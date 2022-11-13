Bärchen Beer Garden imageView gallery

Bärchen Beer Garden Benson

6209 N MAPLE STREET

Omaha, NE 68104

Rotator Taps and other Limited Offerings

It's that time of year again! Join us for our very own Barchen Oktoberfest! Saturday 9/16 8a-11a Pancake Feed, Face Painting/Ballon Animals 8a-English Premier League and Bundesliga 11a Nebraska @ Oklahoma 2p-4p Beer Olympics!! 7p Polka Police Sunday 9/17 9:30a Chelsea @ Liverpool 10:30a Koln @ VfL Bochum 11:30a-2p Dogtoberfest!! 2p Barry Boyce Polka Band NFL all day! Check out our new outdoor TVs
Schneider Weisse Original 5.4%

Schneider Weisse Original 5.4%

$8.00+

It's the art of brewing in its purest form for true wheat beer connoisseurs: "Original" – the traditional wheat beer brewed unaltered in accordance with the original recipe of George I. Schneider since 1872 – and since then simply marquee. Of a deep amber colour, harmonically balanced and strong. That's what Bavaria tastes like.

Schneider Weisse Hopfenweisse 8.2%

Schneider Weisse Hopfenweisse 8.2%

$7.00

the incomparable experience of indulgent drinking, that exceeds all expectations … hoppy, but flowery, bitter and full-bodied, and still with a sweet malty aroma - this is how multifaceted wheat beer can actually be.

Schneider Weisse Love beer 4.9%

Schneider Weisse Love beer 4.9%

$8.00+

LoveBeer is a lively musical composition by the Bavarian band LaBrassBanda and Bavaria's oldest wheat beer brewery, Schneider Weise. Flavors of gooseberry and white elderflower set the tone for this naturally cloudy, summery fresh wheat beer. You can literally taste the rhythm and beat. A taste experience that screams for more on the palate.

Schneider Weisse Aventinus 8.4%

$9.00

"Mein Aventinus" - the wholehearted, dark ruby coloured wheat beer, intensive and fiery, warming, well-balanced and tender. Bavaria's oldest wheat "Doppelbock" - brewed since 1907! Its sturdy body in combination with its sweet malty aroma is an invitation to profound indulgence - an ingenious blend with a strong body.

Schneider Weisse Flight

Schneider Weisse Flight

$10.00

Why choose one when you can try all 4!

Mikkeller Traeblood Imperial Stout 13%

$10.00

8 Wire Istout Russian Imperial Stout 10%

$12.00

Beware, this is a BIG beer. Brimming with luscious roasted coffee and chocolate malt flavors which are balanced by a brisk bitterness and bold freshness from the hops.

Draft Beer

Weihenstephan Pilsner

$7.00+

Crisp and refreshing with a distinctive aroma of hops

Weihenstephan Original Lager

$7.00+

Crisp and light with a mild hoppy note and a pleasant fresh finish

Weihenstephan Kristall Weizen

$7.00+

Crystal-clear wheat beer with fresh citrus & spicy banana notes

Weihenstephan Hefe Weissbier

$7.00+

Traditional wheat beer, fine-poured white foam and hits of clove & banana

Weihenstephan 1516

$7.00+

Unfiltered with a nice sweetness, tasty and meant for sipping

Weihenstephaner Vitus Weizenbock

$8.00+

Full-bodied and sparkling - fruity aroma of dried apricots, citrus, cloves & hints of banana

Weihenstephan Hefe Dunkle

$7.00+

Fresh sweetness with hints of mature bananas balanced with delicious dark roasted malt

Fruh - Kolsch

$7.00+

germany - light and crisp sweet malt and a mild hop bitterness, the original patio pounder

Paulaner Salvator Doppelbock [7.9]

$7.00+

colorado - light, crisp citrus with a refreshing finish

Paulaner Munich Larger

$7.00+

Hacker-Pschorr - Munich Gold

$7.00+

Unmistakable, with its smooth chocolate flavor, robust dark caramel maltiness

Hofbrau Helles Original Lager

$7.00+

Hofbrau Dunkel

$7.00+

Dark rich flavor with subtle tones of caramel & dark pitted fruits, light bitterness.

