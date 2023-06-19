Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bare Roots Artisan Coffee Roasting Co.

review star

No reviews yet

2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


COCOA

White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Dark Hot Chocolate

Dark Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

COFFEE

Black Eye

Black Eye

$7.00

Freshly brewed coffee with an additional 2 shots of espresso for an extra kick!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Our house specialty slow extraction cold brew - a nice caffeine level paired with the full flavor of our single origin coffee.

Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

$3.00+

New Orleans Cafe au Lait (w/ Chickory)

$5.60+

This New Orleans inspired creation is made with milk and a blend of organic chicory & organic coffee.

Box Coffee to go (96oz)

$30.00

Pup Cup

$0.50

COFFEE BEANS

Shipping will be calculated upon processing.
Costa Rica (12oz)

Costa Rica (12oz)

$17.00

CUPPING NOTES: Chocolate, Caramel, Smooth, Sweet, Heavy Body

Heavenly Decaf (12oz)

Heavenly Decaf (12oz)

$18.00

CUPPING NOTES: Robust, Complex, Heavy Body

Lift Ticket Espresso (12oz)

$17.00

PREMIUM SINGLE ORIGIN COFFEE

Roaster's Reserve - Brazil (12oz)

Roaster's Reserve - Brazil (12oz)

$17.00

CUPPING NOTES: Chocolate, Toffee, Nuts, Heavy Body

Roaster's Reserve - Honduras (12oz)

Roaster's Reserve - Honduras (12oz)

$17.00

CUPPING NOTES: Toffee, Milk Chocolate, Cherry, Caramel

Sierra Sunrise (12oz)

$17.00

*CUPPING NOTES: Berries, Chocolate, Sweet

ESPRESSO SHOTS

House Espresso

House Espresso

$2.00+

POUR-OVERS

Brazil Natural

$4.50+

CUPPING NOTES: Chocolate, Toffee, Nuts, Heavy Body

Costa Rica

$4.50+Out of stock

Cupping Notes: Chocolate, Caramel, Smooth, Sweet, Heavy Body

Heavenly Swiss Water Decaf

$4.50+

CUPPING NOTES: Robust, Complex, Heavy Body

Honduras

$4.50+

CUPPING NOTES: Toffee, Milk Chocolate, Cherry, Caramel

Sierra Sunrise (Africa)

$4.50+

*CUPPING NOTES: juicy, red fruits, mulberry, chocolate, caramel

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO DRINKS

Aloha Latte

$5.75+
Blackberry Mocha

Blackberry Mocha

$6.25+

Cafe Cubano

$5.60+

Caramel Toffee Latte

$5.75+
Coconut Mocha

Coconut Mocha

$6.25+
GOLDEN MILK LATTE (Caffeine Free)

GOLDEN MILK LATTE (Caffeine Free)

$5.50+

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper. This organic chai tea is combined with a frothed dairy or alternative of your choice for a wholesome and refreshing beverage served hot or over ice.

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.75+

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.75+
Maple Spice Mocha

Maple Spice Mocha

$5.75+

A perfect blend of espresso, caramel and vanilla.

Maui Wowie!

Maui Wowie!

$5.75+
Milky Way

Milky Way

$5.75+

A perfect blend of espresso, caramel and vanilla.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.95+
Raspberry Mocha

Raspberry Mocha

$6.25+

Steamers

$3.50+
Tahoe Delight

Tahoe Delight

$5.75+

A perfect blend of espresso, caramel and vanilla.

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$5.75+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

TRADITIONAL ESPRESSO DRINKS

Americano

$4.25+

Hot water over two shots of our freshly roasted espresso.

Breve

$5.60+

Our freshly roasted espresso with steamed half-and-half instead of milk, finished off with a nice layer of frothed milk foam on top.

Cafe Cubano

$5.60+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Cortado

$5.00+

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

Red Eye

$4.50+

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$5.00+

The George

$5.50

Our freshly roasted espresso with steamed half-and-half instead of milk, finished off with a nice layer of frothed milk foam on top.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, Ca., Bare Roots Artisan Coffee Roasting Company is a small batch coffee roastery providing premium beans sourced from organic, bird friendly and fair trade farms from around the world. We at Bare Roots Coffee Roasting Company are pleased to share the finest, most flavorful and distinct coffees from all around the world with our community, neighbors and our visitors. Join us today!

Website

Location

2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Directions

Gallery
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co. image
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co. image
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co. image
Bare Roots Artisian Coffee Roasting Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
55 W Lake Blvd Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Wild Cherries Coffee House
orange star4.5 • 1,176
11429 Donner Pass Rd Truckee, CA 96161
View restaurantnext
THB - NV - Carson City, Hwy 50 E
orange starNo Reviews
3300 HWY 50 East Carson City, NV 89701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Lake Tahoe

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe
orange star4.3 • 4,424
1001 Heavenly Village Way South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
17 Beach Hut Deli - 17 South Lake Tahoe
orange star4.2 • 1,306
1072 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Margarita's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 790
765 Emerald Bay Rd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 500
1142 SKI RUN BLVD SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Bagel Company - Tahoe Bagel Company - Al Tahoe
orange star4.6 • 177
1018 Al Tahoe Boulevard South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Maria's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 131
2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd #1 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston