Popular Items

TWO-CHEESE PIZZA
WINGS
BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA

2. Starters

FRESH VEG PLATE

$7.00

Carrots, celery, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, served with homemade ranch dressing

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Fresh italian bread

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.00

PIZZA BREAD

$7.00

French bread style pizza

PRETZEL BITES

$6.00

Bavarian pretzels served with Mike's homemade mustard

WINGS

$10.00

Choice of: Buffalo, bbq, spicy bbq, old bay or plain

3. Salads

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.00

Our house salad with provolone, capicola, prosciutini

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, mushrooms, romaine, cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, green & black olives

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Samller version of our house salad

SPINACH SALAD

$9.00

Baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, craisins, candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

4. Pizza

ANTIPASTO PIZZA

$14.00

Pizza sauce, artichokes, roasted red peppers, salami, prosciutini, green olive, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

Chicken, onion, tomato, basil, BBQ sauce, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

Chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, applewood bacon, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & gorgonzola cheese

Build your own WHITE

$11.00

Parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, onions, mozzarella cheese

BUILD-YOUR-OWN PIZZA

$11.00

Your choice of TWO CHEESE or WHITE pizza with toppings of your choice. Each topping is an additional $1.00

CHICKEN CLUB

$14.00

Pizza sauce, chicken, bacon, tomato, a blend of parmesan, provolone & mozzarella cheese

EVERYTHING PIZZA

$14.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

FIVE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

White pie, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, feta, gorgonzola, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

HOT & SPICY

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, pepperoni, onions, pepperoncinis, hot peppers, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

MEAT PIZZA

$14.00

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, meatballs, Roma sausage, prosciutini, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Pizza Of The Week

$14.00Out of stock

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO PIZZA

$14.00

Shrimp, fresh basil, onion, spicy sauce, a blend of parmesan, mozzarella & feta cheese

SPICY HAM & CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

Pizza sauce, prosciutini, onion, provolone, pepperoncinis, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

SPINACH PIZZA

$13.00

Pizza sauce, spinach, mushrooms, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$13.00

Spinach, fresh garlic, mushrooms, onion, a blend of parmesan, feta, & mozzarella cheese

TWO-CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

Pizza sauce, Freshly grated parmesan, mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.00

Pizza sauce, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, black olives, a blend of parmesan & mozzarella cheese

WHITE PIZZA

$12.00

Parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, onions, mozzarella cheese

5. Sandwiches

CHICKEN PARM

$10.00

Thinly sliced baked chicken breast saturated with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese on a toasted roll

ITALIAN

$10.00

Prosciutini, capicola, salami, provolone, finely sliced onion, lettuce, pepperoncinis and house dressing

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Slices of baked chicken breast topped with melted provolone, finely sliced onion, lettuce, pepperoncinis, house dressing on a toasted roll

MEATBALL PARM

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SAUSAGE PARM

$10.00

Roma sausage, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

SAUTEED SAUSAGE

$10.00

Roma sausage, green peppers and onions sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella cheese

6. Extras

Balsamic 4oz

$2.00

Blue Cheese 4oz

$2.00

House Dressing/Dipping Sauce

$2.00

Ranch 4oz

$2.00

Side of BBQ sauce

$1.00

Side of Buffalo sauce

$1.00

Side of Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Side of Pizza Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Side of Spicy BBQ sauce

$1.00

Siracha

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Amazing Pizza and Whiskey Selection

Website

Location

620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Barfly’s image
Barfly’s image

