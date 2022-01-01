American
Bars & Lounges
Bar Chinois
193 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Bar Chinois features Chinese cuising along with a French beverage program.
Location
455 Eye St, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
No Reviews
465 K Street NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant