Bars & Lounges
Italian

Bardea Food & Drink

1,189 Reviews

$$

620 N Market St

Wilmington, DE 19801

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bardea Food & Drink, 2019 James Beard Semifinalist Best New Restaurant. Bardea, pronounced: bar-DAY-ah, is the Italian term for "the goddess of food and drink". The stunning, 5,000 square foot, 120-seat restaurant, which features a rectangular bar with 20 stools and outdoor seating, utilizes ingredients from local Delaware Valley farms and purveyors, and features a number of composed dishes with both Italian and American origins.

Location

620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

