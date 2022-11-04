PRE-ORDER YOUR POKE CAKE

Call us today (425-967-7267) to pre-order your Poke Cake for a special occasion or because you enjoy eating delicious works of art! We require a 48hr notice and will do our best to accommodate allergies. Pickup times start at 4pm, Tue-Sat. Feeds 6-8 people LOMI LOMI SALMON - $115 GOCHUJANG TAKO - $110 TRADITIONAL AHI - $120 SPICY AHI - $120 TOFU & EDAMAME (VEGAN) - $50 CREAMY YUZU HOKKAIDO SCALLOP - $110 MISO GINGER HAMACHI - $110 MODIFICATIONS & ALLERGY No Tobiko No Onion No Tamari (sub coconut aminos) No Ginger No sesame seeds No Furikake No Unagi Sauce (gf) SUB Avocado Rice - $20