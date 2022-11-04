Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Bar Dojo

1,360 Reviews

$$

8404 Bowdoin Way

Edmonds, WA 98026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

AHI NACHOS* (To-Go)
PORK DUMPLINGS
MISO AVOCADO SALAD

POKE CAKE

Call us today to pre-order your Poke Cake for a special occasion or because you enjoy eating delicious works of art! We require a 48hr notice and will do our best to accommodate allergies. Feeds 6-8 people
PRE-ORDER YOUR POKE CAKE

PRE-ORDER YOUR POKE CAKE

Call us today (425-967-7267) to pre-order your Poke Cake for a special occasion or because you enjoy eating delicious works of art! We require a 48hr notice and will do our best to accommodate allergies. Pickup times start at 4pm, Tue-Sat. Feeds 6-8 people LOMI LOMI SALMON - $115 GOCHUJANG TAKO - $110 TRADITIONAL AHI - $120 SPICY AHI - $120 TOFU & EDAMAME (VEGAN) - $50 CREAMY YUZU HOKKAIDO SCALLOP - $110 MISO GINGER HAMACHI - $110 MODIFICATIONS & ALLERGY No Tobiko No Onion No Tamari (sub coconut aminos) No Ginger No sesame seeds No Furikake No Unagi Sauce (gf) SUB Avocado Rice - $20

SMALL PLATES

Grilled premium Japanese hamachi collar,ginger garlic Swiss chard ,wasabi kewpie, pickle red onion & micro mix salad
AHI NACHOS* (To-Go)

AHI NACHOS* (To-Go)

$23.00

wonton chips, cilantro aioli, marinated ahi tuna, unagi sauce, scallions, red jalapenos, furikake, sriracha mayo

SPICY BEEF BULGOGI FRIES

SPICY BEEF BULGOGI FRIES

$21.00

Shoe string fries, marinated painted hills top sirloin steak, smoked Gouda, spicy miso sauce, scallions, sesame seeds.

CAST IRON BULGOGI RIBEYE*

$32.00

bulgogi marinated prime ribeye steak, sautéed onions, spicy miso sauce, scallions, blistered shishito peppers | gf

HONEY ADOBO FRIED ROCKFISH

HONEY ADOBO FRIED ROCKFISH

$33.00

fried rockfish in adobo honey breading, spicy fish sauce caramel, jicama & citrus coleslaw, micro cilantro, pickled fresno peppers, lime

KOREAN CHICKEN WINGS

$21.00

sweet and spicy fried chicken wings with cucumber & jicama sticks

KUMAMOTO*

KUMAMOTO*

$3.50

Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish kumamoto oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge

SHIGOKU*

SHIGOKU*

$3.50

Fresh shucked Taylor shellfish shigoku oysters in the half shell served with Yuzu ginger mignonette, wasabi cocktail sauce lemon wedge

KUSSHI*

$3.50Out of stock
MISO AVOCADO SALAD

MISO AVOCADO SALAD

$14.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, creamy miso yuzu dressing served on the side.

PEAR & FIG SALAD

$17.00

baby arugula, honey roasted Bartlett pear, figs, goat cheese, candied cashews, gochujang balsamic, crispy prosciutto

PORK BELLY TACOS

PORK BELLY TACOS

$20.00

honey lemon braised all natural pork belly, Milpa Masa yellow corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, house pickles and pickled serrano, scallions, cilantro aioli

PORK DUMPLINGS

PORK DUMPLINGS

$15.00

pork and chive dumplings served with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil

PORK BELLY NACHOS

PORK BELLY NACHOS

$20.00

honey lemon glazed pork belly, crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, house pickles & serrano peppers, avocado, melted Beecher’s cheese, served with cilantro aioli on the side.

SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI

SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI

$21.00

Fried calamari tossed in garlic,chilies,scallions & spices, atop crispy rice noodles, served with sweet chili-lime sauce

THAI CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

THAI CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$20.00

roasted free range Draper chicken, butter lettuce, Thai cabbage salad, sweet Thai chili sauce, roasted peanuts, micro cilantro, lime wedges

KIMCHI CREAMED CORN

$12.00

roasted yellow corn, smoked gouda & white cheddar cheese blend, chili dust, micro greens, served in a cast iron skillet

SOFTSHELL CRAB TACOS

$21.00

crispy softshell crab, miso yuzu coleslaw, spicy kewpie mayo, micro cilantro, togarashi, pickled red onions, lime, Masa Milpa yellow corn tortilla

RIBEYE TATAKI AGUACHILE*

RIBEYE TATAKI AGUACHILE*

$30.00

rare, sliced pan seared pink pepper crusted prime ribeye steak, black garlic Aguachile sauce, volcanic sea salt, citrus pickled red onion, micro cilantro, cornichons, radishes, sesame avocado mousse

HAMACHI CRUDO*

$24.00

yellow tail Hamachi edamame purée, furikake, rice pearls, pea shoots

CAST IRON KALBI RIBS

$35.00

grilled bone in marinated kalbi ribs, soy, braised hakurei turnips, blistered shishito peppers, spicy miso sauce, pink radish sprouts, chili oil, fried egg

ENTREES

THE DOJO BURGER

THE DOJO BURGER

$25.00

Snake River Farms 1/2 lb. Double R Ranch ground beef with a kick of serrano peppers, smoked gouda, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, red onion, tomato. Served on Macrina Bakery brioche bun topped with blistered jalapeno peppers, shoestring fries.

CHICKEN SHOYU KARAAGE RAMEN

CHICKEN SHOYU KARAAGE RAMEN

$20.00

chicken yuzu kosho broth, egg noodles, spicy crispy chicken karaage, shoyu soft boil egg, kimchi bean sprouts, serrano, narutomaki, scallions, shredded nori

BIRRIA RAMEN

BIRRIA RAMEN

$21.00

guajillo slow braised beef, consommé, ramen noodles, shoyu soft boiled egg, cilantro, onions, nori, radish, chili oil, lime, scallions

TRUFFLE GARLIC PORK BELLY TONKOTSU RAMEN

$22.00

tonkotsu pork bone broth, honey lemon glazed pork belly, egg noodles, shoyu marinated soft boiled egg, roasted corn, white truffle oil, shredded nori, black garlic truffle paste, chili oil | gfo

CHICKEN KARAAGE RICE BOWL

CHICKEN KARAAGE RICE BOWL

$22.00

crispy karaage chicken thigh, rice, spring mix, spicy miso sauce, cilantro aioli, fried egg, house pickles, scallions

CRAB & POKE BOWL

CRAB & POKE BOWL

$35.00

crispy soft-shell crab, ahi tuna poke, avocado rice, fresh vegetables, cilantro aioli, fried egg, crispy garlic

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$37.00

grilled harissa marinated Spanish octopus, oven roasted teriyaki sake cauliflower, roasted pepper puree, blistered shishito peppers, cherry tomato, charred lemon, soy ginger gastrique | gf

GOCHUJANG BRAISED SHORT RIB

$40.00

gochujang braised boneless Painted Hills short rib, kimchi fried rice, sunny egg, gochujang gastrique, pickled Fresno peppers, shiso oil, crispy garlic, chili threads

KALUA PORK RICE BOWL

KALUA PORK RICE BOWL

$23.00

Hawaiian style braised pork shoulder, rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, ponzu vinaigrette, spam mac salad, fried egg

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN

$30.00

pan seared lemongrass airline chicken breast, yuzu beurre blanc, crispy curry potatoes, charred broccolini, micro greens | gf

PORK BELLY BOWL

PORK BELLY BOWL

$24.00

Braised all natural honey lemon glazed pork belly, calrose rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, house pickles, serrano peppers, carrots, fresh cucumber, sunny side egg, cilantro.

PINK PEPPERCORN RIBEYE & BROCCOLINI

$36.00

seared Double R Ranch signature ribeye, sautéed white onions, hoisin garlic sauce, broccolini, buttermilk onion rings, white rice | gf

SPICY BEEF BULGOGI BEEF RICE BOWL

SPICY BEEF BULGOGI BEEF RICE BOWL

$26.00

marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, house pickles, lettuce, rice, cilantro, sunny egg, serrano peppers, spicy sesame miso, tamari

SPICY PORK NOODLES

SPICY PORK NOODLES

$18.00

garlic ginger minced kurobuta pork, fresh egg noodles, shoyu sesame chili sauce, scallions, crispy garlic, micro cilantro

TOFU MUSHROOM BOWL

TOFU MUSHROOM BOWL

$20.00

Crispy tofu, sautéed mushrooms, onions, calrose rice, serrano peppers, carrots, fried egg, bean sprouts, scallions, miso sesame sauce.

