BARK, A Rescue Pub

529 Reviews

$$

905 N Washington

Spokane, WA 99201

Popular Items

Warm Kale Salad.
Butternut Squash Soup.

Brunch Food.

Avocado Toast.

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy.

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito.

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles.

$15.00

Chilaquiles.

$14.00

Classic Breakfast.

$12.00

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

Huevos Rotos

$14.00

Regular Benedict.

$15.00

Spinach & Red Pepper Benedict.

$15.00

Steak & Eggs.

$18.00

Stuffed French Toast.

$14.00

Waffle Board.

$20.00

Waffles.

$14.00

Brunch Handhelds.

BARK Burger.

$13.00

Broadview BLT.

$13.00

Sourdough, bacon arugula, roasted tomato's, honey ancho aioli, roasted red pepper aioli. GFA

Chicken Avocado Wrap.

$16.00

Flour tortilla, chicken, avocado, onion, romaine, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey ancho aioli. Add bacon $2.00

Reuben Sandwich.

$16.00

Marbled rye, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing.

Brunch Salads.

Roasted Beet Salad.

$8.00+

Mixed greens, candied pecans, apples, roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, white balsamic dressing. Ve,Gf

Warm Kale Salad.

$8.00+

Kale, butternut squash, bacon caramelized onion. herb goat cheese, roasted tomato vinaigrette. GF

Wedge Salad.

$7.00+

Grilled romaine, blue cheese crumbles, roasted tomato, picked red onion, blue cheese dressing. ve,gf

Brunch Desserts.

Brownie Sundae.

$10.00

Brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream topped with a cherry. VE,GF

Cheesecake.

$9.00

House-made cheesecake with macerated berries. Ve

Scoop Ice Cream.

$4.00

Stout Float.

$6.00

Brunch Sides.

Bacon (2).

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes - No Cheese.

$4.00

Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes.

$4.00

Eggs (2).

$3.00

Fruit.

$4.00

Herb Fries.

$5.00

Side Salad.

$6.00

Sausage (2).

$2.00

Side Avocado.

$1.00

Side French Toast.

$5.00

Side Single Biscuit & Gravy.

$7.00

Side Waffle.

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries.

$6.00

Thyme Gravy.

$3.00

Toast.

$2.00

Tots.

$6.00

Brunch Kids.

*Zombie Waffle

Kid's Burger - No Cheese.

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger.

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Strips.

$8.00

Kid's Drink.

Kid's French Toast.

$8.00

Kid's Glitter Lemonade.

$3.00

Kid's Mini Classic.

$8.00

Kid's Orange Fanta.

Kid's Waffle.

$8.00

Sauces.

Sd Sauce

HH Foods. (Copy)

HH Chips & Dip

$5.00Out of stock

HH Hummus Plate

$5.00

HH Loaded Fries

$5.00

HH Pretzels (2)

$5.00

HH Totchos

$5.00

Apps.

Baked Brie

$16.00

Brie wrapped in house-made pretzel dough with cranberry ancho sauce & mixed berries. VE

Chips & Dip.

$7.00

House-made chips, roasted jalapeno artichoke dip. Ve. GF

Fried Pickles.

$9.00

Beer battered house-made pickles, tangy honey mustard sauce. Ve

Fry Board.

$17.00

Chili spiced sweet potato fries with garlic aioli, house-made chips with jalapeno artichoke dip, herb fries with Basile aioli, salt & vinegar tot's with ketchup. serves 4-6. GFA

Loaded Fries.

$11.00

Battered fries with beer cheese sauce, roasted tomatoes ,bacon, topped green onion.

Mediterranean Board.

$19.00

Hummus, pita bread, carrots, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, tzatziki, assorted crackers serves 4-6 GFA

Pretzel Bones.

$9.00

House-made pretzel bones, beer cheese, tangy honey mustered. Ve

Reuben Rolls.

$11.00

Wonton wrappers stuffed with corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing.

Taco Trio.

$11.00

Three corn tortillas, pulled pork, cabbage slaw, fresh salsa, cotija cheese, radish and a side lime. GF

Wings.

