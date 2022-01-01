Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bark BBQ 367 Court St

5 Reviews

367 Court St

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Burnt Endz
Sliced BBQ Brisket
2 Meat Combo

DAILY FEATURE

BARK TOTS

BARK TOTS

$6.00

Our Bark-made Tots....dip em in your favorite sauce

The Holy Smokes

The Holy Smokes

$17.00

Our Smoked Brisket, Bark Bacon Jam, Sassy Sauce, House Pickles, Crispy Greens on Grilled Potato Roll

Colossal Beef Rib 22-24oz

Colossal Beef Rib 22-24oz

$39.00

SNACKS

Jumbo Smoked Wings

Jumbo Smoked Wings

$15.00

Burnt Endz

$14.00
Hush Puppies with Hot Honey

Hush Puppies with Hot Honey

$9.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Mac Poppers

$9.00
BARK TOTS

BARK TOTS

$6.00

Our Bark-made Tots....dip em in your favorite sauce

TRAYS Cornbread included

Sliced BBQ Brisket

$26.00

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$20.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$34.00

Jerk Half Chicken

$18.00

Pulled ChickenTray

$17.00

Smoked Hot Links

$16.00

Carolina Pulled Pork Tray

$17.00

SANDWICHES

Bark Original Fried Chicken

$13.00

Hot Fried Chicken

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Sand

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

Chopped BBQ Brisket

$16.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$12.00
The Holy Smokes

The Holy Smokes

$17.00

Our Smoked Brisket, Bark Bacon Jam, Sassy Sauce, House Pickles, Crispy Greens on Grilled Potato Roll

COMBO TRAYS Cornbread Included

2 Meat Combo

$25.00

3 Meat Combo

$29.00

KIDZ MENU

Kidz Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kidz BBQ Ribs

$8.00

Kidz Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.00

Kids Pulled Chicken

$8.00

SAUCES

Bark Sweet Table Sauce

$1.00

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Alabama White Sauce

$1.00

Asian Spiked Sauce

$1.00

Carolina Mop

$1.00

SIDES

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cornbread Slice

$2.00

SAUCE ON SIDE

Good Slaw

$4.00

Boston Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

No Side Please

Summer Cuke Salad

Summer Cuke Salad

$4.00

Potato Roll

$1.00

SWEETS

S'mores Cookie

$2.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Apple Caramel Bomb

$5.50
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Family sized sides

COLE SLAW

$8.00+

BOSTON BAKED BEANS

$8.00+

COLLARDS

$8.00+

GOOD SLAW

$8.00+

POTATO SALAD

$8.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00+

Cuke Salad

$8.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Bark BBQ image
Bark BBQ image

