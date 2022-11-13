Bärchen Beer Garden Benson

House Made Pretzels

$12.00

Pretzels!!! What more is there to say? Actually quite a lot: First of all, the're back! We are over the moon to launch our new in house baked pretzels hand crafted by home grown Nathan Tweedy, an Omahian born and 'bread' resident, already with 8 years of professional baking experience under his belt this up and coming baker is worth keeping an eye on. Keep your eyes peeled for more in house baked items and a few new 'twists' in our pretzel lineup! We appreciate your patience while we scale Nathan's recipes to meet your needs. Two large pretzels served with hot beer cheese and stone ground mustard.