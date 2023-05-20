Bardo's Food Trailer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
A South Shore Bar Pizza trailer serving the best damn pizza you've ever had! Specializing in pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches and more!
Location
31 Astor Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Siam Lotus - 1331 Providence Highway
No Reviews
1331 Providence Highway Norwood, MA 02062
View restaurant