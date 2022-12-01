Barista Cafe 66 N Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full service Coffee Shop & Ice Cream Shop with sit in, online ordering and curbside pickup
Location
66 N Main St, Suffield, CT 06078
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurant
Saki Restaurant - 54 Hazard Avenue, 140
No Reviews
54 Hazard Avenue,140 ENFIELD, CT 06083
View restaurant
Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar - 11 Schoephoester Road
No Reviews
11 Schoephoester Road Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurant