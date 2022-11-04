- Home
- /
- Edmonds
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- Bar Dojo
Bar Dojo
1,360 Reviews
$$
8404 Bowdoin Way
Edmonds, WA 98026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
POKE CAKE
PRE-ORDER YOUR POKE CAKE
Call us today (425-967-7267) to pre-order your Poke Cake for a special occasion or because you enjoy eating delicious works of art! We require a 48hr notice and will do our best to accommodate allergies. Pickup times start at 4pm, Tue-Sat. Feeds 6-8 people LOMI LOMI SALMON - $115 GOCHUJANG TAKO - $110 TRADITIONAL AHI - $120 SPICY AHI - $120 TOFU & EDAMAME (VEGAN) - $50 CREAMY YUZU HOKKAIDO SCALLOP - $110 MISO GINGER HAMACHI - $110 MODIFICATIONS & ALLERGY No Tobiko No Onion No Tamari (sub coconut aminos) No Ginger No sesame seeds No Furikake No Unagi Sauce (gf) SUB Avocado Rice - $20
SMALL PLATES
AHI NACHOS* (To-Go)
wonton chips, cilantro aioli, marinated ahi tuna, unagi sauce, scallions, red jalapenos, furikake, sriracha mayo
SPICY BEEF BULGOGI FRIES
Shoe string fries, marinated painted hills top sirloin steak, smoked Gouda, spicy miso sauce, scallions, sesame seeds.
CAST IRON BULGOGI RIBEYE*
bulgogi marinated prime ribeye steak, sautéed onions, spicy miso sauce, scallions, blistered shishito peppers | gf
HONEY ADOBO FRIED ROCKFISH
fried rockfish in adobo honey breading, spicy fish sauce caramel, jicama & citrus coleslaw, micro cilantro, pickled fresno peppers, lime
KOREAN CHICKEN WINGS
sweet and spicy fried chicken wings with cucumber & jicama sticks
KUMAMOTO*
Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish kumamoto oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge
SHIGOKU*
Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish shigoku oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge
KUSSHI*
MISO AVOCADO SALAD
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.
PEAR & FIG SALAD
baby arugula, honey roasted Bartlett pear, figs, goat cheese, candied cashews, gochujang balsamic, crispy prosciutto
PORK BELLY TACOS
honey lemon braised all natural pork belly, Milpa Masa yellow corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, house pickles and pickled serrano, scallions, cilantro aioli
PORK DUMPLINGS
pork and chive dumplings served with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
PORK BELLY NACHOS
honey lemon glazed pork belly, crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, house pickles & serrano peppers, avocado, melted Beecher’s cheese, served with cilantro aioli on the side.
SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI
Fried calamari tossed in garlic,chilies,scallions & spices, atop crispy rice noodles, served with sweet chili-lime sauce
THAI CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
roasted free range Draper chicken, butter lettuce, Thai cabbage salad, sweet Thai chili sauce, roasted peanuts, micro cilantro, lime wedges
KIMCHI CREAMED CORN
roasted yellow corn, smoked gouda & white cheddar cheese blend, chili dust, micro greens, served in a cast iron skillet
SOFTSHELL CRAB TACOS
crispy softshell crab, miso yuzu coleslaw, spicy kewpie mayo, micro cilantro, togarashi, pickled red onions, lime, Masa Milpa yellow corn tortilla
RIBEYE TATAKI AGUACHILE*
rare, sliced pan seared pink pepper crusted prime ribeye steak, black garlic Aguachile sauce, volcanic sea salt, citrus pickled red onion, micro cilantro, cornichons, radishes, sesame avocado mousse
HAMACHI CRUDO*
yellow tail Hamachi edamame purée, furikake, rice pearls, pea shoots
CAST IRON KALBI RIBS
grilled bone in marinated kalbi ribs, soy, braised hakurei turnips, blistered shishito peppers, spicy miso sauce, pink radish sprouts, chili oil, fried egg
ENTREES
THE DOJO BURGER
Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Double R Ranch ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, shoestring fries.
CHICKEN SHOYU KARAAGE RAMEN
chicken yuzu kosho broth, egg noodles, spicy crispy chicken karaage, shoyu soft boil egg, kimchi bean sprouts, serrano, narutomaki, scallions, shredded nori
BIRRIA RAMEN
guajillo slow braised beef, consommé, ramen noodles, shoyu soft boiled egg, cilantro, onions, nori, radish, chili oil, lime, scallions
TRUFFLE GARLIC PORK BELLY TONKOTSU RAMEN
tonkotsu pork bone broth, honey lemon glazed pork belly, egg noodles, shoyu marinated soft boiled egg, roasted corn, white truffle oil, shredded nori, black garlic truffle paste, chili oil | gfo
CHICKEN KARAAGE RICE BOWL
crispy karaage chicken thigh, rice, spring mix, spicy miso sauce, cilantro aioli, fried egg, house pickles, scallions
CRAB & POKE BOWL
crispy soft-shell crab, ahi tuna poke, avocado rice, fresh vegetables, cilantro aioli, fried egg, crispy garlic
GRILLED OCTOPUS
grilled harissa marinated Spanish octopus, oven roasted teriyaki sake cauliflower, roasted pepper puree, blistered shishito peppers, cherry tomato, charred lemon, soy ginger gastrique | gf
GOCHUJANG BRAISED SHORT RIB
gochujang braised boneless Painted Hills short rib, kimchi fried rice, sunny egg, gochujang gastrique, pickled Fresno peppers, shiso oil, crispy garlic, chili threads
KALUA PORK RICE BOWL
Hawaiian style braised pork shoulder, rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, ponzu vinaigrette, spam mac salad, fried egg
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN
pan seared lemongrass airline chicken breast, yuzu beurre blanc, crispy curry potatoes, charred broccolini, micro greens | gf
PORK BELLY BOWL
Braised all natural honey lemon glazed pork belly, calrose rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, house pickles, serrano peppers, carrots, fresh cucumber, sunny side egg, cilantro.
PINK PEPPERCORN RIBEYE & BROCCOLINI
seared Double R Ranch signature ribeye, sautéed white onions, hoisin garlic sauce, broccolini, buttermilk onion rings, white rice | gf
SPICY BEEF BULGOGI BEEF RICE BOWL
marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, house pickles, lettuce, rice, cilantro, sunny egg, serrano peppers, spicy sesame miso, tamari
SPICY PORK NOODLES
garlic ginger minced kurobuta pork, fresh egg noodles, shoyu sesame chili sauce, scallions, crispy garlic, micro cilantro
TOFU MUSHROOM BOWL
Crispy tofu, sautéed mushrooms, onions, calrose rice, serrano peppers, carrots, fried egg, bean sprouts, scallions, miso sesame sauce.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
Egg noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory soy sauce, scallions
WILD KING SALMON
pan seared wild Alaskan king salmon, sambal romesco, garlic grilled asparagus, truffle Yukon potato puree, shiso oil, ikura, citrus fennel, micro green salad | gf
SIDES
DOJO AVOCADO RICE
Dojo's signature Avocado Rice. Made to order with jasmine rice, cucumber, avocado, our cilantro aioli and aromatics.
JASMINE RICE
Steamed jasmine rice topped with black and white sesame seeds.
SIDE OF SHOE STRING FRIES
Dojo's shoestring seasoned fries.
FURIKAKE FRIES
Dojo's shoestring seasoned fries topped with a nutty, crunchy, umami-packed Japanese blend furikake seasoning.
TRUFFLE FRIES
Dojo's own seasoned shoestring truffle fries topped with parmesan cheese & herbs
EDAMAME
Edamame with crispy garlic, white pepper, salt
TRUFFLE YUKON POTATO PUREE
CHILI SOY BRUSSELS
chili, soy, sambal glaze with crispy Applewood smoked bacon
SIDE BULGOGI BEEF
SIDE KARAAGE CHICKEN
SIDE CHICKEN MARINATED
SIDE PRAWNS
SIDE TOFU
SIDE POKE
SIDE SALMON
SPAM MAC SALAD
Crispy Softshell Crab
SIDE SPICY AIOLI
SIDE CILANTRO AIOLI
SIDE SPICY SESAME MISO
SIDE MISO YUZU DRESSING
SIDE SRIRACHA MAYO
PLANT BASED MENU
MISO AVOCADO SALAD
artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, avocado, creamy vegenaise miso yuzu dressing
EDAMAME DUMPLINGS
edamame & vegetable dumplings served with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
HOISIN CAULIFLOWER
tempura cauliflower tossed with savory chili hoisin glaze, scallions, sesame seeds
TOFU POKE NACHOS
marinated organic tofu poke, crispy wonton chips, vegenaise sriracha lime aioli, unagi sauce, pickle red onions, micro cilantro, scallions, furikake
DOJO IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
sustainable plant-based ¼ lb. burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella style rice cheese, Macrina rustic potato bun, spicy sesame miso sauce, shoestring fries
VEGETABLE NOODLE STIR-FRY
rice noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory stir-fry sauce, scallions
IMPOSSIBLE BULGOGI RICE BOWL
Sautéed plant Based impossible ground meat tossed with mushrooms, onions, bulgogi sauce, served over rice with furikake & house pickled vegetables, spring mix lettuce, spicy miso sauce, scallions ,cilantro
BLACK BEAN BROCCOLINI
CRISPY TOFU
crispy organic tofu, carrots, spicy chili miso sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, crispy garlic
DESSERT
ALMOND CAKE
House-made Dojo almond cake, paired with Gelatiamo coconut choc chip gelato, almond tuile, lychee, powder sugar
WHITE CHOCOLATE YUZU CHEESECAKE
house made Yuzu white chocolate cheese cake, graham cracker crust, mixed berry compote, fresh berries, chocolate zebra stick, orange zest, yuzu lemon curd
PUMPKIN CAKE FLAN
double layered pumpkin cake, leche flan, tequila caramel, pepita pumpkin spiced tuile
UBE COCONUT FLAN
house made Ube Coconut custard, fresh berries
MOCHIDOKI VEGAN MOCHI (3ct)
vegan Premium chef'schoice flavor made by mochidoki
CHOCOLATE GELATO
VANILLA GELATO
Gelatiamo vanilla bean gelato. (contains dairy)
PANDAN GELATO
Bar Dojo exclusive Pandan Gelato made by Gelatiamo Gelato
RICE GELATO
Gelatiamo famous Rice gelato. (contains dairy)
RED MISO GELATO
A Bar Dojo exclusive red miso gelato made by Gelatiamo
UBE GELATO
COCONUT CHOCOLATE CHIP GELATO
Gelatiamo coconut chocolate chip gelato. (contains dairy)
MANGO SORBET
KIDS MENU
KIDS CHICKEN KATSU
miso coleslaw, jasmine rice, katsu sauce
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
4oz Double R Ranch beef patty, brioche bun, smoked gouda cheese, Dojo shoestring fries, side ketchup
KIDS GYOZA & RICE
5 ea fried pork gyoza , rice, gyoza sauce
KIDS SOY NOODLES
Wok fry egg noodles, napa cabbage, carrots, onions, soy, sesame.
KIDS VEGETABLE STIR FRY
seasonal vegetables, egg noodles, savory soy
KIDS SHRIMP KATSU
Four panko breaded and deep fried white shrimp served with jasmine rice, miso coleslaw, with tonkatsu sauce on the side.