VEGETABLE YAKISOBA

VEGETABLE YAKISOBA

$18.00

Egg noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory soy sauce, scallions

WILD KING SALMON

$36.00

pan seared wild Alaskan king salmon, sambal romesco, garlic grilled asparagus, truffle Yukon potato puree, shiso oil, ikura, citrus fennel, micro green salad | gf

SIDES

DOJO AVOCADO RICE

DOJO AVOCADO RICE

$8.00

Dojo's signature Avocado Rice. Made to order with jasmine rice, cucumber, avocado, our cilantro aioli and aromatics.

JASMINE RICE

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

Steamed jasmine rice topped with black and white sesame seeds.

SIDE OF SHOE STRING FRIES

SIDE OF SHOE STRING FRIES

$6.00

Dojo's shoestring seasoned fries.

FURIKAKE FRIES

FURIKAKE FRIES

$8.00

Dojo's shoestring seasoned fries topped with a nutty, crunchy, umami-packed Japanese blend furikake seasoning.

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

Dojo's own seasoned shoestring truffle fries topped with parmesan cheese & herbs

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$6.00

Edamame with crispy garlic, white pepper, salt

TRUFFLE YUKON POTATO PUREE

$8.00
CHILI SOY BRUSSELS

CHILI SOY BRUSSELS

$10.00

chili, soy, sambal glaze with crispy Applewood smoked bacon

SIDE BULGOGI BEEF

$10.00

SIDE KARAAGE CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE CHICKEN MARINATED

$7.00

SIDE PRAWNS

$10.00

SIDE TOFU

$5.00

SIDE POKE

$15.00

SIDE SALMON

$20.00

SPAM MAC SALAD

$8.00

Crispy Softshell Crab

$12.00

SIDE SPICY AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE CILANTRO AIOLI

$1.00

SIDE SPICY SESAME MISO

$1.00

SIDE MISO YUZU DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE SRIRACHA MAYO

$1.00

PLANT BASED MENU

MISO AVOCADO SALAD

MISO AVOCADO SALAD

$14.00

artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wontons, avocado, creamy vegenaise miso yuzu dressing

EDAMAME DUMPLINGS

EDAMAME DUMPLINGS

$13.00

edamame & vegetable dumplings served with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil

HOISIN CAULIFLOWER

HOISIN CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

tempura cauliflower tossed with savory chili hoisin glaze, scallions, sesame seeds

TOFU POKE NACHOS

TOFU POKE NACHOS

$17.00

marinated organic tofu poke, crispy wonton chips, vegenaise sriracha lime aioli, unagi sauce, pickle red onions, micro cilantro, scallions, furikake

DOJO IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

DOJO IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$21.00

sustainable plant-based ¼ lb. burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella style rice cheese, Macrina rustic potato bun, spicy sesame miso sauce, shoestring fries

VEGETABLE NOODLE STIR-FRY

VEGETABLE NOODLE STIR-FRY

$18.00

rice noodles, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, mini bell peppers, savory stir-fry sauce, scallions

IMPOSSIBLE BULGOGI RICE BOWL

IMPOSSIBLE BULGOGI RICE BOWL

$22.00

Sautéed plant Based impossible ground meat tossed with mushrooms, onions, bulgogi sauce, served over rice with furikake & house pickled vegetables, spring mix lettuce, spicy miso sauce, scallions ,cilantro

BLACK BEAN BROCCOLINI

BLACK BEAN BROCCOLINI

$11.00
CRISPY TOFU

CRISPY TOFU

$16.00

crispy organic tofu, carrots, spicy chili miso sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, crispy garlic

DESSERT

ALMOND CAKE

ALMOND CAKE

$11.00

House-made Dojo almond cake, paired with Gelatiamo coconut choc chip gelato, almond tuile, lychee, powder sugar

WHITE CHOCOLATE YUZU CHEESECAKE

WHITE CHOCOLATE YUZU CHEESECAKE

$11.00

house made Yuzu white chocolate cheese cake, graham cracker crust, mixed berry compote, fresh berries, chocolate zebra stick, orange zest, yuzu lemon curd