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$7.00+

Refreshingly fruity taste makes this grapefruit raddler a wonderful thirst quencher

Carlsberg Lager

$6.00+

Wonderfully crisp and refreshing, with a distinctive hoppy aroma. YNWA - Skål!

Delirium Tremens

$11.00

Pale blonde, sparkling with a malty flavor and a nice touch of subtle spiciness

St. Bernardus Abt 12

$11.00

Widely regarded as one of the best beers in the world. Dark beer with dark fruit undertones

Duchesse De Bourgogne

$11.00

Gentle tartness, flavors of ripe fruit, and an overall vinous quality

Hoegaarden White Ale

$6.00+

Refreshing, unfiltered wheat beer - light & bubbly, very drinkable

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

$7.00+

Aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Delicate in body with a mild finish

Prairie Artisan Ales Rainbow Sherbet Sour Ale

$4.00+

Summer forward sour ale with raspberry, pineapple and orange

Kros Strain Brewing Fairy Nectar IPA

$7.00+

Aromatic hops and notes of grapefruit, mango and tropical goodness

Melvin - Back in the Haze

$6.00+

Deschutes - Black Butte Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Andechs Weifbier Hell

$8.00+

Established in 1455 Andechs Monastery is one of the last monastery breweries managed by an active religious order. This wheat beer with its striking fruit aromas drinks lively and tangy with a mild yeast aroma

Weihenstaphan flight

$10.00
Cocktails/Mixed Drinks

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$10.00

Inspired by the East Coast favorite (and soon to be one of your favorites)! and who says corporate espionage is all bad? Perfect for patio days and the most amusing way to get your vitamin C intake fresh pressed orange, vodka, triple sec

I’ve Seen Bigger Than Yours

$10.00

Big, Juicy, and Refreshing! - Stiegl Grapefruit Radler + Tequila + Orange Crema

Turn Your Head and Coffee

$10.00

coffee old fashioned, notes of plum, plum garnish

Grape Expectations

$10.00

new amsterdam vodka, green grapes, vanilla, soda, frozen grape garnish

Lookin' Pine as Hell

Lookin' Pine as Hell

$10.00

new amsterdam gin, pineapple, herbs, lime, candy lime wedge garnish

Cool as a Cute-Cumber Martini

$10.00

stoli cucumber vodka, basil, cucumber garnish

It Takes Two to Mango

It Takes Two to Mango

$10.00

camarena silver tequila, mango, tajin, malic, pulparindo strip garnish

(Apple) Slice Slice Baby

$10.00

bourbon, apple, ginger, malic, apple slice garnish

I'll Berry You

$10.00

don q white run, cherry, white chocolate, malic, cherry garnish

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Yum - zesty orange with complex herbal scents harmonized with a touch of vanilla!

Mules

$10.00
the Bobby

the Bobby

$10.00

Crafted by our very own up and coming bartender Lauren. This refreshing drink is named after one of our Liverpool hooligans, Bobby. A blend of pink whitney vodka, lemonade and a splash of grenadine, it's sure to refresh you. You'd be hard pressed not to catch Bobby sipping on one while cheering his beloved Reds to victory!

Margarita

$10.00

Tequila + Orange liqueur +Lime juice

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

The socially acceptable way to start partying at breakfast. Champagne + Orange Juice....or try Pineapple!

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Gin Drink

$6.00

Whiskey Drink

$6.00

Rum Drinks

$6.00

Tequila Drinks

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey Pours

Shot! Shot! Shots

Pickle Back

$5.00

if you don't know, you should probably just order it - jamo, pickle juice chaser

Green Tea

$5.00

no really, it tastes like green tea - jameson, peach, sour

Snaquiri

$5.00

sweet, but not to sweet - rum, strawberry, lime

Lemon Drop

$5.00

delishiso! it's not just for bridal showers anymore - il tramonto limoncello, sweet, sour

Jägermiester

$6.00

Leroux - Blackberry

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

tequila shot

$6.00

whisky shot

$6.00

vodka shot

$6.00
Shot-opus!!!

Shot-opus!!!

