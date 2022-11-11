Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Barfly's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Amazing Pizza and Whiskey Selection
Location
620 East Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Diamondback Brewing Co. - Locust Point
No Reviews
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant