Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bare Back Grill

2,190 Reviews

$$

4640 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Popular Items

Hogs & Heffers
Blazin' Ahi
Pepper N Pesto

Munchies

Match Fries - Small

Match Fries - Small

$6.00

small matchstick fries, sweet pepper seasoning

Match Fries - Large

Match Fries - Large

$10.00

large matchstick fries, sweet pepper seasoning

Fatty Fries- Small

Fatty Fries- Small

$6.00

small fatty fries, house seasoning

Fatty Fries- Large

Fatty Fries- Large

$10.00

large matchstick fries, house seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$6.00

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$10.00

Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Rings - Small

Rings - Small

$6.00

small onion rings

50/50

50/50

$10.00

pick two of your favorite fries

Rings - Large

Rings - Large

$10.00

large onion rings

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$13.00

Soft pretzel with Jack Daniels mustard and jalapeño cheese sauce.

Jus-Chillin'

Jus-Chillin'

$14.00

All natural turkey chili, cheese, diced jalapeño, red onions, tortilla chips

Soup and Sammie

Soup and Sammie

$19.00

Tomato basil soup, sour cream, pine nuts & grilled cheese sandwich

Small Tots

$6.00

small tater tots

Large Tots

$10.00

large tater tos

Hot Young Tenders

Hot Young Tenders

$17.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy tomato chutney.

Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

Grilled shrimp and pineapple skewers with sweet pineapple chili sauce

Calamari

$19.00

tempura fried calamari and sweet peppers.

Veggie & Hummus Plate

$14.00

Kiwi Onion Dip

$12.00

Burgers & Witches

Oktoberfest bratwurst, muenster cheese, roasted peppers, sauerkraut, dill aioli, whole grain mustard, pretzel bun
Bare Lil Lamb

Bare Lil Lamb

$19.00

House ground leg of lamb, bleu cheese, mint dressing, beetroot lettuce, tomato, red onion, tomato chutney, garlic aioli

Average Joe

Average Joe

$17.00

100% organic grass fed beef american cheese, ketchup, mayo, mustard

Hogs & Heffers

Hogs & Heffers

$18.00

100% organic grass fed beef OR grilled/fried chicken, bacon, avocado, edam cheese

Maui Waui

Maui Waui

$18.00

100% organic grass fed beef, bacon, grilled pineapple, edam cheese

Dirty Jerz

Dirty Jerz

$18.00

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, sweet & hot sauce, aioli, lettuce, tomato

Blazin' Ahi

Blazin' Ahi

$19.00

Sesame and panko crusted seared ahi tuna, pickled carrots, sliced cucumbers, wasabi peas, wasabi mayo, King's Hawaiian sweet bun. *seared rare

Kiwilango

Kiwilango

$18.00

100% organic grass fed beef, sliced jalapenos, bleu cheese, hot sauce, tortilla chips

Queentown Fave

Queentown Fave

$17.00

100% organic grass fed beef, edam cheese

Little Bitties

Little Bitties

$17.00

Two hobbit sized 100% organic grass fed beef burgers, cheddar cheese, relish red, onion aioli

Patty M Melt

Patty M Melt

$17.00

100% organic grass fed beef or chicken, swiss, grilled onions, cucumber pepper relish, 1000 island dressing, rye bread

Meso Tasty

Meso Tasty

$18.00

Teriyaki chicken, garlic aioli, grilled pineapple, swiss, maui onion chips, red pepper aioli

Lost Blunt

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, mayo, uh n' tomato

Cluck & Squeal

Cluck & Squeal

$18.00

Grilled or fried all natural chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet tomato chutney and aioli.

Pepper N Pesto

$18.00

100% organic beef or chicken, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, and mozzarella

Mainstay Of the Month

Mainstay Of the Month

$20.00

oven roasted turkey, brie cheese, stuffing, gravy, cranberry-jalapeno relish, mayo, sourdough

Habanero Fried Chicken

Habanero Fried Chicken

$18.00

habanero fried chicken, kale slaw, bread n butter pickles, baja-spiced aioli, hawaiian bun

Wagyu Smash Burger

$19.00

two wagyu smash patties with american cheese, habanero onions, pickles,1000 island on a brioche bun

Salads

Strawberry Fields - Small

$7.00

strawberry fields-strawberries, spinach, toasted almonds and goat cheese served with a sweet poppy seed dressing

Strawberry Fields - Large

$13.00

strawberry fields-strawberries, spinach, toasted almonds and goat cheese served with a sweet poppy seed dressing

Cobber Chop'T

Cobber Chop'T

$19.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, tossed in your choice of dressing.

Steak Caesar

$20.00

Grilled flank steak & caesar. Sub: shrimp, chicken, ahi

Small Ceasar

$7.00

small ceasar salad

Shrimp N Mango Salad

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, mango, Avocado, arugula, cilantro, corn, cotija, tajin,and orange citrus vinaigrette

Plates

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$21.00

NZ classic beer-battered haddock served with thick cut chips.

Chicken Pot Pie

$23.00

Roasted chicken, mushroom, carrots, celery, peas, gravy, bread pudding, and warm biscuits. with roasted chicken, mushroom, peas, carrots, celery, gravy, bread pudding, biscuit, honey butter

Steak N Chips

Steak N Chips

$24.00

Grilled flank steak, mushrooms, herb butter, fries, (served medium rare)

Meat Pie & Chips

Meat Pie & Chips

$21.00

Ground beef and lamb, cheese, gravy, puff pastry, fatty fries

Lamb Skewers

$23.00

Lamb, roasted veggies, cucumber slices, chimichurri, pine nut hummus, warm pita.

Roasted spaghetti squash

$24.00

KIDS

Kid Grilled Chz

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.99

Kid's grilled cheese w/ matchstick fries

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid's cheeseburger w/ matchstick fries

Kid Dino Nuggets

Kid Dino Nuggets

$8.99

Kid's Dino Nuggets w/ matchstick fries

Dessert

E Legal

E Legal

$12.99

Half baked chocolate chip cookie vanilla ice cream

Mag Pie

$10.00
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

Bare Back Grill image

