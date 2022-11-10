Bardo Southend
1,820 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bardo is a chef-driven, eclectic, American small plate concept located in Charlotte's dynamic South End neighborhood.
Location
1508 S Mint St, Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
No Reviews
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant