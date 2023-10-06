BREAKFAST

EVERYDAY BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

Bacon & Sausage, Eggs, Potatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Candied Jalapeno Chipotle Crema. Served with a side of House-made Salsa

BREAKFAST BOWL

$10.00

Bacon & Sausage, Eggs, Potatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Candied Jalapeno Chipotle Crema. Served with a side of House-made Salsa

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.00

Ham, Sausage or Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese on a Fresh Baked Biscuit

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.00

Fresh Baked Biscuits, Scratch Made Gravy.

LUNCH

EVERYDAY LUNCH

CLASSIC BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Sourdough

DELI SANDWICH

$11.00

Choice of Ham & Swiss or Turkey & Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Served on Sourdough with sides of Mayo and Mustard

LUNCH SPECIALS

PHILLY

$16.00

Grilled Steak, Bell Pepper, Onions, and Cheese Sauce on warm Amoroso Roll.

BEER BRAT

$12.00

Zenner’s Sausage simmered in Light Beer and Onions, Served on an Amoroso Roll with House-made Sauerkraut. Served with stone ground mustard.

MEATBALL SUB

$14.00

Meatballs, Marinara and Mozzarella on warm Amoroso Roll.

TERIYAKI BOWL

$11.00

STEAK TACOS

$9.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

BURRITO

$12.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

ANYTIME

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$1.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

APPLE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

MILK

$4.00Out of stock

WATER

$1.50Out of stock

RED BULL

$4.00

ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK

$4.00

COLD BREW

$4.00Out of stock

GATORADE

$3.00

COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SIDES

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.00

SNICKERS

$2.00

COOKIE

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$5.00

SAUCES

$1.00