$19.00

One pound of wings tossed in Carolina B.B.Q or Booey's sauce with veggies and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. GFA

Salad & Soups.

Butternut Squash Soup.

$6.00+

Roasted butternut squash, coconut milk, vegetable stock. Ve, Vg

Roasted Beet Salad.

$8.00+

Mixed greens, candied pecans, apples, roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, white balsamic dressing. Ve,Gf

Side Salad.

$6.00

Soup of the Day.

$6.00+

Warm Kale Salad.

$8.00+

Kale, butternut squash, bacon caramelized onion. herb goat cheese, roasted tomato vinaigrette. GF

Wedge Salad.

$7.00+

Grilled romaine, blue cheese crumbles, roasted tomato, picked red onion, blue cheese dressing. ve,gf

Handhelds.

Broadview BLT.

$13.00

Sourdough, bacon arugula, roasted tomato's, honey ancho aioli, roasted red pepper aioli. GFA

Chicken Avocado Wrap.

$16.00

Flour tortilla, chicken, avocado, onion, romaine, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey ancho aioli. Add bacon $2.00

Reuben Sandwich.

$16.00

Marbled rye, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

$16.00Out of stock

Brioche bun, panko breaded chicken , mozzarella cheese, arugula, house-made pickles, Booey's sauce.

Steak Sandwich.

$17.00

Sourdough, grilled steak, roasted red pepper aioli, blue cheese crumbles, arugula, caramelized onion.

Burgers.

5 Alarm Burger.

$17.00

Blackened burger patty, bacon, Booey's sauce, fried jalapeno, habanero jam, blue cheese crumbles.

Bacon, Bacon, Bacon Burger.

$18.00

Bacon onion jam, cheder cheese, bacon, arugula, bacon aioli. GFA

BARK Burger.

$13.00

Burger of the Month.

$17.00

Frickle Burger.

$17.00

Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles & tangy honey mustard sauce. GFA

Entrees.

Baked Mac & Cheese.

$14.00

Pasta, beer cheese sauce, roasted tomatoes, cheesy breadcrumbs. VE

Fish & Chips.

$17.00

Beer battered cod, house made tartar sauce, herb fries.

Kentucky Brown.

$17.00

Texas toast, turkey, mornay sauce, swiss cheese, bacon roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, green onions.

Pappardelle Pasta.

$16.00

Pappardelle pasta, chili coulis, seasonal vegetables, white wine butter sauce, Vg add bacon $2.00 chorizo $5.00 grilled or blackened chicken $6.00 grilled or blacked shrimp $6.00 or steak $7.00

Steak & Potatoes.

$29.00

10oz New York steak, blue cheese crumbles, garlic mashers, seasonal vegetables.

Desserts.

Apple Cobbler.

$9.00

Spiced apples with crispy cobbles topping and vanilla bean ice cream.

Brownie Sundae.

$10.00

Brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream topped with a cherry. VE,GF

Cheesecake.

$9.00

House-made cheesecake with macerated berries. Ve

S'Mores Board.

$16.00

Toasted marshmallows, assorted graham crackers and chocolates, peanut butter, Nutella and fruit. serves 4-6 Ve

Scoop Ice Cream.

$4.00

Kid's.

Kid's Cheeseburger.

$8.00

Kid's Burger - No Cheese.

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Strips.

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza.

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza.

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese.

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese.

$8.00

Kid's Drink.

Kid's Glitter Lemonade.

$3.00

Kid's Orange Fanta.

Sides.

Side Avocado.

$1.00

Side Bacon.

$2.00

Side Blackened Chicken.

$6.00

Side Blackened Shrimp.

$6.00

Side Burger Patty.

$6.00

Side Dog Burger Patty.

$6.00

Side Dog Chicken.

$6.00

Side Egg.

$1.00

Side Flatbread.

$3.00

Side Fried Chicken.

$6.00

Side Fruit.

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken.

$6.00

Side Herb Fries.

$5.00

Side Shrimp.

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries.

$6.00

Side Salt & Vinegar Tots.

$6.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Grilled Sourdough

$2.00

Side Chips.

$3.00

Side Salad.

$5.00

Sauces.

Sd Sauce $

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
BARK, A Rescue Pub image

