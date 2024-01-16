- Home
- /
- Mountain Lakes
- /
- 60 U.S. 46 Barka Restaurant
60 U.S. 46 Barka Restaurant
60 U.S. 46
Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch
Raw Bar
Starters
- Onion Soup$10.50
Classic french onion soup
- Greek Spreads$13.50
Pepper spread, spicy feta and tzatziki spreads with pita bread and olives
- Grilled Baby Artichoke$13.50
Hearts of palm, drizzled garlic oil
- Shishito Peppers$12.50
Grilled shishito peppers, homemade jalapeño, aioli topped with feta cheese
- Barka Chips$14.50
Zucchini, eggplant, and tzatziki
- Lobster Bisque Soup$11.50
Lobster, leeks, and light tomato broth
- Crab Cake$16.50
Colossal crab meat, meyer thyme aioli
- Tuna Tartar$16.50
Avocado, chili sesame oil, and mint
- Clams Oreganata$14.50
Rhode island clams stuffed with bread crumbs garlic, lemon, and butter sauce
- Octopus$20.50
Charcoal grilled, capers, onions, and red peppers
- Calamari Fritti$14.50
Zesty plum tomato sauce, and Meyer thyme aioli
- Mussels$13.50
PEI mussels, shallots, light red sauce or white wine sauce and feta
- Beefteki$12.50
Ground beef and lamb, tzatziki with pita bread
Greens
- Barka Salad$13.50
Spinach, avocado, mango, pomegranate, and goat cheese
- Roasted Beets$13.50
Red beets, strawberries, asian pears, pecans goat cheese, and honey balsamic dressing
- Village Greek Salad$12.50
Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, and feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$12.50
Hearts of romaine, herb croutons, and Parmesan
Sides
Wood Fire Oven Pizza
- Prosciutto Di Parma$15.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and prosciutto
- TP - Margarita$14.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- TP - The Barka$15.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onions, spicy sausage, and bell peppers
- TP - Funghi$14.50
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
- TP - Buffalo$15.50
Breaded chicken, homemade spicy buffalo sauce
Steaks & Chops
- Prime Filet Mignon 10Oz$45.50
Mashed potatoes, spinach, and port wine reduction
- Broiled Veal Chop$44.50
Spinach and roasted potatoes
- Dry Aged Prime NY Strip Steak 20Oz (Bone In)$59.50
Roasted potatoes, asparagus
- Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye 24Oz (Bone-In)$65.50
Roasted potatoes, asparagus
- Lamb Chops Rack$42.50
Spinach, butternut squash risotto
- Berkshire Pork Chop$33.50
Grilled with mashed potatoes, spinach, and zinfandel sauce
Fish Market
- Tuna Seared$32.50
7 spices, soba noodles, julienne vegetables, fried onions, soy, and wasabi cream sauce
- Wild Salmon$27.50
Grilled organic faro, beets, leeks, and spinach
- Diver Scallops$33.50
Asparagus risotto, crab meat, and crispy prosciutto
- Chilean Sea Bass$44.50
Butternut squash risotto and lemon white wine and asparagus
- Shrimp Scampi$30.50
Over risotto and scampi sauce
- Halibut$34.50
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto
- Branzino Wild Whole Fish$32.50
Grilled Greek style lemon, olive oil, and grilled asparagus
- Angry Lobster 1.5Lb$39.50
Freano chili peppers, cherry tomato broth, and homemade fettucini
- Grilled Lobster 1.5Lb$39.50
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto
- Newburg Lobster 1.5Lb$39.50
Saffron cherry cream, asparagus risotto
- Santorini Lobster 1.5Lb$39.50
Baked, fresh black ink linguini, tomato sauce, and feta cheese
Classic Comfort
- Crab & Lobster Ravioli$22.50
Vodka sauce and fresh crab meat
- Seafood Pappardelle$39.50
Saffron orzo, mixed shellfish, and light tomato broth
- Linguine Vongole$22.50
Linguine in white or red clam sauce
- Lamb Shank$24.50
Orzo, tomato, baby carrots, and feta
- Rigatoni Bolognese$22.50
Rigatoni pasta and beef ragu
- Linguini Cacio E Pepe$23.50
Filet mignon, tellicherry peppercorn, and pecorino cheese
- Penne Vodka$19.50
Penne pasta in pink vodka sauce
- Free Range Chicken$34.50
Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and lemon sage sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$23.50
Pink vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese over linguine
- Chicken Souvlaki$24.50
Grilled, wild rice, tzatziki, salad, and pita bread
- Barkas Rigatoni$25.50
- Short Rib Pappardelle$29.50
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$14.50+
- Seafood Pappardelle$39.50
- Barka Chicken Milanese$23.50
Pre fix Lunch Menu
- PF - Caesar Salad
- PF - Barka Salad
- PF - Lobster Bisque
- PF - Onion Soup
- PF - Clams Oreganata
- PF - Beefteki
- PF - Baby Artichokes
- PF - Octopus$7.00
- PF - Salmon$30.50
- PF - Grilled Chicken$30.50
- PF - Margherita Pizza$30.50
- PF - Chicken Souvlaki$30.50
