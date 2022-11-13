Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Italian

Bar Cotto

348 Reviews

$$

1550 15th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Meal for 2 (Takeout)
Brussel Sprouts
Margherita

Specials

Family Meal for 2 (Takeout)

Family Meal for 2 (Takeout)

$50.00

Antipasti

Chef's Choice 3 Salumi

Torta Fritta

$5.00

pillow of fried dough, sea salt

Castlevetrano Oloves

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Burrata

$14.00

Insalata Parma

$10.00

Chop Salad

$12.00
Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Charred Broccoli

$10.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Misto Salumi

$18.00

Pizza

Margherita

$18.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana

Diavola Pizza

$18.00

Hot Soppresatta, Calabrian Chili, mozzarella, , oregano, honey

Verde

$18.00

Pesto, Baby Artichoke, Roasted red pepper, Mozzarella, Chevre

Bianca

$17.00

Provola, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Arugula, Taggiasca olive

Carbonara

$18.00

Pancetta, Mozzarella, Organic egg, Black Pepper, Pecorino

Pepperoni

$18.00

Deep-cupping Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Grana

Parma Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Mozzarella, Grana

Crudo

$18.00

Prosciuttto di Parma, Mozzarella, Basil, Grana

Tropicale

$18.00

Prosciutto Cotto, Pineapple, Calabrian Chili, Grana

Funghi

$17.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Roasted Crimin Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Grana

The A&O

$17.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Anchovy, Taggiasca Olive, Parsley, Grana

Campagna

$18.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Provola, Ricotta, Cherry Tomato, Grana

Salsiccia

$18.00

Mild Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella, Grana

Pasta

Pepperonata

$15.00

Rigatoni, Italian Sausage, roasted red peppers, tomato, hint of cream

Pasta Pomodoro

$11.00

Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti, bewf and pork meatballs, red sauce, pecorino

Ricotta Gnocchi

$14.00

Ricotta gnocchi, gorgonzola cream sauce, toasted walnuts

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1550 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Bar Cotto image
Bar Cotto image
Bar Cotto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spinasse - 1531 14th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1531 14th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Central Cinema - 21st & Union
orange starNo Reviews
1411 21st Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
orange starNo Reviews
1305 East Jefferson Street Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Tavern Law - 1406 12th Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,511
1406 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill - 1009 E Pike St
orange star4.4 • 1,011
1009 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston