Bare Roots Artisan Coffee Roasting Co.

GOLDEN MILK LATTE (Caffeine Free)

$5.50 +

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. This organic chai tea is combined with a frothed dairy or alternative of your choice for a wholesome and refreshing beverage served hot or over ice.