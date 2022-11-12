Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baristas Roast

No reviews yet

506 E Columbus Avenue

Corry, PA 16407

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Pretzel MELT
XL Flavored Iced Coffee

Coffee

SM Hot Coffee

$1.50

MD Hot Coffee

$1.85

LG Hot Coffee

$2.10

SM Flavored Hot Coffee

$2.25

MD Flavored Hot Coffee

$2.85

LG Flavored Hot Coffee

$3.35

Travel Mug-UNDER 20oz

$1.50

Travel Mug-OVER 20oz

$2.25

Airpot Brewed Coffee

$10.00

25 Cups (w/ Cream Pods\Sugar\Stir Sticks)

$10.00

Poor Man's Mocha

Sm Poor Man's Mocha

$1.85

Med Poor Man's Mocha

$2.10

Lg Poor Man's Mocha

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

SM Hot Chocolate

$1.85

MD Hot Chocolate

$2.10

LG Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chai Latte

SM Hot Chai Latte

$1.85

MD Hot Chai Latte

$2.10

LG Hot Chai Latte

$2.50

Latte

SM Hot Latte

$2.75

MD Hot Latte

$3.50

LG Hot Latte

$4.50

SM Hot Flavored Latte

$3.00

MD Hot Flavored Latte

$4.50

LG Hot Flavored Latte

$5.75

Mocha

SM Mocha

$3.00

MD Mocha

$4.50

LG Mocha

$5.75

Cappuccinos

SM Cappuccino

$2.25

MD Cappuccino

$3.50

LG Cappuccino

$4.50

SM Flavored Cappuccino

$3.00

MD Flavored Cappuccino

$4.50

LG Flavored Cappuccino

$5.75

Espresso Shot

1 Shot

$0.75

2 Shots

$1.50

3 Shots

$2.25

4 Shots

$3.00

Iced Coffee

SM Iced Coffee

$1.50

MD Iced Coffee

$1.85

LG Iced Coffee

$2.10

XL Iced Coffee

$2.35

2XL Iced Coffee

$3.15

SM Flavored Iced Coffee

$2.25

MD Flavored Iced Coffee

$2.85

LG Flavored Iced Coffee

$3.35

XL Flavored Iced Coffee

$3.85

2XL Flavored Iced Coffee

$5.15

Iced Latte

SM Iced Flav Latte 1E

$3.00

Med Iced Flav Latte 1E

$3.60

Med Iced Flav Latte 2E

$4.35

LG Iced Flav Latte 2E

$4.85

LG Iced Flav Latte 3E

$5.60

XL Iced Flav Latte 3E

$6.10

XL Iced Flav Latte 4E

$6.85

2XL Iced Flav Latte 3E

$7.40

2XL Iced Flav Latte 4E

$8.15

Iced Chai Latte

SM Iced Chai

$1.85

MD Iced Chai

$2.10

LG Iced Chai

$2.50

XL Iced Chai

$2.85

2XL Iced Chai

$3.50

Blended Cocoa

SM Blended Cocoa

$1.85

MD Blended Cocoa

$2.10

LG Blended Cocoa

$2.50Out of stock

XL Blended Cocoa

$2.85

2XL Blended Cocoa

$3.50

Blended Frappe

SM Frappe

$2.50

MD Frappe

$3.10

LG Frappe

$3.50

XL Frappe

$4.00

2XL Frappe

$5.50

Bottled Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$1.70

Diet Pepsi

$1.70

Mt Dew

$1.70

Dr Pepper

$1.70

Crush Orange

$1.70

Lipton Tea

$1.70

Sierra Mist

$1.70Out of stock

Root Beer

$1.70

Espresso Shot

1 Shot

$0.75

2 Shots

$1.50

3 Shots

$2.25

4 Shots

$3.00

Iced Mocha

SM Iced Mocha 1E

$3.00

Med Iced Mocha 1E

$3.60

Med Iced Mocha 2E

$4.35

LG Iced Mocha 2E

$4.85Out of stock

LG Iced Mocha 3E

$5.60Out of stock

XL Iced Mocha 2E

$5.35

XL Iced Mocha 3E

$6.10

XL Iced Mocha 4E

$6.85

2XL Iced Mocha 3E

$7.40

2XL Iced Mocha 4E

$8.15

Lemonade

SM Lemonade

$1.50

MD Lemonade

$1.85

LG Lemonade

$2.10

XL Lemonade

$2.35

2XL Lemonade

$3.15

SM Flavored Lemonade

$2.00

MD Flavored Lemonade

$2.60

LG Flavored Lemonade

$3.10

XL Flavored Lemonade

$3.60

2XL Flavored Lemonade

$4.80

Smoothies

Small-16oz

$4.00

Large-24oz

$6.00

2XL-32oz

$8.00

Till Top Chocolate Milk

12-oz Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Till Top Whole Milk

12-oz Whole Milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

12-oz OJ

$1.75

16-oz OJ

$2.35

20-oz OJ

$2.90

24-oz OJ

$3.50

32-oz OJ

$4.65

Milkshake

Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake

$2.75+

Chocolate Milkshake

$2.75+

Chocolate PB Banana Milkshake

$2.75+

Chocolate PB Milkshake

$2.75+

Coconut Banana Milkshake

$2.75+

Cookies-n-Cream Milkshake

$2.75+

Pumpkin Cream Pie Milkshake

$2.75+

Vanilla Milkshake

$2.75+

Breakfast Options

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Fully customizable breakfast sandwich: 1. Choose bread 2. Choose meat 3. Choose cheese 4. Choose egg

