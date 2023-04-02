Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barismo 171

134 Reviews

$$

171 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington, MA 02474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Draft
Espresso

Draft Coffee

Hot Draft

Hot Draft

$3.25+
Cold Draft

Cold Draft

$3.25+
Nitro Cold Draft

Nitro Cold Draft

$4.50+

Craft Brewed Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Machiatto

Machiatto

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.50+
Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Hot Choc

Hot Choc

$4.00
Pourover: (Zambia) Isanya

Pourover: (Zambia) Isanya

$4.25
Woodneck

Woodneck

$4.00

6oz cup

Add Shot

$0.75

12 Oz Steamed Milk

$2.00

Pastries

Cheese Puff

Cheese Puff

$3.50Out of stock

Egg, butter, flour, cheese

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Egg, milk, butter, and flour

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Egg, milk, butter, and flour

Organic Blueberry Scone

Organic Blueberry Scone

$3.50
Lemon Lavender Scone

Lemon Lavender Scone

$3.50
Rosemary & Strawberry Jam Scone

Rosemary & Strawberry Jam Scone

$3.50
Fruit Turnover w/ apple, pear, cherry, and cranberry

Fruit Turnover w/ apple, pear, cherry, and cranberry

$3.75Out of stock

Apple, pear, cherry, cranberry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85
Ginger Molasses Cookie

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$1.85

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$1.85

Vegan Pastries

Organic Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake

Organic Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake

$3.25
Pumpkin Spiced Vegan Cake

Pumpkin Spiced Vegan Cake

$3.25

Whole Bean Coffee Bag

Clockwork

Clockwork

$16.00

Maple syrup, jasmine, cocoa, citrus Clockwork is one of our longest running and most popular espresso projects. The goal is to continually select coffees to complete a balanced, cost competitive espresso that tastes great and is easy to work with. While the name is constant, the components change seasonally. 70% La Revuelta, Guatemala 30% Gelena, Ethiopia

Lucid

$18.00
Kenya: Mitondo AA

Kenya: Mitondo AA

$20.00

A Kenyan coffee comes from the Barichu coop. This washed coffee consists of SL28 and SL34 varietals. Fruity and juicy, this coffee works best in pour overs with a lighter dose to balance the citrus. Tasting notes: Black cherry, layers of citrus, brown sugar.

Decaf: Dulima

Decaf: Dulima

$17.00Out of stock

Raisin, sugarcane, citrus

Ethiopia: Guji

Ethiopia: Guji

$18.00

Taste Notes: apricot, orange, lime

Guatemala: El Xalum

Guatemala: El Xalum

$17.00

Taste notes: brown sugar, vanilla, citrus

Colombia: El Roble

Colombia: El Roble

$18.00

Almond, apple, grape

Costa Rica: Tarazzu

Costa Rica: Tarazzu

$19.00Out of stock

Taste notes: apple pie, cherry, brown sugar

Honduras: La Navi

Honduras: La Navi

$17.00Out of stock

Toffee, almond, pear

Zambia: Isanya

$17.00

Hot or Iced Tea

Organic Fulu (black tea) Hot

Organic Fulu (black tea) Hot

$3.75+
Organic Chin Suan (Green Oolong)

Organic Chin Suan (Green Oolong)

$3.75+
Organic Asam (black tea) Hot

Organic Asam (black tea) Hot

$3.75+
Peppermint Hot

Peppermint Hot

$3.00+
Honeybush Hot

Honeybush Hot

$3.00+
Iced Honeybush

Iced Honeybush

$3.00+
Iced Mint & Lemon balm

Iced Mint & Lemon balm

$3.00+

Coffee and Tea (bottles and cans)

Coffee Cold Brew Cans

Coffee Cold Brew Cans

$4.00+
1.5 Liter Box Cold Brew

1.5 Liter Box Cold Brew

$15.00

4 Pack Of Cans

$16.00Out of stock

.75liter concentrate

$25.00

Oolong Loose Tea Bag

Fulu Red Tea (150g)

$35.00

Fully fermented, direct trade and certified organic. Chin-suan cultivator, semi-balled shape and dried so upon brewing it will expand in volume. use 7g of tea per 180mL of water

Organic Assam Tea (150g)

$50.00

Fully fermented, direct trade and certified organic. Assam cultivator, semi-balled shape and dried so upon brewing it will expand in volume. use 7g of tea per 180mL of water

Organic Oolong: Chin-suan

$37.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

Website

Location

171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474

Directions

Gallery
barismo image
barismo image
barismo image
barismo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
201 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Breadboard Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
203 A Broadway Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
208 Mass Ave. Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Arlington Bakery
orange star4.2 • 23
187 Mass Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Common Ground Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
319 Broadway Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
134 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Arlington
Arlington Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston