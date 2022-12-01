Main picView gallery

Barista Cafe 66 N Main St

review star

No reviews yet

66 N Main St

Suffield, CT 06078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Choice Of Bagel
Iced Coffee
Latte Macchiato

Hot Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Latte Macchiato

$4.50+

Cafe Mocha

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.49

Ristretto

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$4.50
Red Eye (Drip coffee plus espresso shot)

Red Eye (Drip coffee plus espresso shot)

$4.99

Assorted Tea

$1.99+

Cortado

$3.75

Hot Chai

$4.00+

Hot Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Cold Beverages

Iced Cafe Latte

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.49+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Red Eye

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$2.49+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50+
Iced Dirty Chai Latte

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+
Frappe

Frappe

$5.50+
Italian Soda/ Refresher

Italian Soda/ Refresher

$2.99+

Fresh Lemonade (Sweet)

$2.49+

Cup of Water

Grab & Go

GNG Veggie Sandwich With Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

GNG Egg Salad Sandwich With Side

$9.00Out of stock

GNG Ham & Cheese With Side

$9.00

GNG Spicy Tuna Sandwich With Side

$9.00

GNG Creamy Chicken Sandwich With Side

$9.00

GNG Turkey Club With Side

$9.00Out of stock

Sparkling Sanpellegrino Can

$2.50

Soda Can

$2.00

Culture Pop Can

$3.00

Bai Antioxidant Infusion

$2.50

Harney Organic Juice Bottle

$3.00

Iceland Spring Water Bottle 1L

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00

Nesquik

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Chobani Yoghurt

$3.00

Simply Protein Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Nature Valley Bar

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

KIND Bar (Gluten Free)

$2.00

NuGo Dark Bar

$2.00

Trail Mix

$2.00

RXBAR

$2.00

All Day Breakfast menu

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Choice Of Bagel

$2.50
Breakfast Waffle

Breakfast Waffle

$6.00

Danish

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

German Pretzel

$4.00

Zucchini Walnut Bread

$3.50

Chocolate Banana Bread

$3.50

Cake Slice

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Breakfast Combo

$5.99

Lunch Menu (11:00 AM - 2:30 PM)

Creamy Chicken Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

Creamy Chicken Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$11.50

Spicy Tuna Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$11.50
Ham & Cheese Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

Ham & Cheese Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$11.50

Egg Salad Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$9.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$7.00

Vegetarian Potato Wedge Sandwich

$10.50

Ceaser Salad (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$10.00

Roast Turkey Sandwich (11:00 AM to 2:30 PM)

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Sweets

Full Size Cannoli

Full Size Cannoli

$4.00
Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$1.25Out of stock

Cookie

$3.50

Mini Macaron

$2.00

Cup Cake

$4.50Out of stock

4 Cannoli

$14.00

Gelato

Small Gelato

$4.99

Medium Gelato

$7.99

Large Gelato

$9.99

XLarge Gelato

$11.99

XXLarge Gelato

$23.99
Belgian Sundae - Choice of Gelato on top of fresh Belgian Waffle

Belgian Sundae - Choice of Gelato on top of fresh Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Tricolor Sundae

$9.00

Affogato

$7.00

Affolatte

$7.50

Milkshake

$7.50

Breads

Levain Sourdough Baguette

Levain Sourdough Baguette

$4.50
Berliner Loaf Rye 80%, Whole Wheat 20%

Berliner Loaf Rye 80%, Whole Wheat 20%

$7.95
Fitness Loaf (Multigrain)

Fitness Loaf (Multigrain)

$7.60Out of stock

Fitness Loaf Large (Multigrain)

$10.00
Olive Pain Levain

Olive Pain Levain

$8.40

White Sourdough Pullman

$8.50
Whole Wheat Pullman

Whole Wheat Pullman

$8.50
White Pullman Loaf

White Pullman Loaf

$8.50
Saint Germain

Saint Germain

$7.50

Whole G#45 Bread Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Retail

Harney & Sons Birthday Party Tea

$15.00

Harney & Sons Father's Day Tea

$15.00

Cape Cod Soap

$10.00

Citrus Soap

$10.00

All other Soaps

$9.00

Candles 6 Oz hand filled

$14.00

Large Candle 8.2 Oz hand filled

$22.00

Spooky Candle

$8.00

Holiday Specials

Cookie Box (4 Choco Chip+4 Oatmeal)

$24.00

Assorted Croissants Box (2 Almond, 2 Chocolate, 2 Ham, 2 Plain)

$32.00

Bagels Box (8 Assorted Bagels plus Plain, Jalapeneo & Strawberry Cream Cheese)

$30.00

Cannoli Box (8 full size Cannolis with Ricotta Cheese filling)

$28.00

Pumpkin Cake (3 days pre-order)

$32.00

Lemon Coffee Cake (3 days pre-order)

$32.00

Cranberry Walnut Cake (3 days pre-order)

$32.00

Carrot Cake (3 days pre-order)

$40.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service Coffee Shop & Ice Cream Shop with sit in, online ordering and curbside pickup

Location

66 N Main St, Suffield, CT 06078

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

