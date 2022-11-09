Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA

2,014 Reviews

$$

1710 W Riverstone Dr

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Popular Items

Charbroiled Burger
Salmon Fillet
Beef Pho

Appetizers

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Flash-fried, panko-breaded cod on warm yellow corn tortillas with poblano crema, shredded cabbage, scallions and cilantro.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin on warm yellow corn tortillas with pico de gallo, crisp iceberg and cotija cheese.

Fusion Pork Tacos

Fusion Pork Tacos

$11.00

Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder on warm yellow corn tortillas with black bean spread, arugula, and harissa-red pepper jam.

Gochujang Beef Satay

Gochujang Beef Satay

$11.00

Korean chili-marinated sirloin served with wasabi sour cream.

Red Curry and Tumeric Chicken Satay

Red Curry and Tumeric Chicken Satay

$8.00

Served with hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.

Ginger Chicken Satay

Ginger Chicken Satay

$8.00

Served with ginger-soy dipping sauce.

Spicy Shrimp Satay

Spicy Shrimp Satay

$11.50

Sambal, garlic and lime-marinated white shrimp served with a honey-lime chili-cilantro dipping sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon Satay

Teriyaki Salmon Satay

$13.00

Served with mango salsa.

Idaho Golden Greek Grilling Cheese

Idaho Golden Greek Grilling Cheese

$13.00

Served with cherry tomato jam, arugula and balsamic reduction.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 Bone-In wings prepared one of two ways. -Spicy mango habanero sauce, sweet basil, fresh mint. -Ginger-plum glaze, scallions, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds.

Cheeseboard

Cheeseboard

$13.00

A variety of artisanal cheeses, fresh fruit, glazed walnuts and extra-virgin olive oil with artisan bread.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$9.00

With warm pita triangles, feta cheese, Kalamata olives and marinated cucumber and onions.

Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$14.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, and sun-dried tomato tapenade with feta, tomatoes, pickled onions and cucumbers, kalamata olives, warm pita triangles.

Smoked Trout Spread

Smoked Trout Spread

$14.00

Smoked trout and cream cheese served with warm pita triangles, capers, pickled red onion and cucumbers, slivered almonds.

Bruschetta Pomodoro

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$12.00

Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.

Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa

Chips And Pico De Gallo Salsa

$6.50

Warm tri-color corn tortilla chip with fresh cut Pico de gallo salsa.

Salads

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

Panzanella Bruschetta Salad

$10.00

Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.

Bardenay Caesar Salad

Bardenay Caesar Salad

$11.00

Inspired by the classic Canlis salad of Canlis restaurant in Seattle, we toss crisp romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, bacon, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and garlic Parmesan croutons. Topped with anchovies.

Pear Spinach Salad

Pear Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach with roasted shallot vinaigrette, sliced pears, blue cheese, and balsamic-orange glazed walnuts.

Ginger Soy Chicken Salad

Ginger Soy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chilled sesame-chili chicken with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions, edamame, water chestnuts with ginger-soy vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro, sesame seeds and crisp wontons.

Seared Yellowfin Tuna Salad

Seared Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$17.50

Seared rare tuna fillet on mixed greens with lemon-herb vinaigrette, roasted sweet peppers, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, capers and toasted pine nuts.

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$10.00

Quinoa and spinach in lemon-tahini dressing with sriracha aioli, edamame, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber and onion. *Vegan

Beef Tenderloin Salad

Beef Tenderloin Salad

$19.00

With tomato-basil vinaigrette, feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Charbroiled Burger

Charbroiled Burger

$12.00

Newport Pride 100% Natural Ground Beef patty, sliced tomato, sweet red onion, lettuce and roasted garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. Add Tillamook Cheddar, swiss or provolone for $11.5

Beef Dip

Beef Dip

$15.00

Thin-sliced, locally raise, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus.

Bardenay Club

Bardenay Club

$12.00

Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chipotle-marinated chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise and grilled onion on manchego foccacia.

Tuna & Cheddar

Tuna & Cheddar

$12.00

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.

Turkey Breast Sandwich

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chimichanga

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chimichanga

$12.00

Black beans, sweet potato puree, sweet corn, bell peppers, jalapeno, onion, cilantro and cotija cheese inside a chipotle tortilla fried crisp with mango salsa and chipotle sour cream.

Carnitas Pork Sandwich

Carnitas Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Braised Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork shoulder, roasted poblano chili, black bean spread, roasted garlic mayo, cilantro and cotija cheese on manchego focaccia.

