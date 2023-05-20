Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bardo's Food Trailer

review star

No reviews yet

31 Astor Avenue

Norwood, MA 02062

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and pepperoni

Warm Pretzel Nugs

Warm Pretzel Nugs

$16.50

Eastern Standard Provisions (TM) Pretzel Bites, Goat Horn Pepper Spicy Mustard


Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$14.50

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and Lombardo's sausage crumble

Bacon Pizza

Bacon Pizza

$14.50

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and bacon

Linguica Pizza

Linguica Pizza

$14.50

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and crumbled linguica

Pickle Pizza

Pickle Pizza

$13.50

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and pickles

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$13.50

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend and mushrooms

Pepper / Onion Pizza

Pepper / Onion Pizza

$13.50

South Shore Style Bar Pizza, signature KEEPER crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella & sharp cheddar cheese blend, peppers and onions

Specialty Pizza

Social Climber Pizza

Social Climber Pizza

$17.00

Lombardo’s sausage, red onion, Mama Lil’s Peppers

Happy Camper Pizza

Happy Camper Pizza

$16.50

pesto, fresh mozzarella, kale, roasted red peppers, parmesan

Cluckin' Hot Pizza

Cluckin' Hot Pizza

$17.00

smokin’ hot sauce, garlic roasted chicken, provolone cheese, red onion (cannot be made gluten free)

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

$17.00

pepperoni, ricotta cheese, house made hot habanero honey

Pizza of the Week

$16.00

Shareables

Smokin' Hot Wings

Smokin' Hot Wings

$16.00

served with AA sauce and celery sticks

Classic Roasted Wings (GF)

Classic Roasted Wings (GF)

$16.00

served with pickle ranch and celery sticks

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$16.00

served with fresh lime and celery sticks

Garlic & Hot Honey Wings

Garlic & Hot Honey Wings

$16.00

served with celery sticks

Korean BBQ Wings

Korean BBQ Wings

$16.00

served with celery sticks

Warm Pretzel Nugs

Warm Pretzel Nugs

$16.50

Eastern Standard Provisions (TM) Pretzel Bites, Goat Horn Pepper Spicy Mustard

Sandos

BON YAH! Sandwich

BON YAH! Sandwich

$15.00

CIBC White Ale braised pulled pork, Korean BBQ sauce, veggie slaw, cilantro, scallions, sriracha aioli. Served with house made potato chips and pickles

Cutlet Out Sandwich

Cutlet Out Sandwich

$16.00

chicken cutlet, provolone, roasted peppers, arugula, onions, basil aioli. Served with house made potato chips and pickles

Nana's Classic Sandwich

Nana's Classic Sandwich

$16.00

chicken cutlet, pickles, provolone, sriracha aioli. Served with house made potato chips and pickles

Veggie Big Wrap

Veggie Big Wrap

$16.00

black bean and poblano pepper veggie burger, provolone, kale, tomato, onion, pickles, AA sauce. Served with house made potato chips and pickles

Salads

Southie of the Border

Southie of the Border

$15.00

charred cauliflower, quinoa, black beans, Mama Lil’s Peppers, arugula, cucumber, carrots, radish, chili-lime vinaigrette

M Street Beach

M Street Beach

$12.50

shredded kale caesar, vine ripe tomato, balsamic drizzle, focaccia crostini

Desserts

Warm Churros

Warm Churros

$7.50

cinnamon sugar, malted chocolate ganache

Half Dipped

Half Dipped

$6.00

two house baked chocolate chunk cookies, locally made vanilla ice cream, half dipped in milk chocolate & color sprinkles

Sides

Pickle Ranch

$1.00

Hot Honey

$3.00

AA

$1.00

Mama's Mustard

$1.00

Sirarcha Mayo

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$1.00

Smokin' Hot

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A South Shore Bar Pizza trailer serving the best damn pizza you've ever had! Specializing in pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more!

Location

31 Astor Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

