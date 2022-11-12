Baristas Roast
506 E Columbus Avenue
Corry, PA 16407
Coffee
Latte
Cappuccinos
Espresso Shot
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Blended Cocoa
Bottled Pepsi Products
Iced Mocha
Lemonade
Till Top Chocolate Milk
Till Top Whole Milk
Milkshake
Breakfast Options
Breakfast Sandwich
Fully customizable breakfast sandwich: 1. Choose bread 2. Choose meat 3. Choose cheese 4. Choose egg
Large Muffin
Toasted Bagel
Toasted Bread
Toasted Biscuit
Toasted English Muffin
5 Pack Barista Bites
Bite size donut holes, warmed and dipped in the coating of your choosing!
10 Pack Barista Bites
10 Pack Barista Bites
20 Pack Barista Bites
20 Pack Barista Bites
Yogurt Parfaits
Customizable yogurt parfaits include: 1. Your choice of yogurt 2. Up to 2 fruit selections 3. Topped with locally made granola
2 Egg Bites
Overnight Oats
Old fashioned oatmeal and chia seeds soaked in Till Top Creamery whole milk overnight. Topped with honey vanilla Greek yogurt, your choice of fruit, spices and nuts. Served cold.
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Options
Pretzel MELT
A soft pretzel roll loaded up with your choice of meat and cheese, cooked until hot and melty, and then topped with your choice of lettuce, red onion, tomato and dressing. Optional: Add a bag of chips, dill pickle and medium fountain drink to make it a meal.
Chicken Salad CROISSANT
A large, flakey croissant is stuffed full of house-made chicken salad. Our recipe always includes red grapes, dried cranberries, and candied pecans. Red onion is optional (but highly recommended for flavor).
Club CROISSANT
A soft, flakey croissant piled high with sliced ham, turkey, bacon and your choice of toppings. (Lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, mustard and/or Italian)
Ham & Cheese CROISSANT
CHIPS
PICKLE
Buffalo Chicken PANINI
Chicken Alfredo PANINI
Chicken Bacon Ranch PANINI
Italian PANINI
House SALAD
A bed of lettuce topped with cheese, peppers, red onion, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Cold Cut SALAD
A bed of lettuce topped with chunks of ham/turkey/bacon, cheese, peppers, red onion, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Southwest Chicken SALAD
A bed of lettuce topped with fajita seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, peppers, red onion, tomatoes, tortilla strips, corn salsa and your choice of dressing.
Small Side SALAD
A bed of lettuce topped with cheese, red onion, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.
THE LEGEND
Soft honey oat wheat bread loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and topped with dill mustard. You had better come hungry if you are going to come face to face with THE LEGEND!
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.
Ground
Aiden's Botch G
Average Joe G
Barista's Blend G
Black Velvet G
Brazil G
Breakfast Blend G
Buffalo Blend G
Cafe Vienna G *Roasted to order
Cowboy Beans G
Dark Decaf-Colombian G
Decaf-Colombian G
Dematra G
Ethiopian G
Peru G
Roaster's Secret G
Safari Blend G
Sailor's Swig G
Serendipity G
Su-Peru G
Sumatra-French G
Sumatra-Italian G
Triple Threat G
Yirg G
Yirg-zilla G
Italian Espresso G
Cowboy Beans
Whole Bean
Aiden's Botch WB
Average Joe WB
Barista's Blend WB
Black Velvet WB
Brazil WB
Breakfast Blend WB
Buffalo Blend WB
Cafe Vienna WB *Roasted to order
Cowboy Beans WB
Dark Decaf-Colombian WB
Decaf-Brazil WB
Decaf-Colombian WB
Dematra WB
Ethiopian WB
Peru WB
Roaster's Secret WB
Safari Blend WB
Sailor's Swig WB
Serendipity WB
Sumatra-French WB
Sumatra-Italian WB
SuPeru WB
Triple Threat WB
Yirg WB
Yirgzilla WB
Italian Espresso WB
Flavored
Autumn Spice
Bananas Foster
Buckeye
Candied Apple
Candy Cane
Caramel Apple
Caramel Cream
Caramel Kiss
Cherry Almond
Cherry Vanilla
Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle
Cinn-a-nutty Cupcake
Cinnamon Vanilla
Coconut Banana
Coconut Dream
Coconut Mocha
English Toffee
French Vanilla
Hazelnut
Maple Pecan
Marshmallow Brownie
Mocha
PB & J-Grape
PB & J-Raspberry
Peppermint Mocha
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle
Raspberries & Cream
Raspberry Almond
Snickerdoodle
Southern Pecan
Toasted Almond Mocha
Non-Flav Cold Brew Pack
Flavored Cold Brew Pack
Non-Flavored K-cups
Average Joe Kcups
Barista's Blend Kcups
Black Velvet Kcups
Brazil Kcups
Breakfast Blend Kcups
Buffalo Blend Kcups
Ethiopian Kcups
Peru Kcups
Roaster's Secret Kcups
Sailor's Swig Kcups
Serendipity Kcups
Sumatra-French Kcups
Sumatra-Italian Kcups
Triple Threat Kcups
Yirg Kcups
Yirgzilla Kups
Flavored K-cups
Autumn Spice Kcups
Bananas Foster Kcups
Buckeye Kcups
Candied Apple Kcups
Caramel Apple Kcups
Caramel Creme Kcups
Caramel Kiss Kcups
Cherry Almond Kcups
Cherry Vanilla Kcups
Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle Kcups
Chocolate Raspberry Kcups
Cinn-a-nutty Cupcake Kcups
Cinnamon Vanilla Kcups
Coconut Banana Kcups
Coconut Mocha Kcups
Single Kcup
Single Kcup
Call for Open Hours
The primary goal of the Barista's Roast has always been to have superior freshly roasted specialty coffee beans at an honest price. And that is what we have worked hard to perfect. What sets us apart? We roast our specialty coffee beans after your order is placed. That way we ensure that we are always blessing our customers with the best that we have to offer!
