Barismo 171
134 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.
Location
171 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474