Large Muffin

$3.00

Toasted Bagel

$2.00

Toasted Bread

$1.00

Toasted Biscuit

$1.50

Toasted English Muffin

$1.50

5 Pack Barista Bites

$1.50

Bite size donut holes, warmed and dipped in the coating of your choosing!

10 Pack Barista Bites

$3.50

Bite size donut holes, warmed and dipped in the coating of your choosing!

20 Pack Barista Bites

$5.00

Bite size donut holes, warmed and dipped in the coating of your choosing!

Yogurt Parfaits

$3.50

Customizable yogurt parfaits include: 1. Your choice of yogurt 2. Up to 2 fruit selections 3. Topped with locally made granola

2 Egg Bites

$3.75

Overnight Oats

$4.50

Old fashioned oatmeal and chia seeds soaked in Till Top Creamery whole milk overnight. Topped with honey vanilla Greek yogurt, your choice of fruit, spices and nuts. Served cold.

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrown

$1.00

5 Barista Bites

$2.00

Lunch Options

Pretzel MELT

$4.00

A soft pretzel roll loaded up with your choice of meat and cheese, cooked until hot and melty, and then topped with your choice of lettuce, red onion, tomato and dressing. Optional: Add a bag of chips, dill pickle and medium fountain drink to make it a meal.

Chicken Salad CROISSANT

$4.00+

A large, flakey croissant is stuffed full of house-made chicken salad. Our recipe always includes red grapes, dried cranberries, and candied pecans. Red onion is optional (but highly recommended for flavor).

Club CROISSANT

$4.50+

A soft, flakey croissant piled high with sliced ham, turkey, bacon and your choice of toppings. (Lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, mustard and/or Italian)

Ham & Cheese CROISSANT

$4.00+

CHIPS

$1.00

PICKLE

Buffalo Chicken PANINI

$6.00

Chicken Alfredo PANINI

$6.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch PANINI

$6.00

Italian PANINI

$6.00

House SALAD

$5.00

A bed of lettuce topped with cheese, peppers, red onion, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Cold Cut SALAD

$6.50

A bed of lettuce topped with chunks of ham/turkey/bacon, cheese, peppers, red onion, tomatoes, sunflower seeds, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken SALAD

$7.50

A bed of lettuce topped with fajita seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, peppers, red onion, tomatoes, tortilla strips, corn salsa and your choice of dressing.

Small Side SALAD

$1.50

A bed of lettuce topped with cheese, red onion, tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.

THE LEGEND

$6.00

Soft honey oat wheat bread loaded with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and topped with dill mustard. You had better come hungry if you are going to come face to face with THE LEGEND!

BLT

$4.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.

Dessert Options

Caramel Apple Bowl

$4.00

A tart apple sliced into bite size chunks, drizzled with caramel, and piled high with whipped topping.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

Biscotti

$1.25

Iced Tea

SM Iced Tea

$1.50

MD Iced Tea

$1.85

LG Iced Tea

$2.10

XL Iced Tea

$2.35

2XL Iced Tea

$3.15

Hot Tea

Jasmine Green

$1.50+

Early Grey Supreme

$1.50+

British Tea (Black)

