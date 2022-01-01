Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barcocina Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1,570 Reviews

$$

1629 Thames St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos
Korean Beef Tacos

Dips

Barcocina Guacamole

$12.00

Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Shallot, Shredded Queso Oaxaca, Pasilla-Lime-Balsamic Sauce

Extra Chips

Oaxaca Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, Shallot, Lemon, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro

Queso Black Bean Dip

$11.00

Chihuahua Queso, Chorizo, Jalapeno

Queso Fundido

$11.00

smoked gouda, heavy cream, chipotle pepper, onion, garlic, paprika, cayenne, oregano

Salsa Roja

$7.00

SD Carrotts & Celery

$1.50

SD Oaxaca

$3.00

Warm Elotes

$11.00

Soup & Salads

Green Mango And Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Baby Greens, Jicama, Parsley, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeno, Shallot, Xvo, Citrus

Beet Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Platos

Flank steak over grilled cauliflower steak, carrot purée, cauliflower rice,Fresno mojo

Ancho Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Oaxaca Queso, Sweet Corn, Corn Creme, Salsa Verde

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Rustic Lemon Aioli, Pickled Fresno Pepper Mojo

Charred Steak

$19.00

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Tuna Tostadas

$15.00

Salmon

$18.00

Sides

Spring Rice

$7.00

Roasted Tomato Chili Aioli

Jalapeno Skillet Cornbread

$8.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Red Mole, Queso Cotija

Ancho Fries

$6.00

Thin Cut French Fries, Ancho Chili Powder, Chipotle Mayo

Yucca Frites

$8.00

Fried Yucca, Pickle Red Onion Sauce, Cilantro Jalapeno Mayo,

Tortillas

$1.00

Shrimp Sd

$9.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Tacos

Adobo Pork Taco

$15.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Spicy Sweet Chili Sauce, Pickled Slaw, Sesame Seeds, Scallions

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Shredded Lettuce, Chipotle Ranch, Tomato, Cucumber, Queso Fresco

Cheeseburger Tacos

$14.00

Three Tacos. Seasoned Ground Steak, Lettuce, Smoked Cheddar, Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Chipotle Mayo, Mango

Churrasco Steak Tacos

$17.00

Duck Birria Tacos

$16.00

Korean Beef Tacos

$15.00

Three Tacos. Spice Braised Shortrib, Shredded Carrot & Red Cabbage, Green Mango & Papaya

Mango Habañero Shrimp

$16.00

Rockfish Taco

$16.00

Smoked Mushroom

$14.00

Surf & Turf Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Desserts

Warm Chocolate Ganache

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Crumble, Caramel, Blackberry

2 scoops of ice cream

$4.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Retail

T-Shirts

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

With Executive Chef Marc Dixon, Barcocina features Mexican inspired cuisine with fresh ingredients and original twists meant to share among friends. Barcocina's cocktail list emphasizes fresh squeezed juices for next level freshness and taste. With amazing open air spaces and uninhibited views of the harbor, Barcocina is the premier place to eat, drink and socialize. The glass and aluminum garage door walls open to a panoramic view of the harbor. Each seat, indoor and outdoor, makes the harbor view a part of the Barcocina experience. Open for Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner daily, as well as late night with live DJs on Friday & Saturday nights makes Barcocina the go to place for all your dining and entertainment needs.

Website

Location

1629 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Barcocina image
Barcocina image