$30.00

a flight of 6 house double shots! 2 green tea, 2 lemon drop 2 snaquiri and served in the shot-opus

Wine

Louis M. Martini Cabernet (gls)

$9.00

sonoma

Imagery Pinot Noir (gls)

$9.00

california

J Vineyard Pinot Gris (gls)

$9.00

california

Carletto Prosecco (gls)

$9.00

veneto, italy

Rosehaven Rose (gls/btl)

$9.00+

california

Imagery Chardonnay [375 mL]

$20.00

california

William Hill Napa Chardonnay [375]

$24.00

napa valley

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc [375]

$20.00

new zealand

Fleur De Mer Rose [375]

$16.00

cotes de provence, france

La Marca Prosecco (btl)

$28.00

italy

Louis M. Martini Cabernet (btl)

$60.00Out of stock

napa

Allegini Valpoicella (btl)

$30.00

italy

Frederksdal

$7.00+

danish cherry wine

Valpolicella (fire sale!)

$20.00

2019 Allegrini

Maison No 9 (Fire Sale)

$20.00

Rose Wine

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Wellbeing Hellraiser NA Dark Amber

$5.00

Wellbeing IPA

$6.00

16 oz NA

Bitburger Premium 0.0

$5.00

Premium Pils Alkoholfrei, Alcohol-Free Malt Beverage

Coke Fountain

$2.00

Coke Fountain refill

Diet Coke Fountain

$2.00

Diet Coke Fountain Refill

Pibb Fountain

$2.00

Pibb Fountain Refill

Sprite Fountain

$2.00

Sprite Fountain Refill

Lemonade Fountain

$2.00

Lemonade Fountain Refill

Out of stock

Cran Fountain

$2.00

Cran Fountain Refill

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

Soda Water Refill

Ice Water - Please visit one of our conveniently located water stations

sherly temple

$2.00

Fancy Whiskey Pours

One and 1/2 Ounce Pour Deliciousness
Blood Oath

Blood Oath

$25.00
13th Century

13th Century

$20.00
YellowStone

YellowStone

$15.00
Kaiyo

Kaiyo

$13.00
Balvenie 14 year Caribbean Case

Balvenie 14 year Caribbean Case

$15.00
Dalmore 12

Dalmore 12

$12.00
Glenfarclas

Glenfarclas

$11.00

SNACKS & SHARES

Smoked Pimento Cheese

$10.00

lavash, pickles

Johnny Hammer Pants Fries

Johnny Hammer Pants Fries

$11.00

sweet roasted pork, beer cheese, chipotle aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion

Basket of Fries

$5.00

fries, fresh herbs

Hummus

$10.00

lavish, fresh herbs

Chicken Strips (3) and fries

$10.00

Chicken Strips (5) and fries

$15.00
House Made Pretzel Twist

House Made Pretzel Twist

$5.00Out of stock

Nathen delivers again! This time with a larger than life (well, bigger than my hand) traditional german pretzel twist, served with our famous weihenstephaner beer cheese

House Made Pretzels

House Made Pretzels

$12.00

Pretzels!!! What more is there to say? Actually quite a lot: First of all, the're back! We are over the moon to launch our new in house baked pretzels hand crafted by home grown Nathan Tweedy, an Omahian born and 'bread' resident, already with 8 years of professional baking experience under his belt this up and coming baker is worth keeping an eye on. Keep your eyes peeled for more in house baked items and a few new 'twists' in our pretzel lineup! We appreciate your patience while we scale Nathan's recipes to meet your needs. Two large pretzels served with hot beer cheese and stone ground mustard.

Currywurst

$12.00

barchen bratwurst, curry ketchup, fries

Burgers

Barchen Burger

$13.00

jons naturals double wagyu beef patties, smoked gouda, h.m.s., pickles, shaved greens, pickled red onion. served with fries

Le Barchen Mac

$13.00

two jons naturals wagyu beef patties, american cheese, mac sauce, shaved greens, pickles, red onion. served with fries

The Big Cheese

$13.00

two jons naturals wagyu patties, American cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, onion

Smooth Criminal

$14.00

Jons naturals double wagyu beef patty, smoked gouda, hoisin garlic aioli, kosher pickles, onion, sweet potato frizzles, candied jalapeños. served with fries

Reuben Burger

$14.00

jons naturals wagyu beef patty, shaved corned beef, kraut, smoked gouda, house russian dressing. served with fries

