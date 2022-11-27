Restaurant header imageView gallery

BariBar Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

388 Main Street

Los Altos, CA 94022

Order Again

Popular Items

Halibut & Yucca root stew
Macleods flatbread
Tempura veggies

Craft Cocktails

Zelena Villa

$16.00

Gin, peach puree, mint, absinthe rinse

The Caspian

$16.00

Mezcal, pomegranate, rose water, harissa spice.

La Condesa

$16.00

Rum, cucumber, aloe liqueur, musk melon. Make it spicy +$1

Night Market

$16.00

Reposado Tequila, espresso, coffee liqueur, aztec chocolate, cinnamon.

Te Amo

$16.00

White Rum, fresh raspberries, Aperol, Campari & coconut cream.

Sweater Weather

$16.00

Bourbon, pure maple syrup, vanilla, hazelnut, cinnamon, lemon bitters

Emperors New Groove

$17.00

Pisco, Peruvian purple corn, pineapple, hibiscus, clove, cherry bitters

Trust Issues

$17.00

Bourbon, yellow chartreuse, pineapple, lemon

White Wine

Fess Parker Dry Riesling GLS

$12.00

Central coast

Fess Parker Dry Riesling BTL

$44.00

Central coast

Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$16.00

Paso Robles

Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$60.00

Paso Robles

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$79.00

Marlborough, NZ

Byington Chardonnay GLS

$17.00

Healdsburg

Byington Chardonnay BTL

$64.00

Healdsburg

Rombaeur Chardonnay GLS

$19.00

Rombaeur Chardonnay BTL

$72.00

Napa Valley

Stephan Ross Rose GLS

$13.00

Edna Valley

Stephan Ross Rose BTL

$48.00

Edna Valley

J Vineyard Pinot Gris GLS

$17.00

Russian River Valley

J Vineyard Pinot Gris BTL

$64.00

Russian River Valley

Red Wine

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva GLS

$15.00

La Rioja, ES

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva BTL

$56.00

La Rioja, ES

Meiomi Pinot Noir GLS

$16.00

Sonoma County

Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Sonoma County

Orin Swift Abstract red blend GLS

$22.00

St Helena

Orin Swift Abstract red blend BTL

$84.00

St Helena

Justin cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$18.00

Paso Robles

Justin Cabernet sauvignon BTL

$68.00

Paso Robles

Byington Zinfandel GLS

$19.00

Healdsburg

Byington Zinfandel BTL

$72.00

Healdsburg

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$98.00

Bubbles

Freixenet Cava GLS

$14.00

Freixenet Cava BTL

$52.00

La Marca Prosecco GLS

$14.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$52.00

Chandon Brut GLS

$17.00

Chandon Brut BTL

$64.00

Chandon Brut Rose GLS

$17.00

Chandon Brut Rose BTL

$64.00

Beer

Allagash white 12oz

$6.00

Firestone Walker Nitro Stout 12oz

$6.00

Bohemia Mexican pilsner 12oz

$9.00

Jelen Serbian lager 11oz

$9.00

Zero proof mocktails

Lavender lemonade

$6.00

Hibiscus limeade

$7.00

Pineapple coconut spritz

$8.00

Peruvian agua fresca

$9.00Out of stock

Shareables

Garlic knots

$9.00

Three house made garlic twists paired with warm garlic butter

Truffle feta fries

$9.00

Shoestring fries with truffle oil, feta cheese and chopped parsley.

Tempura veggies

$12.00

Sweet potato, carrots, broccoli and onions gently battered and fried to perfection. Served with an oyster and soy sauce reduction.

Surf & Turf Mac

$14.00

A creamy three cheese blend with crispy bacon bits and topped with cajun shrimp and toasted bread crumbs.

Lamb birria Tacos

$14.00

Two crispy tacos stuffed with slow cooked lamb and mint chimichurri. Served with cotija and guajillo sauce.

Trio de Causas

$16.00

Whipped potato bites with one mixed vegetable, one chicken and one octopus. Topped with qual eggs and tomato.

Seared scallops

$20.00

Gently seared scallops on top of lemon purée and cilantro lime crema topped with shaved parmesan and micro greens.

Grilled octopus

$24.00

Served with roasted potatoes and microgreens

Salads & Soups

Fagioli soup

$14.00

Chunky veggies in a house made broth with cannellini beans.

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing and topped with anchovies

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

red & gold beets , spring mix, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic dressing, dried cranberry

Sungold salad

$16.00

Sungold cherry tomatoes, quinoa, corn, boiled egg, avocado, pine nuts, mixed baby greens, served house-made champagne vinaigrette

Entrees

Halibut & Yucca root stew

$24.00

Savory stew with steamed halibut, roasted veggies and yucca root

Macleods flatbread

$24.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, pepperoni, marinara.

Pesto & Fig Flatbread

$26.00

Pesto, dried figs, feta, mozzarella, arugula & prosciutto.

Pork belly sliders

$26.00

Boa bun, crispy pork belly with soy reduction and daikon radish pickles. Served with house made sweet potato chips.

Lomo saltado

$28.00

sautéed sirloin with onions, tomatoes and peppers in a rich sauce and served with thick cut fries

Linguini con almejas

$30.00

Clams, shallots, capers and linguini noodles in a walnut lemon pesto sauce.

Arroz con Mariscos

$32.00

Rice slow cooked in aji amarillo with scallops, shrimp, mussels and calamari topped with salsa criolla

Yellow risotto

$32.00

Aji amarillo risotto topped with a parmesan baked scallop.

Dessert

Pumpkin churros

$12.00

4 house made churros tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a coconut caramel sauce.

Passionfruit cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate tres leche cake

$12.00

Late night snacks

Charcuterie

$26.00

creamy burrata, aged gouda, prosciutto de parma, grapes, marinated olives, tomato and garlic confit and toasty bread.

Marinated olives

$6.00

Tiramisú

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

BariBar serves a fusion of Slavic and Italian flavors using the freshest from across the Adriatic Sea.

Website

Location

388 Main Street, Los Altos, CA 94022

Directions

