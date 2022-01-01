Bare Naked Bowl imageView gallery

Bare Naked Bowl

182 Reviews

$

2565 hempstead turnpike

East Meadow, NY 11554

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Create Your Own
12oz Create Your Own
16oz Power Up

Bowls

12oz Create Your Own

12oz Create Your Own

$8.99

Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time. Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!

16oz Create Your Own

16oz Create Your Own

$10.99

Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time. Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!

24oz Create Your Own

24oz Create Your Own

$13.99

Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time. Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!

32oz Create Your Own

32oz Create Your Own

$16.49

Create your own deliciously healthy masterpiece each time. Choose from up to 9 toppings at no extra cost!

12oz Apple Cinnamon Chilled Oats

12oz Apple Cinnamon Chilled Oats

$9.99

Gluten free rolled oats, chia seeds, apple sauce, oat milk, agave, cinnamon, and dried cinnamon apples.

12oz Create Your Own Oatmeal

$8.49
12oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

12oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

$8.49

Pitaya Base, Mango Base, Chia Seed Pudding, Coconut, Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Maple Granola, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Chopped Almonds, Almond Butter, Honey.

12oz Purple Rain

12oz Purple Rain

$7.99

Organic Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, and Honey.

12oz Choc About It

12oz Choc About It

$7.99

Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.

12oz Perfect Ten

12oz Perfect Ten

$7.99

Organic Acai, Organic Pitaya, Organic White Coconut, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut, Goji, and Hemp Seeds.

12oz Coconut Dream

12oz Coconut Dream

$7.99

Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.

12oz Power Up

12oz Power Up

$7.99

Organic Acai, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, and Hemp Seeds.

16oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

16oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

$10.49

Pitaya Base, Mango Base, Chia Seed Pudding, Coconut, Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Maple Granola, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Chopped Almonds, Almond Butter, Honey.

16oz Purple Rain

16oz Purple Rain

$9.99

Organic Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, and Honey.

16oz Choc About It

16oz Choc About It

$9.99

Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.

16oz Perfect Ten

16oz Perfect Ten

$9.99

Organic Acai, Organic Pitaya, Organic White Coconut, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut, Goji, and Hemp Seeds.

16oz Coconut Dream

16oz Coconut Dream

$9.99

Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.

16oz Power Up

16oz Power Up

$9.99

Organic Acai, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, and Hemp Seeds.

24oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

24oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

$13.49

Pitaya Base, Mango Base, Chia Seed Pudding, Coconut, Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Maple Granola, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Chopped Almonds, Almond Butter, Honey.

24oz Purple Rain

24oz Purple Rain

$12.99

Organic Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, and Honey.

24oz Choc About It

24oz Choc About It

$12.99

Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.

24oz Perfect Ten

24oz Perfect Ten

$12.99

Organic Acai, Organic Pitaya, Organic White Coconut, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut, Goji, and Hemp Seeds.

24oz Coconut Dream

24oz Coconut Dream

$12.99

Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.

24oz Power Up

24oz Power Up

$12.99

Organic Acai, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, and Hemp Seeds.

32oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

32oz Tropic Like Its Hot (Limited Time)

$15.49

Pitaya Base, Mango Base, Chia Seed Pudding, Coconut, Strawberry, Mango, Banana, Maple Granola, Goji Berries, Coconut Flakes, Chopped Almonds, Almond Butter, Honey.

32oz Purple Rain

32oz Purple Rain

$15.49

Organic Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut, and Honey.

32oz Choc About It

32oz Choc About It

$15.49

Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.

32oz Perfect Ten

32oz Perfect Ten

$15.49

Organic Acai, Organic Pitaya, Organic White Coconut, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Coconut, Goji, and Hemp Seeds.

32oz Coconut Dream

32oz Coconut Dream

$15.49

Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.

32oz Power Up

32oz Power Up

$15.49

Organic Acai, Chia Pudding, Granola, Banana, Natural Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds, and Hemp Seeds.

Smoothies

16oz PBJ

16oz PBJ

$7.99

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter.

16oz Tropical Coconut

16oz Tropical Coconut

$7.99

Pineapple, White Coconut Base, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Milk, Lime Twist.

16oz Best Green Smoothie

16oz Best Green Smoothie

$7.99

Kale, Mango, Peach, Almond Milk, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Agave.

16oz Purple Blast

16oz Purple Blast

$7.99

Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk (or Apple Juice).

16oz Pink Passion

16oz Pink Passion

$7.99

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, and Apple Juice.

16oz Mango Luv

16oz Mango Luv

$7.99

Mango, Strawberry, Almond Milk, Lime Twist, Agave.

16oz Chocolate Peanut Butter

16oz Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.99

Banana, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cocoa, Agave.

16oz Strawberry Banana

16oz Strawberry Banana

$7.99

Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Chopped Almonds.

24oz Chocolate Peanut Butter

24oz Chocolate Peanut Butter

$9.99

Banana, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Cocoa, Agave.

24oz Strawberry Banana

24oz Strawberry Banana

$9.99

Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk, Chopped Almonds.

24oz Best Green Smoothie

24oz Best Green Smoothie

$9.99

Kale, Mango, Peach, Almond Milk, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Agave.

24oz Pink Passion

24oz Pink Passion

$9.99

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Apple Juice.

24oz PBJ

24oz PBJ

$9.99

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter.

24oz Purple Blast

24oz Purple Blast

$9.99

Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk (or Apple Juice).

24oz Tropical Coconut

24oz Tropical Coconut

$9.99

Pineapple, White Coconut Base, Shredded Coconut, Coconut Milk, Lime Twist.

24oz Mango Luv

24oz Mango Luv

$9.99

Mango, Strawberry, Almond Milk, Lime Twist, Agave.

Vegan Muffins

2 Mini Vegan Muffins baked in store. They come with either Chocolate Chips or Blueberry!

(V) Blueberry Muffins

$5.99

(V) Chocolate Chip Muffins

$5.99

BOWL EXTRAS

Extra Nuts/Seeds

$1.00

Extra Fruit

$1.00

Cookie Butter

$1.00

GF Granola

$1.00

Side Of Drizzle

*Cookie Butter*

$2.00

Side of Peanut butter

$1.00

Side of Nutella

$1.00

Side of Almond Butter

$1.00

Side of Cashew Butter

$1.00

Side of Agave

$1.00

Side of Honey

$1.00

Granola Only Bowl

12oz Granola Only Bowl

$4.50

16oz Granola Only Bowl

$6.50

24oz Granola Only Bowl

$9.50

32oz Granola Only Bowl

$11.50

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.50

Honest Tea

$3.00

Coffee Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Draft Latte

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

BNB Mocha

$4.75

Espresso beverage made with steamed milk and blended dark chocolate

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Frozen Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Signature Lattes

$4.75+
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Açai bowls. Smoothie or snack. Coffee. Bare Naked Bowl offers quick, healthy options for any time of day. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2565 hempstead turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11554

Directions

Gallery
Bare Naked Bowl image
Bare Naked Bowl image