Charbroiled Black Bean-Quinoa Burger

Charbroiled Black Bean-Quinoa Burger

$10.50

Handmade black bean and quinoa patty with roasted onion-feta aioli, arugula, sliced tomatoes and pickled red onions and cucumbers on a toasted brioche bun.

Charbroiled Portobello Sandwich

Charbroiled Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated mushroom cap, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion, roasted bell pepper and roasted garlic mayonnaise on manchego focaccia.

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on grilled sourdough.

Mediterranean Steak Pita

Mediterranean Steak Pita

$12.50

Gochujang beef sirloin, hummus, feta, grilled onion and tomato in a toasted pita.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.

Charbroiled Salmon Fillet Sandwich

Charbroiled Salmon Fillet Sandwich

$19.50

Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet with mango-habanero glaze and caramelized onion and manchego focaccia.

Seared Yellowfin Tuna Club

Seared Yellowfin Tuna Club

$17.50

Seared rare lemon-garlic tuna fillet with peppered bacon, arugula, pickled ginger and wasabi aioli on manchego focaccia.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.00
1/2 Club

1/2 Club

$8.50

Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.

1/2 Reuben

1/2 Reuben

$9.50

Grilled rye, spicy house-made kimchi, oven-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise.

1/2 Tuna & Cheddar

1/2 Tuna & Cheddar

$8.50

Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

1/2 Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.50

Slow-roasted turkey on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

Entrees

Flash Fried Pacific Cod & Chips

Flash Fried Pacific Cod & Chips

$15.00

Beer-battered and herb-breaded cod, chili-spike tartar and lemon served with choice of a side.

Salmon Fillet

Salmon Fillet

$18.50

Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with choice of side.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Fettuccine in a rich garlic-parmesan cream sauce finished with parmesan and parsley.

Charbroiled Trout Fillet

Charbroiled Trout Fillet

$19.50

Fresh skin-on Hagerman trout fillet with balsamic cream and capers. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and spring salad with raspberry vinaigrette.

Linguine Piccata

Linguine Piccata

$10.50

Garlic pasta in a light white wine-caper cream sauce with shallots, parsley, oregano, and lemon zest.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$33.00

A juicy 14 ounce hand cut ribeye, prepared one of the following ways:

Sea Bass Gnocchi

Sea Bass Gnocchi

$19.00

Charbroiled barramundi over potato gnocchi with sage-brown butter, pine nuts, basil, garlic, cherry tomatoes and lemon zest.

Beef Filet

Beef Filet

$30.00

A tender 8 ounce hand cut filet, prepared one of the following ways:

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$16.00

Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford beef sirloin, rice noodles, basil, cilantro, scallions and lime. Over star anise-ginger infused beef broth with lemongrass-habanero and hoisin sauces.

Cider Brined Pork Chop

Cider Brined Pork Chop

$17.00

All-natural bone-in Frenched loin chop, caramelized fennel, candied apple cider gastrique, garlic smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cod & Chips

Kid's Cod & Chips

$8.00

2 pieces of battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough.

Kid's Noodles

Kid's Noodles

$6.50

Fettuccine noodles, butter, and Parmesan cheese.

Kid's Chicken Breast

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.50

Sliced and served plain.

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

Albacore tuna salad, lemon zest and tomato on sourdough.

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

Kid’s Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Swiss cheese, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Plain ground chuck burger on a toasted brioche bun. Add cheese $1

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, Romano cheese and croutons with choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

romaine, garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic croutons.

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.00

Red Bean and Chorizo Stew Cup

$4.00

With aged dry jack cheese.

Red Bean and Chorizo Stew Bowl

$5.00

With aged dry jack cheese.

Jalapeño Slaw

Jalapeño Slaw

$4.00

Pickled jalapeno cole slaw.

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$4.00
Garlic Smashed Potatoes & Gravy

Garlic Smashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Chef's Vegetables

$4.00
Apricot Walnut Cous Cous

Apricot Walnut Cous Cous

$3.00
Side Pear Spinach Salad

Side Pear Spinach Salad

$5.00

1/2 pear spinach salad

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Henry's Orange Cream Soda

Henry's Orange Cream Soda

$3.00
Henry's Root Beer

Henry's Root Beer

$3.00
Henry's Vanilla Cream Soda

Henry's Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Soda/Tea

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

1710 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

