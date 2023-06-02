Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barefoot Beach Cafe

No reviews yet

2699 Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96815

Food

Breakfast

Beach Breakfast Plate

$14.00

two eggs any style with your choice of applewood smoked bacon, portuguese sausage, grilled ham or spam serverd with rice

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

soft scrambled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, red potato hash, served with pico de gallo

Egg Lust Sandwich

$8.00

easy egg, cheddar, spicy mayo on toasted brioche

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

two poached eggs and grilled tomato on toasted english muffin smothered with hollandaise, served with mixed greens

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

with fresh fruit, powdered sugar and syrup

Omelet

$14.00

choice of two toppings (additional $1/topping)

Spiked Avocado Toast

$12.00

toasted wheat, mashed avocado, spike, arugula, grape tomato, feta

Sweetbread French Toast

$14.00

sweet hawaiian brioche with fresh fruit, powdered sugar and syrup

Sandwiches

Ahi Burger

$16.00

fresh ahi tuna, panko, sesame, spicy aioli

Barefoot Burger

$15.00

our family's 50-year old recipe

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

guava-marinated, pineapple-pepper salsa

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

fresh caught fish, shoyu wasabi, furikake

Kalua Pork Sandwich

$14.00

house-smoked with bbq sauce

Gourmet Plates

BBQ Chicken Plate

$14.00

guava-marinated, pineapple-pepper salsa

Fish of the Day Plate

$15.00

6 oz fresh fish, check the surfboard for prep

Garlic Shrimp Plate

$16.00

6 pc $16 or 9 pc $20 spicy or mild

Grilled Steak Plate

$15.00

8 oz steak, garlic compound butter

Kalua & Cabbage Plate

$14.00

house-smoked pork with cabbage

Surf & Turf Plate

$20.00

8 oz grilled sirloin & 3 pc garlic shrimp

All Day

Acai Bowl

$14.00

granola, strawberries, banana, blueberries, coconut & honey

Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.00

fresh raw ahi tuna on steamed white rice w/ furikake

Cafe Salad

$12.00

mixed greens w/ ranch or house sesame vinaigrette w/ bbq chicken, fresh caught fish or grilled shrimp

Fish & Chips

$16.00

moist, flakey white fish breaded with panko, handcut fries & housemade tartar sauce

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$8.00

banana, strawberry, pineapple, blueberry

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Gourmet Fries

$7.00

butter, garlic, parmesan, parsley

Handcut Fries

$5.00

Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

hawaiian sweet bread bun

Onion Rings

$5.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

served with pico de gallo and sour cream with kalua pork

Royal Loco Moco

$16.00

barefoot burger, veal demi-glace gravy, sunny-side-up egg, green onions and steamed white rice

Surfer's Fried Rice

$15.00

portuguese sausage, spam, bell peppers, onions, garlic, oyster sauce , egg any style

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Taco Trio

$15.00

choice of chicken verde, kalua pork, grilled shrimp panko encrusted fish or vegan chorizo & cheese

Vegan

Vegan Burger

$16.00

cashew cream sauce with choice of fries, sweet potato fries or mixed greens

Spring Rolls

$12.00

house-made sweet chili-lime cilantro sauce

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

vegan chorizo, vegan cheese, cilantro, red onion

Vegan Fried Rice w/ Tofu "Egg"

$15.00

carrots, celery, onion, garlic, tamari

Vegan Hot Dog

$8.00Out of stock

hawaiian sweetbread bun

Vegan Loco Moco

$17.00

sakara's vegan burger, roasted vegetable gravy, tofu "egg", white rice

Vegan Quesadilla

$14.00

vegan cheese, cashew sour cream, pico de gallo

Vegan Tofu "Egg" Scramble

$16.00

house-specialty scrambled tofu "eggs", vegan sausage, onion, bell pepper, rice

Vegan Tofu Poke Bowl

$14.00

teriyaki sake tofu with steamed white rice

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

side portion of bacon

Bread (see options)

$2.00

side of bread

Breakfast Potato

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Egg

$3.00

egg any style

Fresh Fish

$12.00

side portion of Fresh Fish

Kalua Pork

$8.00

side portion of Kalua Pork

Portuguese Sausage

$4.00

side portion of port sausage

Rice 1 scoop

$2.00

Spam

$4.00

side portion of spam

Steak

$12.00

side portion of Grilled Steak

Veggie (see options)

$2.00

side of vegetables

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

hawaiian sweet brioche, creme anglaise

Dole Whip

$5.00

9 oz vanilla, pineapple or twist

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

strawberry, whip cream

Pineapple Cup

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

16 oz mug root beer w/ dole vanilla soft serve

Beverage

Bottled Soda

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.00

Pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Sierra Mist 20oz

$3.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Fountain Soda

Diet Pepsi 16oz

$2.00

Fruit Punch 16oz

$2.00

Pepsi 16oz

$2.00

Root Beer 16oz

$2.00

Sierra Mist 16oz

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey, Chamomile, Breakfast

Iced Tea

$3.00

tropical blend

Cappuccino

$4.50

whole milk, soy or almond

Mocha

$5.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Govinda's Juice

Govinda's Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

Govinda's Fresh Pineapple Juice

$6.00

MILK

Milk 12oz

$3.00

Shave Ice

Shave Ice (1) flavor

$5.00

Rainbow

$6.00Out of stock

Shave Ice (2) flavor

$6.00

Smoothies

Banana Split

$8.00

Fruit Smoothies

$6.00

choice of mango, strawberry, passion fruit, guava or pina colada

Lava Flow

$8.00

pina colada, strawberry, pineapple wedge, whip cream

Mangolada

$8.00

mango, pina colada, pineapple wedge whip cream

Sunrise Smoothie

$8.00

strawberry, mango, lemon juice, lemon wheel

Whole Pineapple Smoothie

$12.00

Dole Whip

$5.00

Logo Swag

MENS SHIRTS

VINTAGE NAVY W/ AQUA HULA

Out of stock

WHITE W/ AQUA HULA

Out of stock

BEIGE W/ AQUA HULA

Out of stock

WOMENS SHIRTS

VINTAGE NAVY W/ PINK HULA

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Outdoor cafe has Hawaiian plates & standard American fare, plus live music & a weekend beach BBQ.