KIDS APPLE JUICE
KIDS LEMONADE
KIDS MILK
Kids Gelato Vanilla
Kids Gelato Chocolate
DOJO COCKTAILS
DRAGON'S FIRE
tequila, lime, serrano peppers, blood orange
SENSEI
Old Forester bourbon, peach nectar, orange, bitters
THE EMPEROR
rye whiskey, perfect Manhattan, bourbon cherry
THE EMPRESS
Empress gin, lychee liquor, lime, lychee
UBE RUMCHATA
house-made ube horchata, spiced rum
KATANA*
MEZCAL, LEMON, YUZU, SIMPLE SYRUP, EGGWHITE, BLACK WALNUT BITTERS
FALL BONSAI
Scratch Distillery Martini Style Gin, fig & thyme shrub, lime, soda, fig wheel
DOJO SPIRIT-FREE
BUBBLES
RED WINE
Blend - Baracchi O'Lillo
Cortona-Tuscany, Italy, 2018 25% merlot, 25% syrah, 25% cabernet, 25% sangiovese
Blend - Zorzol Eggo "Tinto de Tiza"
Tupungato-Mendoza, Argentina, 2015 85% malbec, 10% cabernet franc, 5% cabernet sauvignon
Blend - Gorman Winery "Zachary's Ladder"
Woodinville, WA, 2018 80% cabernet sauvignon, 13% syrah, 7% petit verdot
Blend - Mark Ryan "Numbskull"
Walla Walla, WA, 2018 61% syrah, 39% mourvedre
Blend - Domaine de Couron "Little Canyon"
Ardeche, France, 2019 grenach, syrah
Cabernet Sauvignon - Amavi Cellars
Walla Walla, WA, 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon - 1851 Cellars
Columbia Valley, WA, 2014
Malbec - Casa Bianchi "L10"
San Rafael-Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
Malbec - Saviah
Walla Walla, WA, 2017
Malbec - Tomero
Mendoza, Argentina, 2018
Malbec - Chateau LaGrezette "Purple"
Cahors, France, 2016
Merlot - Basal Cellars
Columbia Valley, WA, 2015
Merlot - Chateau la Valiere Medoc
Medoc-Bordeaux, France, 2014
Merlot - Chateau Ste Michelle Indian Wells
Pinot Noir - St Josef's "Estate Cuvee Reserve"
Willamette Valley, OR, 2018
Pinot Noir - Mark Ryan "Megan Anne"
Willamette Valley, OR, 2018
Syrah - Trust Cellars
Walla Walla, WA, 2016
Syrah - Klinker Brick "Farrah Syrah"
Lodi, CA, 2017
Syrah - Virtue Cellars "Sincerity"
Horse Heaven Hills, WA, 2019
Nerello Mascalese - Planeta "Eruzione 1614"
Sicily, Italy, 2017
Nebbiolo - Prunotto Barbaresco DOCG
BAROLO - Fontanafredda DOCG
Serralunga d'Alba, Italy 2014
Merlot - Virtue Cellars "Authenticity"
WHITE WINE
Picpoul - la Domitienne
Languedoc, France, 2020
Blend - Luigi Baudana "Dragon"
Langhe-Piedmont, Italy
Chenin Blanc - Domaine Des Forges
Loire Valley, France, 2018
Chardonnay - Gorman Winery "Old Scratch"
Columbia Valley, WA, 2015
Chardonnay - Saviah "Stillwater Creek Vineyard"
Columbia Valley, WA, 2015
Chardonnay - Bramito Della Sala
Chardonnay - Tuesday Cellars
Yakima Valley, WA, 2020
Kerner - Abazzia di Nocacella
Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy, 2017
Gewürztraminer - Lucian Albrecht "Reserve"
Alsace, France, 2016
Muscadet - Domaine Landron "La Louvetrie"
Sevre-et-Maine, Loire Valley, France, 2016
Sauvignon Blanc - 2 Copas
Valle Central, Chile
Sauvignon Blanc - Phelps Creek Vineyards
Columbia Gorge, WA, 2016
Sauvignon Blanc - Sherwood Estate
Waipara Valley, New Zealand, 2020
Torrontes - RJ Vinedos "Reunion"
Lujan de Cuyo-Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
Pinot Gris - Sweet Cheeks
Willamette Valley, OR, 2019
Rose - Wautoma Springs
Columbia Valley, WA 2018
Rose - City Limits "Pink Street"
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Modern Asian Restaurant featuring a melting pot of Asian comfort foods with Northwest ingredients, focusing on all-natural, organic and sustainable fare.
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds, WA 98026