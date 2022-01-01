- Home
Bareburger Gift Card
31-01 Vernon Blvd.
Long Island City, NY 11106
To Go Napkins & Utensils
Sandwiches
Smokey Bird Combo
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Teriyaki Bird Combo
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic baby spinach, pickled red onions, organic cucumber, mango jalapeno teriyaki, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Buffalo Bird Combo
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, blue cheese, organic green leaf, organic buttermilk ranch, buffalo sauce, brioche bun.
Pickled Bird Combo
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, organic green leaf, organic tomatoes, dill pickles, organic garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Chipotle Bird Combo
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, mike’s hot honey, chipotle buttermilk ranch, brioche bun.
Country Bird Combo
Grilled all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, asiago, organic baby kale, organic tomato, mayo, creamy honey mustard, sprout bun.
The Rio Bird Combo
Grilled all-natural chicken, avocado, sweet pickles, pickled jalapenos, organic red onion, habanero mayo, sprout bun.
Wings & Things
Impossible Nuggets
Impossible Nuggets served with your choice of sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts (gf)
Asiago, lemon, sea salt (710 cal)
15 Piece BBQ Smoke Sauce Style Boneless Wings (gf)
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in bbq smoke sauce served with your choice of sauce.
15 Piece Buffalo Sauce Style Boneless Wings (gf)
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with your choice of sauce.
15 Piece Mango Jalapeno Teriyaki Style Boneless Wings (gf)
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in mango jalapeño teriyaki sauce served with your choice of sauce.
15 Piece Naked Style Boneless Wings (gf)
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce.
15 Piece Rosemary Truffle Asiago Style Boneless Wings (gf)
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings topped with organic garlic aioli rosemary and truffle served with your choice of sauce.
15 Piece Smokey Sriracha Style Boneless Wings (gf)
Fried buttermilk all-natural boneless chicken wings tossed in smokey sriracha sauce served with your choice of sauce.
Salads
Entree Caesar
Organic romaine hearts, asiago, croutons, organic grape tomatoes, organic caesar.
Side Caesar
Organic romaine hearts, asiago, croutons, organic grape tomatoes, organic caesar.
Entree Tex Mex (gf)
Organic baby greens, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated black beans, pickled jalapenos, tri-color tortilla chips, chipotle buttermilk ranch.
Side Tex Mex (gf)
Organic baby greens, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, marinated black beans, pickled jalapenos, tri-color tortilla chips, chipotle buttermilk ranch.
Entree The Greek (gf)
Organic baby greens, organic baby kale, feta, marinated chickpeas, organic cucumber, organic red onions, organic grape tomatoes, rosemary balsamic vinaigrette.
Side The Greek (gf)
Organic baby greens, organic baby kale, feta, marinated chickpeas, organic cucumber, organic red onions, organic grape tomatoes, rosemary balsamic vinaigrette.
Entree The Cobb (gf)
Organic baby greens, smoked bacon, blue cheese, organic sunny side egg, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, organic red onions, green goddess.
Side The Cobb (gf)
Organic baby greens, smoked bacon, blue cheese, organic sunny side egg, avocado, organic grape tomatoes, organic red onions, green goddess.
Sides
Side Dill Pickles (gf,v)
Dill pickled cucumbers (25 cal)
Side Sweet Pickles (gf,v)
Sweet pickled cucumbers. (45 cal)
Side French Fries & Organic Sweet Fries (gf,v)
A mix of Maine potatoes & sweet potatoes. (280 cal)
Side French Fries (gf,v)
Cut from potatoes from Maine. (220 cal)
Side Onion Rings & French Fries
A mix of Maine potatoes & breaded onion rings. (280 cal)
Side Onion Rings & Organic Sweet Fries
A mix of organic sweet potatoes & breaded onion rings. (330 cal)
Side Onion Rings
Breaded & fried; the crispiest onion rings around! (235 cal)
Side Organic Sweet Fries (gf,v)
Organic sweet potatoes. (330 cal)
Add Some Sauces (gf)
choose from our array of premium artisanal sauces (55-300 cal)
Kid's Meals
Beverages
Boylan Soda Bottles (gf,v)
12oz all-natural sodas (0-170 cal)
Iced Tea Bottles (gf,v)
16oz organic iced teas (0-70 cal)
Olipop Prebiotic Sparkling Tonics (gf,v)
12oz prebiotic sparkling tonics. only 2-3 grams of sugar per can! (35 cal)
Rise Brewing Coffees (gf)
7oz nitro brewed cold brew organic coffee (0-160 cal)
San Pellagrino Essenzas (gf,v)
11.5oz flavored sparkling mineral water (0 cal)
GIVN Bottled Water
Every Givn product gives clean water to people in need. We're on a mission to quench your thirst for more.
31-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, NY 11106