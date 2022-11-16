Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Barchetta

20 Reviews

1644 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular - classic cheese
Queen - margherita redux
Red Barchetta - pepperoni

Small And Med Plates

Giardiniera

$5.00

pickled carrot, onion, celery, cauliflower and bell peppers

Herb Marinated Olives

$5.00

house mixed olives with olive oil, herbs, and orange

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

beef meatballs served with marinara and parmesan GF

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$15.00

The best cheese bread around! mozz, parm, garlic, olive oil, and herbs. served with marinara

Chicken Wings

$16.00

oven-baked wings/ buffalo, bbq, golden bbq, dry rub, naked, or extra hot. Served with celery and carrot, comes w/ blue cheese or ranch

Roasted Broccolini

Roasted Broccolini

$12.00

lemon, chili, shallot

Sunchokes

$13.00

roasted sunchoke, orange and pepper aioli, micro greens, pickled sweet peppers, parsley

Delicata Burrata

$15.00Out of stock

roasted delicata squash, burrata, toasted coriander seeds, thyme honey. Served cold

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, whipped caesar dressing, sugar snap pea

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

iceberg, cherry tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese, creamy parmesan dressing

Bella

Bella

$12.00

radicchio, arugula, radish, carrot, pistachio, herb vinaigrette

Red Pizza

Queen - margherita redux

Queen - margherita redux

$23.00

fresh mozz, brick mozz, parm, garlic, basil

Regular - classic cheese

Regular - classic cheese

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozz, parm, oregano

Red Barchetta - pepperoni

Red Barchetta - pepperoni

$25.00

mozz, provolone, pepperoni, basil, parm

Rallier - supreme

Rallier - supreme

$28.00

mozz, sausage, pepperoni, onion, green olive, pickled jalapeño, rosemary, parm

JMV - Vegan Pizza

$21.00

tomato sauce, roasted mushroom, red onion, arugula

Bee Thousand

$26.00

salame, fresh mozz, fresh oregano, chili oil, honey

Ruby

$24.00

vodka sauce, mozz, provolone, parm, herbs

White Pizza

Big Papa

Big Papa

$26.00

mozz, sausage, mushroom, onion, parm, herbs

Bianco

Bianco

$23.00

mozz, ricotta, caramelized onions, parm, oregano

Hapa-Haole - "White Hawaiian"

$27.00

mozz, ham, pineapple, scallions, new Hapa sauce= fresno-pineapple-peach hot sauce

Pesto Daddy

$27.00

mozz, provolone, sausage, red onion, and pistachio pesto

Potato Boy

$28.00

potato, guanciale, mozz, chive, parm, cured egg yolk

Garden Goddess

$24.00

herb marinated and roasted tomatoes, brick and fresh mozz, fresh garlic, chive and pecorino romano

Dippers

Marinara

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Spicy Shallot Ranch

$2.00

Creamy Parmesan Dressing

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Chili Oil

$2.00

Extra Spicy Hot Sauce

$2.00

Honey

$2.00

Bread 'N Things

Bread

$5.00

Things Burrata with Lemon Olive Oil 6. Midnight Moon with Plum Jam 6. Prosciutto 6. Tinned Seafood Mackerel 12. Sardine 13. Calamari 15. Octopus 18.

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Jarritos - Strawberry, Fruit Punch, Or Lime

$3.00

Aranciata Blood Orange

$4.00

MOR Kombucha

$3.50

Oliko Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50Out of stock

Stappi

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Barchetta, you’ll find a return to what made pizza the classic American dining experience but with a modern twist. Enjoy high-quality ingredients masterfully crafted into taste-tempting combinations — some familiar favorites and many fresh interpretations — all served up in a relaxed atmosphere.

Website

Location

1644 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Barchetta image
Barchetta image
Barchetta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Locale Boulder - Pizzeria Locale
orange star4.5 • 546
1730 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Frasca Food and Wine - Frasca
orange star4.4 • 1,253
1738 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rosetta Food Hall
orange star4.2 • 486
1109 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Steakhouse No. 316 - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 176
1922 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Corrida
orange star4.5 • 757
1023 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Arcana
orange starNo Reviews
909 WALNUT ST Suite 100 BOULDER, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
My Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.7 • 3,237
3280 28th Street Unit 2 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston