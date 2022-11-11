Restaurant info

Bardea Food & Drink, 2019 James Beard Semifinalist Best New Restaurant. Bardea, pronounced: bar-DAY-ah, is the Italian term for "the goddess of food and drink". The stunning, 5,000 square foot, 120-seat restaurant, which features a rectangular bar with 20 stools and outdoor seating, utilizes ingredients from local Delaware Valley farms and purveyors, and features a number of composed dishes with both Italian and American origins.