own opinions.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha, NE 68104