$1.50+

Vanilla Chai

$1.50+

Cinnamon Apple

$1.50+

Hazelnut Chai Loose Leaf

$1.85+

Butterfly Loose Leaf

$1.85+

Ground

Aiden's Botch G

$6.50+

Average Joe G

$6.50+

Barista's Blend G

$6.50+

Black Velvet G

$6.50+

Brazil G

$6.50+

Breakfast Blend G

$6.50+

Buffalo Blend G

$6.50+

Cafe Vienna G *Roasted to order

$6.50+

Cowboy Beans G

$6.50+

Dark Decaf-Colombian G

$6.50+

Decaf-Colombian G

$6.50+

Dematra G

$6.50+

Ethiopian G

$6.50+

Peru G

$6.50+

Roaster's Secret G

$6.50+

Safari Blend G

$6.50+

Sailor's Swig G

$6.50+

Serendipity G

$6.50+

Su-Peru G

$6.50+

Sumatra-French G

$6.50+

Sumatra-Italian G

$6.50+

Triple Threat G

$6.50+

Yirg G

$6.50+

Yirg-zilla G

$6.50+

Italian Espresso G

$7.50+

Cowboy Beans

$6.50+

Whole Bean

Aiden's Botch WB

$6.50+

Average Joe WB

$6.50+

Barista's Blend WB

$6.50+

Black Velvet WB

$6.50+

Brazil WB

$6.50+

Breakfast Blend WB

$6.50+

Buffalo Blend WB

$6.50+

Cafe Vienna WB *Roasted to order

$6.50+

Cowboy Beans WB

$6.50+

Dark Decaf-Colombian WB

$6.50+

Decaf-Brazil WB

$6.50+Out of stock

Decaf-Colombian WB

$6.50+

Dematra WB

$6.50+

Ethiopian WB

$6.50+

Peru WB

$6.50+

Roaster's Secret WB

$6.50+

Safari Blend WB

$6.50+

Sailor's Swig WB

$6.50+

Serendipity WB

$6.50+

Sumatra-French WB

$6.50+

Sumatra-Italian WB

$6.50+

SuPeru WB

$6.50+

Triple Threat WB

$6.50+

Yirg WB

$6.50+

Yirgzilla WB

$6.50+

Italian Espresso WB

$7.50+

Flavored

Autumn Spice

$7.50+

Bananas Foster

$7.50+

Buckeye

$7.50+

Candied Apple

$7.50+

Candy Cane

$7.50+

Caramel Apple

$7.50+

Caramel Cream

$7.50+

Caramel Kiss

$7.50+

Cherry Almond

$7.50+

Cherry Vanilla

$7.50+

Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle

$7.50+

Cinn-a-nutty Cupcake

$7.50+

Cinnamon Vanilla

$7.50+

Coconut Banana

$7.50+

Coconut Dream

$7.50+

Coconut Mocha

$7.50+

English Toffee

$7.50+

French Vanilla

$7.50+

Hazelnut

$7.50+

Maple Pecan

$7.50+

Marshmallow Brownie

$7.50+

Mocha

$7.50+

PB & J-Grape

$7.50+

PB & J-Raspberry

$7.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$7.50+

Pumpkin Pie Spice

$7.50+

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$7.50+

Raspberries & Cream

$7.50+

Raspberry Almond

$7.50+

Snickerdoodle

$7.50+

Southern Pecan

$7.50+

Toasted Almond Mocha

$7.50+

Non-Flav Cold Brew Pack

Brazil

$2.50

Serendipity

$2.50

Barista's Blend

$2.50

Ethiopian

$2.50

Roaster's Secret

$2.50

Peru

$2.50

Black Velvet

$2.50

Yirg

$2.50

Yirgzilla

$2.50

Breakfast Blend

$2.50

Triple Threat

$2.50

Flavored Cold Brew Pack

Autumn Spice

$2.75

Bananas Foster

$2.75

Buckeye

$2.75

Caramel Creme

$2.75

Cherry Almond

$2.75

Coconut Banana

$2.75

Coconut Mocha

$2.75

French Vanilla

$2.75

Raspberry Almond

$2.75

Hazelnut

$2.75

Non-Flavored K-cups

Average Joe Kcups

$7.50

Barista's Blend Kcups

$7.50

Black Velvet Kcups

$7.50

Brazil Kcups

$7.50

Breakfast Blend Kcups

$7.50

Buffalo Blend Kcups

$7.50

Ethiopian Kcups

$7.50

Peru Kcups

$7.50

Roaster's Secret Kcups

$7.50

Sailor's Swig Kcups

$7.50

Serendipity Kcups

$7.50

Sumatra-French Kcups

$7.50

Sumatra-Italian Kcups

$7.50

Triple Threat Kcups

$7.50

Yirg Kcups

$7.50

Yirgzilla Kups

$7.50

Flavored K-cups

Autumn Spice Kcups

$8.50

Bananas Foster Kcups

$8.50

Buckeye Kcups

$8.50

Candied Apple Kcups

$8.50

Caramel Apple Kcups

$8.50

Caramel Creme Kcups

$8.50

Caramel Kiss Kcups

$8.50

Cherry Almond Kcups

$8.50

Cherry Vanilla Kcups

$8.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle Kcups

$8.50

Chocolate Raspberry Kcups

$8.50

Cinn-a-nutty Cupcake Kcups

Cinnamon Vanilla Kcups

$8.50

Coconut Banana Kcups

$8.50

Coconut Mocha Kcups

$8.50

Single Kcup

$0.75

Single Kcup

Single Cup

$0.75

Bagged Chai

Chai Latte Mix 1/2 lb

$8.00

Chai Latte Mix 1 lb

$13.50

Bagged Granola

Apple Spice Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Almond Granola

$5.00

Maple Spice Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Granola

$5.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The primary goal of the Barista's Roast has always been to have superior freshly roasted specialty coffee beans at an honest price. And that is what we have worked hard to perfect. What sets us apart? We roast our specialty coffee beans after your order is placed. That way we ensure that we are always blessing our customers with the best that we have to offer!

Location

506 E Columbus Avenue, Corry, PA 16407

Directions