Barchen Vegan Burger

$14.00

vegan patty, melted vegan cheddar, vegan h.m.s, pickle, shaved greens, pickled red onion

Mains

The Hot Chicken of your Dreams: pickle, garlic aioli, shaved greens
Talk Birdy to Me

Talk Birdy to Me

$13.00

crispy chicken, hoisin garlic aioli, smoked gouda, pickle, onion, sweet potato frizzles, candied jalapeño. served with fries

Johnny Hammer Pants Sandwich

$13.00

sweet roasted pork, chipotle aioli, house pickled onions, cilantro, ciabatta roll. Epic. served with fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli. served with fries

Reuben

$13.00

shaved corned beef, swiss, russian dressing, kraut, rye. served with fries

Doner Kebab

$14.00

beef kebab meat, red onion, greens, tomato, lemon yogurt sauce, pita (spicy red sauce upon request)

Salads

Chopped Kale Salad

$12.00

shaved kale, diced apple, pine nuts, dried cranberry, parmesan crisp, shaved smoked gouda, peppercorn dressing.

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Shaved romaine and kale, croutons, parmesan crisp

Chicken Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, pine nuts, shaved red onion,

Little Bear Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$5.00

Kids Jons Natural Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Jons Natural Cheeseburger

$6.00

Sauces

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00

Extra HMS

$0.50

Extra Mac Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Mustard

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

hoisin aioli

$0.75

New Menu Items!!

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

butter toasted sourdough bread, sliced corned beef brisket, gruyere cheese, pickles, mustard, pickled cabbage

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

battered cauliflower served with dipping ranch

grilled cheese

$10.00Out of stock

sourdough, gruyere, american, neufchatel, herbs, served with fries. yes please!

Nashville Hot Loaded Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Loaded Chicken Fries

$12.00

crispy fried chicken, ranch, beer cheese, chopped dill pickle, nashville hot sauce

Sausage Board...the big one

$48.00

It's finally here! THE BIG SAUSAGE BOARD!!!!! 2 house baked pretzels, 7 sausages (spicy italian, half beef/pork smoked, wurttemburg brat, kielbasa, raging beer brat, chorizo, barchen brat) stone ground mustard, beer cheese, souerkraut, dill pickles Sorry, no substitutions

Tallboys

Busch

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Hamms

$3.00

Carlsberg

$5.00

Wellbeing Hellraiser NA Dark Amber

$5.00

Hefe Weissbier

$5.00

Ciderboys

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.00

Clown Shoes Hazy IPA

$8.00

Vodoo Ranger - 1985 Mango Ipa

$5.00

whole hog - pumpkin ale. bottle

$5.00

Seltzers/Canned Wine

High Noon Peach Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Lime Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Mango Seltzer

$5.00

Weihenstephan .5 L World Cup Boot

0.5L Pilsner

$25.00

0.5L Larger

$25.00

0.5L Hefe Weissier

$25.00

0.5L 1516 Kellerbier

$25.00

0.5L Vitus Weizenbock

$25.00

0.5L Hefe-Dunkelweiss

$25.00

0.5L Kristall Weissbier

$25.00

Apparel

Hats

$20.00

Shirt

$15.00

Sweater

$25.00

Mugs and Whatnot

Stone 0.5 L

$25.00

Stone 1L

$35.00
Weihenstephaner .5 L glass

Weihenstephaner .5 L glass

$10.00

Weihenstephaner .5 L glass 6 pack

$55.00
Barchen Pint Glass

Barchen Pint Glass

$12.00

Limited quanity, get em before they're gone and be the envy of the whole neighborhood

Union Games

Coming back next season! Barchen and Union Omaha Thank you for your Support!

Light Reading

G's Spots - A guide to Omaha Eateries. penned by Grant Triplett

G's Spots - A guide to Omaha Eateries. penned by Grant Triplett

$10.00

Limited number of Signed Copies Available G's Spots is a humorous yet endearing look into sixty of Omaha's restaurants, bars, and various other dining establishments. Triplett's whimsical (and occasionally, downright crass) approach to food reviews is delicately balanced with a detailed breakdown of the cuisine, ambiance, and service of each place listed. He concludes with reasons to visit each venue so that you can form your own opinions.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha, NE 68104

Directions

Gallery
Bärchen Beer Garden image