PUMPKIN CAKE FLAN

$11.00

double layered pumpkin cake, leche flan, tequila caramel, pepita pumpkin spiced tuile

UBE COCONUT FLAN

UBE COCONUT FLAN

$9.00

house made Ube Coconut custard, fresh berries

MOCHIDOKI VEGAN MOCHI (3ct)

MOCHIDOKI VEGAN MOCHI (3ct)

$9.00

vegan Premium chef'schoice flavor made by mochidoki

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$6.00

VANILLA GELATO

$6.00

Gelatiamo vanilla bean gelato. (contains dairy)

PANDAN GELATO

PANDAN GELATO

$6.00

Bar Dojo exclusive Pandan Gelato made by Gelatiamo Gelato

RICE GELATO

RICE GELATO

$6.00

Gelatiamo famous Rice gelato. (contains dairy)

RED MISO GELATO

RED MISO GELATO

$6.00

A Bar Dojo exclusive red miso gelato made by Gelatiamo

UBE GELATO

UBE GELATO

$6.00

COCONUT CHOCOLATE CHIP GELATO

$6.00

Gelatiamo coconut chocolate chip gelato. (contains dairy)

MANGO SORBET

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN KATSU

KIDS CHICKEN KATSU

$11.00

miso coleslaw, jasmine rice, katsu sauce

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

4oz Double R Ranch beef patty, brioche bun, smoked gouda cheese, Dojo shoestring fries, side ketchup

KIDS GYOZA & RICE

KIDS GYOZA & RICE

$11.00

5 ea fried pork gyoza , rice, gyoza sauce

KIDS SOY NOODLES

KIDS SOY NOODLES

$8.00

Wok fry egg noodles, napa cabbage, carrots, onions, soy, sesame.

KIDS VEGETABLE STIR FRY

KIDS VEGETABLE STIR FRY

$11.00

seasonal vegetables, egg noodles, savory soy

KIDS SHRIMP KATSU

KIDS SHRIMP KATSU

$12.00

Four panko breaded and deep fried white shrimp served with jasmine rice, miso coleslaw, with tonkatsu sauce on the side.

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$2.00

KIDS MILK

$2.00

Kids Gelato Vanilla

$4.00

Kids Gelato Chocolate

$4.00

DOJO COCKTAILS

DRAGON'S FIRE

$14.00

tequila, lime, serrano peppers, blood orange

SENSEI

$13.00

Old Forester bourbon, peach nectar, orange, bitters

THE EMPEROR

$16.00

rye whiskey, perfect Manhattan, bourbon cherry

THE EMPRESS

$16.00

Empress gin, lychee liquor, lime, lychee

UBE RUMCHATA

$13.00

house-made ube horchata, spiced rum

KATANA*

$14.00

MEZCAL, LEMON, YUZU, SIMPLE SYRUP, EGGWHITE, BLACK WALNUT BITTERS

FALL BONSAI

$14.00

Scratch Distillery Martini Style Gin, fig & thyme shrub, lime, soda, fig wheel

DOJO SPIRIT-FREE

ROSE BLOSSOM

$6.00

rose syrup, lime juice, soda, orange twist

UBE HORCHATA

$6.00

ube, housemade horchata *contains almonds*

FIG & THYME SHRUB

$6.00

fig & thyme shrub, lime, soda

BUBBLES

Rose - Bortolomiol 'Filanda' Brut

$43.00

Prosecco - Bortolomiol 'Miol"

$35.00

Cava - Paul Cheneau Brut

$34.00

Rose - Faire la Fete Cremant de Limoux Brut

$45.00

RED WINE

Blend - Baracchi O'Lillo

$53.00

Cortona-Tuscany, Italy, 2018 25% merlot, 25% syrah, 25% cabernet, 25% sangiovese

Blend - Zorzol Eggo "Tinto de Tiza"

$62.00

Tupungato-Mendoza, Argentina, 2015 85% malbec, 10% cabernet franc, 5% cabernet sauvignon

Blend - Gorman Winery "Zachary's Ladder"

$76.00

Woodinville, WA, 2018 80% cabernet sauvignon, 13% syrah, 7% petit verdot

Blend - Mark Ryan "Numbskull"

$59.00

Walla Walla, WA, 2018 61% syrah, 39% mourvedre

Blend - Domaine de Couron "Little Canyon"

