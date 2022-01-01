Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bark BBQ 367 Court St
5 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
367 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1081 - Kingston Dual
No Reviews
182 Summer Street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant