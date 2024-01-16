This restaurant does not have any images
Bare Naked Bakery Bellmore
2572 Merrick Road
Bellmore, NY 11710
BAKERY
Retail Bakery
- Croutons$7.55
- Panko Breadcrumbs$8.38
- Reduce Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookies 8pk$16.00
- Muffin$4.60
- Irish Soda Bread$10.50
- Bread Crumbs$8.38
- Cake Ball Platter$33.60
- Sandwich Bread$14.25
- Multigrain Bread$14.25
- Mock Rye Bread$14.25
- Cinnamon Raisin Bread$14.25
- Sourdough Bread$14.25
- Runner's Bread$14.25
- Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf$14.25
- Apple Crumb Loaf$14.25
- Cinnamon Crumb Loaf$14.25
- Double Choc Chip Loaf$14.25
- Marble Loaf$14.25
- Lemon Poppy Loaf$14.25
- Corn bread$14.25
- Blueberry Crumb Loaf$14.25
- Vegan Cupcakes$4.95
- Bagel Chips$8.65
- Vegan Blueberry Muffin$5.05
- Vegan Apple Muffin$5.05
- Vegan Double Choco Chip Muffin$5.05
- Vegan Vanilla CC$5.05
- Vegan Vanilla Chip Loaf$15.25
- Vegan Blueberry Loaf$15.25
- Vegan Apple Crumb Loaf$15.25
- Vegan Double Choc Chip Loaf$15.25
- Vegan Marble Loaf$15.25
- Vegan Banana Choc Chip Loaf
- Apple Crumb Muffin$4.60
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.60
- Lemon Poppy Muffin$4.60
- Corn Muffin$4.60
- Blueberry Crumb$4.60
- Double Chocolate Chip$4.60
- Banana Scone$4.60
- Challah Bread$14.35
- Bagutte$11.25
- Dinner rolls 6pk$9.00
- Focaccia$8.75
Pasta
Frozen Food
- Chesse Cake Balls$9.34
- Meatballs in Sauce$14.95
- Chicken pot pie$26.00
- Pizza shells$14.95
- Pigs in blanket$13.60
- Puff pastry$7.93
- Ice Cream Sandwich$12.58
- Chicken cutlet$21.99
- Cheese Cake Bites$24.90
- Pizza poppers$11.25
- Chesse Ravioli$9.89
- Frozen Mozzarella Sticks$9.89
- Gnocchi$9.89
- Chesse and spinach Ravioli$11.00
- Chicken Franchese$10.75
- Chicken Parmigiana$10.75
- Calzone$8.65
- Hotdog Buns$7.12
- Hamburger Buns$7.12
- Frozen Waffle$12.75
- Pizza Shell$9.25
- Panini 6p$13.50
- 16 oz Frosting$8.89
- Bagel 4pk$9.70
- Pizza Dough$8.38
Dry Mix
Chips/Crackers/Cookies
Grab N Go
- Matzah Ball Soup$16.00
- choc chip cookie dough$8.89
- Sugar Cookie Dough$8.89
- Rainbow Cookie balls$9.15
- Chocolate Covered Oreo$6.50
- Mini Black & White$9.70
- Mini Linzer$8.05
- Cannoli$13.45
- Mini Cupcakes$14.98
- St.Joseph's pastry Rassberry 3pk$18.00
- Cannoli Chips and Dip Large$22.00
- Vegan MIni Cupcakes$15.98
- Chocolate Pretz$4.25
- Mini Cream Puff$9.75
- Mini Cookie-Wich$8.95
- Birthday Candles$2.99
- Soft Pretzel$6.11
- Cookie Platter$32.00
- Bread Sticks$6.75
- Flourless Choc Cookies$9.25
- Cookie kit$18.00
- Cannoli Cream$8.38
- 6 Pack Regular Cupcakes$26.75
- 6 Pack VEGAN Cupcakes$26.90
- Brownie Bites$7.00
- Mini Choc. Chip. Dipped Cookie$9.25
- Strawberry Flourless Mousse cup$5.00
- Chocolate flourless mousse cup$5.00
FOOD MENU
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon Egg & Cheese
2 Eggs Served to order, bacon & american cheese$11.75
- Green Eggs & Pesto
2 Eggs Served to order, spinach, mozzarella, & pesto aioli$10.85
- Bagel Lox & Cream Cheese
Smoked nova lox, lettuce, tomato, onion & capers$16.10
- Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs served to order, salsa, beans & cheddar$11.70
- BreakfastQuesadilla
2 Eggs served to order, bacon & american cheese on a culiflour pita served with salsa & sour cream$11.70
- Sausage Egg & Cheese
2 Eggs Served to order, sausage & american cheese$11.75
- Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs served to order with your choice of additons & bread selection$6.20
On The lighter Side
Sides
- Toast
Multigrain or Sandwich Bread$2.10
- Egg$2.50
- Bacon$4.50
- Facon$4.50
- Sausage$4.25
- Vegan Sausage$4.75
- Lox$8.00
- Fries$5.00
- Home Fries$5.00
- Truffle Parm Fries$8.50
- Single Pancake$5.00
- Pickles$3.50
- Apple$2.50
- Fresh Fruit
Berry Blend$4.50
- Cream Cheese 2oz$1.75
- Cream Cheese 4oz$3.50
- Cream Cheese 8oz$7.00
- Cream Cheese 16oz$12.00
- Butter 2oz$1.25
- Butter 4oz$2.50
- Butter 8oz$5.00
- Butter 16oz$10.00
- Vegan Cream Cheese 2oz$2.75
- Vegan Cream Cheese 4oz$5.00
- Vegan Cream Cheese 8oz$9.00
- Vegan Cream Cheese 16oz$16.00
- Vegan Veggie Cream Cheese 2oz$3.00
- Vegan Veggie Cream Cheese 4oz$5.50
- Vegan Veggie Cream Cheese 8oz$10.00
- Vegan Veggie Cream Cheese 16oz$17.00
- Vegan Butter 2oz$2.75
- Vegan Butter 4oz$5.00
- Vegan Butter 8oz$9.00
- Vegan butter 160z$16.00
Pancakes
French Toast
Belgian Waffels
Small Plates
- Meatballs Marinara w/ricotta
Served with Ricotta$11.50
- Fried Ravioli
Served with Marinara$11.50
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara$12.50
- Chicken Fingers
4 Fingers Served with Fries$12.95
- NYC Soft Pretzel$8.25
- Pigs in a Blanket
Wrapped in our Homemade Pastry Dough served with a side of mustard.$12.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.65
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.75
- Small Plate Vegan Chicken Fingers & Fries
Served with Fries$13.95
- Chicken Nacho$11.50
- Vegan Chicken Fingers & Fries
Served with Fries$13.95
Pizza
Kids
- Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
Make it a meal with a juice box & mini cookie( Add'l $2)$8.65
- Kids French Toast Sticks
Make it a meal with a juice box & mini cookie( Add'l $2)$8.65
- Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Make it a meal with a juice box & mini cookie( Add'l $2)$8.65
- Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Make it a meal with a juice box & mini cookie( Add'l $2)$8.65
- Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Make it a meal with a juice box & mini cookie( Add'l $2)$8.65
- Kids Pizza Bagel
Make it a meal with a juice box & mini cookie( Add'l $2)$8.65
Vegan Hot Food
- Vegan Scramble "Egg" Wrap
"F"acon or "Sausage with Vegan Cheese$15.95
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled "Egg" Beans, Vegan Cheese, Salsa$14.95
- Vegan Waffle$13.95
- Vegan Avocado Bagel Toast
Served with 2 "Eggs" & Everything Seasoning$14.75
- Vegan Chicken N Waffle
Served with vegan tenders & Side of Syrup$18.95
- Vegan BLT
"F"acon, Lettuce & Tomato Served with Fries$15.75
- Vegan Grown Up Grilled Cheese
"F"acon, Vegan Cheese, & Side of Fries$15.75
- Vegan Chicken Fingers & Fries
Served with Fries$13.95
You Take 2
- Greek Salad
Half Salad Full Addt'l $7 Crisp Romain, Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Onion, Olives & Greek Dressing Served with Culiflower Pita$6.95
- Caesar Salad
1/2 Salad Full Addt'l $7 Crisp Romain & Homemade Croutons Drizzled with Caesar Dressing$6.95
- Santa Fe Salad
1/2 Salad Full Addt'l $7 Crisp Romain, beans, Cheddar, Tomato, Tortilla Crunch, Avocado, Santa Fe Dressing$6.95
- Matzo Ball Soup
Cup, Bowl Addt'l 7$6.95
- Soup of The Day
Cup, Bowl Addt'l 7$6.95
- Chipolte BLT
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Bacon, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Chipolte Mayo.$7.50
- California Chicken Wrap
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Grilled chicken, bacon,american cheese, avocado, tomato, chipolte mayo.$7.50
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Grilled Chicken, Romain, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar dressing.$7.50
- Turkey Club
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Pickle slices LTO$7.50
- Tuna Melt
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Melted America & Tuna Salad, served on a bagel$7.50
- Gyro
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Chicken or Falafel with feta, tzaziki, cucumber, romain, onion & greek dressing on a culiflower pita$7.50
- Whats The Dill
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Turkey, Russian Dill Pickle Slices & American Cheese$7.50
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Bacon & Tomato.$7.50
- American Chicken Sandwich
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce & Mayo$7.50
- Chicken Pesto Panini
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Chicke Cutlet, Pesto & Mozzarella$7.50
- Chicken Parm Hero
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Chicken Cutlet, Marinara & Melted Mozzarella$7.50
- Meatball Parm Hero
1/2 Sandwich Full Addt'l $7.50 Homemade Meatballs, Marinara & Melted Mozzarella$7.50
Bakery
- Cupcake$4.45
- Linzer Tart$6.11
- Chocolate Cigar$6.75
- Black & White$6.75
- Cookiewich$6.75
- Turnover$6.75
- Sugar Cookie$3.15
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.15
- Double Chocolate Cookie$3.15
- Crumb Cake$6.30
- Mini Pie$5.65
- Cream Puff$5.00
- Donut$4.90
- Cake Ball$2.80
- Brownie$6.11
- Oreo Brownie$7.20
- Smores Brownie$7.20
- Brookie$7.20
- Fudge Brownie$7.20
- Rainbow Cookie Slice$6.75
- Mousse Slice$6.45
- Carrot Slice$6.45
- Image Cookie$5.00
- Tiramisu$6.45
- Napolean$6.45
- Chocolate Brownie Cupcake$4.45
- Vanilla Brownie Cupcake$4.45
- Oreo Cupcake$4.45
- Red Velvet Cupcake$4.45
- Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake$4.45
- Carrot Cupcake$4.45
- Chocolate Cupcake$4.45
- Smore's Cupcake$4.45
- Rainbow Cookie Ball$5.45
Cakes
Build A Bagel
Bagel Single
Vegan Cakes
BEVERAGE MENU
Cold Drinks
BELLMORE OG
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$11.25
- Bagel with Lox & Cream Cheese$16.10
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.25
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.25
- Green Eggs & Pesto$10.85
- Health Nut$11.85
- Mediterranean$11.85
- Breakfast Burrito$11.70
- BYO Egg Sandwhich$6.85
- Bagels$3.20
- Toast$2.50
- Bacon$4.50
- Sausage$4.25
- Vegan Sausage$4.75
- Pickles$3.50
- Apple$2.00
- Fresh Fruit$4.50
- Belgian Waffles$14.00
- French Toast$14.00
- Pancakes 3 Stack$14.25
- Breakfast Quesadilla$13.40
- Build Your Own Omelette$13.90
Vegan
Burgers - Sandwiches
Sandwiches & Wraps
Panini
Hot Plates
Pizzas
Kids
Soup of the Day
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
2572 Merrick Road, Bellmore, NY 11710