$28.00

Ardeche, France, 2019 grenach, syrah

Cabernet Sauvignon - Amavi Cellars

$69.00

Walla Walla, WA, 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon - 1851 Cellars

$34.00

Columbia Valley, WA, 2014

Malbec - Casa Bianchi "L10"

$57.00

San Rafael-Mendoza, Argentina, 2016

Malbec - Saviah

$69.00

Walla Walla, WA, 2017

Malbec - Tomero

$41.00

Mendoza, Argentina, 2018

Malbec - Chateau LaGrezette "Purple"

$46.00

Cahors, France, 2016

Merlot - Basal Cellars

$88.00

Columbia Valley, WA, 2015

Merlot - Chateau la Valiere Medoc

$48.00

Medoc-Bordeaux, France, 2014

Merlot - Chateau Ste Michelle Indian Wells

$46.00

Pinot Noir - St Josef's "Estate Cuvee Reserve"

$41.00

Willamette Valley, OR, 2018

Pinot Noir - Mark Ryan "Megan Anne"

$54.00

Willamette Valley, OR, 2018

Syrah - Trust Cellars

$75.00

Walla Walla, WA, 2016

Syrah - Klinker Brick "Farrah Syrah"

$52.00

Lodi, CA, 2017

Syrah - Virtue Cellars "Sincerity"

$49.00

Horse Heaven Hills, WA, 2019

Nerello Mascalese - Planeta "Eruzione 1614"

$92.00

Sicily, Italy, 2017

Nebbiolo - Prunotto Barbaresco DOCG

$83.00Out of stock

BAROLO - Fontanafredda DOCG

$112.00

Serralunga d'Alba, Italy 2014

Merlot - Virtue Cellars "Authenticity"

$45.00

WHITE WINE

Picpoul - la Domitienne

$35.00

Languedoc, France, 2020

Blend - Luigi Baudana "Dragon"

$47.00

Langhe-Piedmont, Italy

Chenin Blanc - Domaine Des Forges

$34.00

Loire Valley, France, 2018

Chardonnay - Gorman Winery "Old Scratch"

$49.00

Columbia Valley, WA, 2015

Chardonnay - Saviah "Stillwater Creek Vineyard"

$58.00

Columbia Valley, WA, 2015

Chardonnay - Bramito Della Sala

$53.00Out of stock

Chardonnay - Tuesday Cellars

$36.00

Yakima Valley, WA, 2020

Kerner - Abazzia di Nocacella

$44.00

Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy, 2017

Gewürztraminer - Lucian Albrecht "Reserve"

$44.00Out of stock

Alsace, France, 2016

Muscadet - Domaine Landron "La Louvetrie"

$39.00

Sevre-et-Maine, Loire Valley, France, 2016

Sauvignon Blanc - 2 Copas

$34.00

Valle Central, Chile

Sauvignon Blanc - Phelps Creek Vineyards

$46.00

Columbia Gorge, WA, 2016

Sauvignon Blanc - Sherwood Estate

$39.00Out of stock

Waipara Valley, New Zealand, 2020

Torrontes - RJ Vinedos "Reunion"

$39.00

Lujan de Cuyo-Mendoza, Argentina, 2016

Pinot Gris - Sweet Cheeks

$41.00

Willamette Valley, OR, 2019

Rose - Wautoma Springs

$45.00

Columbia Valley, WA 2018

Rose - City Limits "Pink Street"

$37.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Asian Restaurant featuring a melting pot of Asian comfort foods with Northwest ingredients, focusing on all-natural, organic and sustainable fare.

Website

Location

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds, WA 98026

Directions

Gallery
Bar Dojo image
Bar Dojo image
Bar Dojo image
Bar Dojo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kafe Neo - Edmonds
orange starNo Reviews
21108 WA-99 Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.4 • 1,342
101 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Salt & Iron
orange starNo Reviews
321 Main Street Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Alderwood Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840, Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
orange star3.8 • 1,429
17535 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
View restaurantnext
Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Edmonds

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Edmonds
orange star4.5 • 2,302
9910 Edmonds Way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.4 • 1,342
101 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Five Restaurant Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,121
650 Edmonds way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
orange star4.7 • 628
508 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Kelnero
orange star4.9 • 295
545 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Fire & the Feast
orange star4.6 • 235
526 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edmonds
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston