Bardot

207 Reviews

$$

447 Poplar St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

D’s Wings
Bardot Burger
Barvarian Pretzels (2)

Cocktails

*mango Margarita SLUSHY*

$12.00

*Apple Cider Mule

$11.00

*Bee’s Knees

$10.00

Gin, sage, honey, lemon.

*Fig Old Fashioned

$9.00

Fig infused bourbon, Demerara, angostura.

*Grapefruit Fizz

$10.00

Vodka, grapefruit, rosemary, club.

*Margarita

$10.00

*Moscow Mule

$10.00

Vodka, Barritt’s ginger beer, lime.

Draught Beer

High Life

$4.50

Citywide

$6.50

A 12oz can of High Life and a shot of Heaven Hill Bourbon.

Allagash White

$6.00

Bald Birds DDH Highway Miles

$6.50

Burley Oak Citralaxy

$8.50

Neshaminy Creek Warehouse Lager

$5.50

Shacksbury Dry

$6.50

Tonewood DDH Fuego

$8.50

Tonewood Elements

$5.50

Tonewood Focal Point Pils

$6.00

Tonewood Freshies Pale

$6.00

Tripping Animals Its A Grape Thing

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Allagash White (Can)

$6.00

Downeast Unfiltered

$5.50

Great Notion Blueberry Muffin

$10.50
Great Notion Super Ripe CAN

Great Notion Super Ripe CAN

$11.00

We took our RIPE recipe, and made it bigger and badder! Super Ripe is double dry hopped with massive amounts of Citra hops, and a second addition of Vic Secret hops from Australia. 9%

Guinness

$7.50
Hermit Thrush BlackBerry Party Jam

Hermit Thrush BlackBerry Party Jam

$8.50

Party Jamz is our series of kettle sours aged on fruitz that you can get down with! Blackberry and fruity hops dance over a kettle soured pale ale, fermented with native wild yeast. 5.9%

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00Out of stock

Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Pineapple, or Watermelon.

Kenwood Can

$4.50

Love City Deep Cut Pils CAN

$5.00

Love City Lager CAN

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.50
Mortalis Pomona

Mortalis Pomona

$26.00

This Imperial Stout was conditioned on Thai Bananas and in house roasted peanuts. Rich flavors of breakfast fit for the Goddess of fruit trees. 10%

Mortalis Twice Baked Break

$26.00

Neshaminy Creek UltraCush Pale

$6.00

Schlafly Pumpkin

$7.50

Stateside LCM

$7.50Out of stock

Stateside Surfside Iced Tea

$8.00

Tonewood Blackbird Black Lager

$6.50
Tonewood EMD

Tonewood EMD

$3.50

English Mild Ale

Tonewood Marzen

$5.50

Tonewood Revolution Porter

$5.50

Une Anne Framboise

$9.00

White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry, Raspberry, or Mango

Zero Gravity Green State Pilsner

$5.50

Wine by the Glass

Glass Prosecco

$9.00

*House Rose

$8.00

Chardonnay

$9.00
*House Red (Garnacha Draft)

*House Red (Garnacha Draft)

$8.00

Spanish Garnacha has notes of red berries with sweet tannins on the palate and a long, very dry finish. Made from organic grapes.

99 Vines Pinot Noir

$10.00

Woodbridge Cab Sav

$9.00

Takeout Beer (4 & 6 packs)

$16

$16.00

$18

$18.00

$22 Mix 4 Pack

$22.00

$28

$28.00

6 Pk Commonwealth

$12.00

6 Pk Miller High Life

$10.00

6 Pk Miller Lite

$12.00

6pk Kenwood Light

$11.00

6pk Love City Deep Cut Pils

$14.00

6pk Love City Lager

$11.00

6pk Tonewood Freshies

$16.00

6pk White Claw Raspberry

$15.00

6pk Allagash White

$16.00

Bottled Natural Wine

Brunn Blauer Zweifelt Rose Kampala 2019 (1L)

Brunn Blauer Zweifelt Rose Kampala 2019 (1L)

$35.00

Estate grown in Austria. Hand-harvested in small batches. Bright pink in color and lively in the glass. Crisp with notes of strawberry and raspberry on the palate, and lovely notes of lilies on the nose. (1 Liter)

Cochonnet, Melon (2019) (1L)

Cochonnet, Melon (2019) (1L)

$35.00Out of stock

Joseph Orieux founded this domaine in the town of Vallet in the 1960's and has been organic from the start, recently becoming certified (only 12 producers out of 600+ actually have the certification). Today, Joseph's grandson, Stéphane Orieux upholds his family's traditions of organic farming, hand-harvesting, wild yeast fermentations, and long, sur-lie aging. Due to the many decades of experience, Bregeonnette has become a reference point for other winemakers in the region who want to learn how to work organically in the vines. Even Marc Ollivier of Domaine de la Pépière consults Stéphane when he has questions about organic treatments. The same care and dedication to quality is present throughout the entire range of wines. Everything is harvested by hand, including the Gros Plant, and the top, single-parcel wine, "Clos de la Coudray", spends 18 months sur-lie.

