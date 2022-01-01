A map showing the location of Bardea Steakhouse View gallery

Bardea Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

608 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Raw

Bison Strip Tataki

$17.00

Chianina Tartare

$18.00

Diver Scallop

$25.00

Lobster

$30.00

Oysters

$20.00

Red Snapper

$18.00

Royal White Sturgeon Caviar

$120.00

Seafood Tower

$150.00

Teres Major Noodles

$18.00

Tiger Prawn Cocktail

$18.00

Veal Sliders

$16.00

Wagyu Sirloin Sashimi

$19.00

Beef Tart

$18.00

Snacks

Chicken Wing

$20.00

Cubed Bread

$8.00

Dates en Nogada

$15.00

Elk Meatballs

$16.00

Golden Guernsey Croissant

$22.00

Oxtail Chalupa

$14.00

Turducken Croquette

$15.00

Vitello Tonatto

$15.00

Wagyu Empanada

$16.00Out of stock

Wild Boar Cuban

$18.00

Croissant Solo

$12.00

Plates

Guinea Hen

$23.00

Iberico Solomillo

$20.00

Kangaroo Chili

$21.00

Old Spot Pork Belly

$18.00

Ostrich

$22.00

Red Bass

$23.00

Santa Carrota Brisket

$17.00

Scottish Salmon

$23.00

Smoked Tri-Tip

$22.00

Venison

$27.00

Shabu Shabu

$35.00

Feed the Table

FIRE!!!

Palate Cleanser

Bronzino

$40.00

3 Lb Red Snapper

$105.00

3.5 Lb Red Snapper

$120.00

Sides

Cream of Spinach Pot Pie

$17.00

Crispy Potatoes

$12.00

Leafy Salad

$13.00

Loaded Potato

$15.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

Scallion Salad

$13.00

Broccoli

$15.00

Red Cabbage

$15.00

Beef List

FIRE!!!

Angus Bone-In Filet

$5.00

Angus Delmonico

$5.00

Angus NY Strip

$3.50

Australian Wagyu Sirloin Butt

$5.00Out of stock

Butcher's Feast

$175.00

Chianina Filet

$7.00

Chianina Porterhouse

$6.00

Chianina Ribeye

$6.00

Holstein Picanha

$5.00

Holstein Ribsteak

$6.00

Japanese A5 Wagyu

$25.00

Piedmontese Tomahawk

$3.50

Vaca Vieja Flight

$80.00

Zabuton Flight

$120.00

Wagyu Filet

$20.00

Olive Fed Wagyu

$35.00

Piedmontese Ribeye

$4.00

Washugyu Ribeye

$5.00

Washugyu Bone-In Filet

$5.50

Washugyu Strip

$5.00

Steak Add Ons

Au Poivre

$5.00

Beef Garum Au Jus

$4.00

B1 Sauce

$4.00

Goji Bernaise

$4.00

Lobster Butter

$6.00

Trio

$12.00

Clarified Butter

$3.00

Lobster Tail Add-On

$30.00

Caviar Add-On

$60.00

Black Truffle Add-On

$30.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$4.00

Dessert Menu

Affogato

$9.00

Dulce & Bananas

$9.00

Gelato

$6.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

King Amann

$12.00Out of stock

Little Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Poppy Seed Pavlova

$10.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$4.00

Birthday Scoop

Pumpkin Of The Sea

$12.00

Tasting Menu

Chef's Tasting

$250.00

Raw Sea Tasting Fire

Raw Meat Tasting Fire

Snacks Tasting Fire

Plates Tasting Fire

Beef and Sides Tasting

Dessert Tasting Fire

Standard Curated Dinner

Standard Curated Dinner

$125.00

Snacks

Salads

Add-Ons

Premium Curated Dinner

Premium Curated Dinner

$175.00

Raw

Snacks

Salads

Add-Ons

Teres Major Noodles

Chicken Wings

Elk Meatballs

Scallion Salad

Leafy Salad

Standard Curated Entrees

PF Filet

PF Picanha

PF Salmon

PF Chicken

PF Tomahawk

PF Whole Fish

Mac n' Cheese

Smoked Red Cabbage

Loaded Potato

Broccoli

Cream of Spinach Pot Pie

Nishiki Rice

French Fries

Premium Curated Entrees

Chianina Filet

NY Strip

Scottish Salmon

Chicken

Tomahawk

Red Snapper

Butcher's Feast

Mac 'n Cheese

Smoked Red Cabbage

Loaded Potato

Broccoli

Cream of Spinach Pot Pie

Nishiki Rice

Fries

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
608 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