German Gilbert, Cava Brut Nature Rosat (NV)

German Gilbert, Cava Brut Nature Rosat (NV)

$33.00

Cava is Spain’s most famous sparkling wine. In order to be called Cava, the wine has to be made using 'método tradicional', where the secondary fermentation happens in the bottle. 95% of Cava is produced in the Penedès area of Catalunya, located just southwest of Barcelona. It is no wonder that Cava is the drink of choice in the many tapas bars of the great city. The grapes used for German Gilabert come from the subzone Alt Penedès, where the highest elevation plots are located. Only native grapes are used, the vines are farmed organically, and the wine is bottled without added sugar or Brut Nature. German Gilabert is a cuvée made especially for Vinos de Terruños in collaboration with a vintner who has deep roots and intimate knowledge of Cava production. Primary fermentation in stainless steel vats. Secondary fermentation in the bottle, and it is raised on the lees 18-20 months before disgorgement. Bottled with no dosage.

Les 3 Domaines La Croix Blanche Vin de Pays Cotes de Gascogne 2019

Les 3 Domaines La Croix Blanche Vin de Pays Cotes de Gascogne 2019

$33.00

Les 3 Domaines is located in Réjaumont, a small village in Gers in Gascony, which is in southwestern France, just on the other side of the Pyrenees Mountain Range. Côtes de Gascogne is a distinct wine region, producing mostly whites, within the Armagnac area. Made with 50% each of colombard and sauvignon blanc, this bottling is pretty standard for Gascony: fruity (but dry), aromatic, zippy and crisp. A touch of minerality makes this one great for lighter fare and as an aperitif. Organically grown.

Punctum Petulante Pet Nat Rose

Punctum Petulante Pet Nat Rose

$39.99

Vibrant pink in color and cloudy with sediment. Bright and crisp with aromas of berries and watermelon. The palate is delicate with red summer fruit notes. It has a medium body and well structured acidity.

Punctum Petulante Pet Nat White

Punctum Petulante Pet Nat White

$39.99

Medium yellow color with hazy appearance. Delightful citrus aromas on the nose as well as floral notes. On the palate, it has flavors of green apple, lemon and elderflower, along with mineral notes.

Vitivinicola Fangareggi, Biancospino (NV)

Vitivinicola Fangareggi, Biancospino (NV)

$32.00

Vitivinicola Fangareggi was officially founded in 2005 by Giuseppe Fangareggi, but the tradition of growing Lambrusco grapes has been in the Fangareggi family since the 1800s. Today, Giuseppe's son,Matteo, runs the farm along with his mother, Margherita, and his uncle, Roberto. Giuseppe and Roberto mainly take care of the vineyards, Margarita takes care of reception, and Matteo takes care of everything else, including the winemaking. Their wines are produced only from the family's 24ha of vineyards spread across eight parcels in the provinces of Reggio Emilia and Modena. Grapes are pruned and harvested by hand and the vineyards are practicing organic with an advanced integrated pest management protocol, without the use of chemical herbicides or fungicides, using mechanical weeding, and organic fertilizers. In the cellar, Matteo uses only indigenous yeasts for primary fermentation to produce six types of sparkling wines, both red and white, with a focus on the production of Lambrusco.

Bottled Wine (Takeout Only)

Chardonnay - Sola

$22.00

Cabernet

$23.00

Pinot Noir

$23.00

Rose - Boyal

$22.00

Sparkling - Cremant de Limoux

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$23.00

Crowlers (Takeout Only)

Kenzinger 32oz

$6.40Out of stock

$6 Pint 32oz

$9.60

Non Alcoholic

6pk Athletic Brewing

$16.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing Cervesa

$5.50Out of stock

Athletic Brewing Lite

$5.50Out of stock

CHEESESTEAKS

Ribeye Cheesesteak

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$15.00Out of stock

Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped chicken breast with house made wiz and fried onions on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.

Beyond Cheesesteak

$15.00Out of stock

Impossible meat with housemade wiz and fried onions on a seeded Sarcone's roll. Served with fries.

APPETIZERS

Barvarian Pretzels (2)

Barvarian Pretzels (2)

$5.00

Two pretzels with a side of housemade cheddar wiz.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00Out of stock

Served with a side of blue cheese or ranch.

Buffalo Pierogies

Buffalo Pierogies

$12.00

Seven Pierogies in buffalo, ranch, diced celery.

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock
Cheeseteak Eggrolls

Cheeseteak Eggrolls

$11.00

Cheesesteak egg rolls served with spicy ketchup.

Cheesesteak Tots

Cheesesteak Tots

$13.00

Tater tots topped with ribeye & house made cheddar wiz.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Five breaded tenders with fries and a side of honey bbq.

D's Wings

D’s Wings

$13.00

Eight wings with a side of blue cheese or ranch.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

6 cream cheese jalapeño poppers served with a side of ranch.

Pierogies

Pierogies

$11.00

Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.

SANDWICHES

Bardot Burger

$13.00

5.5oz beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and housemade wiz on a brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.

Beyond Burger

$14.00

5.5oz Beyond patty with lettuce, onion, pickles, and a secret sauce on a brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and bbq aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and bbq aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and spicy aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.

SIDES

* Side of fries

$6.00

* Side of tots

$6.00

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Wiz

$0.75

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side BBQ Aioli

$0.50

KIDS MEALS

Kids Meal 2 Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$6.00

Merchandise & Miscellaneous

Hoodie XXL

$40.00
Bardot T Shirt Small

Bardot T Shirt Small

$25.00

Printed on Next Level 100% Cotton. Army green with beige.

Bardot T Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Bardot T Shirt Large

$25.00Out of stock

Bardot T Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Bardot T Shirt XXL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
447 poplar street

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