- PF - Fillet Mignon$37.50
- PF - Cali Burger$30.50
- PF - Penne Vodka$30.50
- PF - Fillet Branzino$37.50
- PF - Tiramisu
- PF - Gelato
- PF - Fresh fruits
- PF - Cheesecake$4.00
- PF - Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- PF - Pinot Noir$10.00
- PF - Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- PF - Pinot Grigio$10.00
- PF - Beers$5.00
Dinner
Raw Bar
- For Two Sea Food Tower$80.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp, oysters, and clams
- For Four Sea Food Tower$150.50
Lobster, colossal shrimp, oysters, and clams
- Crab Meat Cocktail$28.50
- Shrimp Cocktail$21.50
3 pieces u6
- Blue Point CT 1/2 dozen$21.50
1/2 dozen
- Little Necks R1 Dozen$18.50
1/2 dozen
- Little Necks R1 1/2 dozen$9.25
- Blue Point CT Dozen$42.00
Starters
- Onion Soup$13.50
Classic french onion soup
- Lobster Bisque Soup$14.50
Lobster, leeks, and light tomato broth
- Greek Spreads$17.50
Pepper spread, spicy feta and tzatziki spreads with pita bread and olives
- Grilled Baby Artichoke$18.50
Hearts of palm, drizzled garlic oil
- Shishito Peppers$15.50
Grilled shishito peppers, homemade jalapeño, aioli topped with feta cheese
- Barka Chips$18.50
Zucchini, eggplant, and tzatziki
- Crab Cake$22.50
Colossal crab meat, meyer thyme aioli
- Tuna Tartar$23.50
Avocado, chili sesame oil, and mint
- Clams Oreganata$19.50
Rhode island clams stuffed with bread crumbs garlic, lemon, and butter sauce
- Octopus$27.50
Charcoal grilled, capers, onions, and red peppers
- Calamari Fritti$19.50
Zesty plum tomato sauce, and Meyer thyme aioli
- Mussels$16.50
PEI mussels, shallots, light red sauce or white wine sauce and feta
- Beefteki$17.50
Ground beef and lamb, tzatziki with pita bread
Greens
- Barka Salad$16.50
Spinach, avocado, mango, pomegranate, and goat cheese
- Roasted Beets$17.50
Red beets, strawberries, asian pears, pecans goat cheese, and honey balsamic dressing
- Village Greek Salad$17.50
Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, olives, and feta cheese
- Caesar Salad$16.50
Hearts of romaine, herb croutons, and Parmesan
Sides
Wood Fire Oven Pizza
- Prosciutto Di Parma$19.50
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, and prosciutto
- TP - Margarita$18.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- TP - The Barka$19.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onions, spicy sausage, and bell peppers
- TP - Funghi$18.50
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
- TP - Buffalo$20.50
Breaded chicken, homemade spicy buffalo sauce
Steaks & Chops
- Prime Filet Mignon 10Oz$55.50
Mashed potatoes, spinach, and port wine reduction
- Broiled Veal Chop$56.50
Spinach and roasted potatoes
- Dry Aged Prime NY Strip Steak 20Oz (Bone In)$69.50
Roasted potatoes, asparagus
- Dry Aged Prime Rib Eye 24Oz (Bone-In)$79.50
Roasted potatoes, asparagus
- Lamb Chops Rack$55.50
Spinach, butternut squash risotto
- Berkshire Pork Chop$44.50
Grilled with mashed potatoes, spinach, and zinfandel sauce
Fish Market
- Tuna Seared$42.50
7 spices, soba noodles, julienne vegetables, fried onions, soy, and wasabi cream sauce
- Wild Salmon$38.50
Grilled organic faro, beets, leeks, and spinach
- Diver Scallops$44.50
Asparagus risotto, crab meat, and crispy prosciutto
- Chilean Sea Bass$55.50
Butternut squash risotto and lemon white wine and asparagus
- Shrimp Scampi$38.50
Over risotto and scampi sauce
- Halibut$44.50
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto
- Branzino Wild Whole Fish$42.50
Grilled Greek style lemon, olive oil, and grilled asparagus
- Angry Lobster 1.5Lb$55.50
Freano chili peppers, cherry tomato broth, and homemade fettucini
- Grilled Lobster 1.5Lb$55.50
Grilled asparagus, butternut squash risotto
- Newburg Lobster 1.5Lb$55.50
Saffron cherry cream, asparagus risotto
- Santorini Lobster 1.5Lb$55.50
Baked, fresh black ink linguini, tomato sauce, and feta cheese
Classic Comfort
- Rigatoni Bolognese$28.50
Rigatoni pasta and beef ragu
- Crab & Lobster Ravioli$36.50
Vodka sauce and fresh crab meat
- Linguini Cacio E Pepe$30.50
Filet mignon, tellicherry peppercorn, and pecorino cheese
- Penne Vodka$26.50
Penne pasta in pink vodka sauce
- Linguine Vongole$30.50
Linguine in white or red clam sauce
- Lamb Shank$35.50
Orzo, tomato, baby carrots, and feta
- Seafood Pappardelle$52.50
Saffron orzo, mixed shellfish, and light tomato broth
- Free Range Chicken$34.50
Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and lemon sage sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$30.50
Pink vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese over linguine
- Chicken Souvlaki$32.50
Grilled, wild rice, tzatziki, salad, and pita bread
- Barkas Rigatoni$28.50
- Short Rib Pappardelle$39.50
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$17.50+
- Barka Chicken Milanese$32.50
Specials
- Soup of the day$14.50
- Shepheard Salad$18.50
- Pistachio Goat Cheese$17.50
- Shrimp Arabiata$20.50
- Burrata$20.50
- Shrimp & Avocado$22.50
- Tuna Sesame$43.50
- Soft Shell Crab$44.50
- Seafood Paella for 2$75.50
- Halibut SPC$45.50
- Sea Bass SPC$55.50
- Branzino SPC$44.50
- Veal Chop Parm$58.50
- Whole Red Snapper$48.50
- Dover Sole$67.50
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Barka Mule$16.00
Figenca vodka, lime, and ginger beer
- Red Sensation$16.00
Botanist gin, grape fruit juice, and St-Germaine
- Dr.Meisenberg$16.00
Knob creek bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and splash of malbec
- Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$16.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Virgin Mary$8.00
- LI Iced Tea$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Kamikaze$14.00
- Sex on the beach$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Rob Roy$16.00
- Margarita Lemonade$16.00
- Kir Royale$16.00
- Paloma$16.00
Martinis
- Lychee Martini$16.00
Belvedere vodka, lychee syrup; lemon juice, and lyche fruit
- Barka Fresh Fruit Martini$16.00
Ketel one vodka, with choice of pear, mango or peach puree, st-germaine, sour mix
- Blood Orange$16.00
Stoli ohranj vodka, blood orange juice, and triple sec
- White Walker Martini$16.00
Ketel one vodka, lychee liquer, lemon juice, and cocunut cream
- Hemingway Martini$16.00
Bacardi white rum, fresh lemon juice, grape fruit juice, and maraschino cherry
- Venetian Martini$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00
- Limoncello Martini$16.00
- Lychee Martini$16.00
- French 75 Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Blood Orange Martini$16.00
- Apple Martini$16.00
- French Martini$16.00
Red Wine by Glass
White Wine by Glass
- Pinot Grigio, Petito, IT$14.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$18.00
- Chardonnay, Haciendo Albae, SP$14.00
- Charnonnay, Chalk Hill, CA$16.00
- Sancerre, Jacques Dunmont, France$20.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, NZ$14.00
- Riesling, Schmitt Sohne, Germany$14.00
- White Zinfandel, Beringer, CA$13.00
- Rose, Whispering Angel, Provence$16.00
Tapas Menu
- TP - Greek Salad$10.00
- TP - Tuna Tacos$14.00
Avocado mouse, scallions, jalapeño, ciliantro, and chipotle aioli
- TP - Crab Cake$16.00
Jumbo lump crab, barka aioli
- TP - Chesse Steak Rolls$12.00
Stuffed with fillet mignon, peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella chesse
- TP - Beefteki$12.00
With tzatziki and pita bread
- TP - Beef Sliders$14.00
Charcoal grilled, caramelized onions, mayo, and provolone cheese with ff
- TP - Lamb Chops$22.00
Spinach and butternut squash risotto
- TP - Petite Fillet Mignon$26.00
Mushroom, onions with ff
- TP - Pan Fried Perogies$12.00
Chipotle aioli, saute crispy bacon, and caramelized onions
- TP - California Burger$14.00
Mushrooms, onions, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese with ff
- TP - Lamb Shank$24.00
With mushroom risotto
Wood Fire Pizza
- TP - Bruschetta$12.00
Chopped mozzarella, tomato, peppers, onions, basil, with arugula and balsamic glaze
- TP - Margarita$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- TP - The Barka$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onions, spicy sausage, and bell peppers
- TP - Funghi$12.00
Portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
- TP - Buffalo$12.00
Breaded chicken, homemade spicy buffalo sauce
Flat Breads
Alcohol
Alcohol - Wine by the Glass-Reds
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy, CA$18.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh Cellars, CA$15.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Villa Valentin, France$14.00
- Merlot, Canyon Road, CA$13.00
- Pinot Noir, the Calling, CA$16.00
- Pinot Noir, Villa Valentin, France$14.00
- Malbec, Casa De Los Andes, Argentina$14.00
- Renieri Inventro, Tuscany, Italy$15.00
Alcohol - Wine by the Glass-Whites
- Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay, NZ$14.00
- Sancerre, France$20.00
- Pinot Grigio, Petito, Italy$14.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, IT$18.00
- Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma, CA$16.00
- Chardonnay, Villa Valentin, France$14.00
- Reisling, Schmitt Sohne, Germany$14.00
- White Zinfandel, Beringer, CA$13.00
- Rose, Juliette, Provenace$14.00
- Rose, Whispering Angel, Provence$16.00
Alcohol - Sparkling Wine
Alcohol - Cocktails
- Barka Mule$16.00
Figenza fig vodka, lime, and ginger beer
- Red Sensation$16.00
Botanist gin, grapefruit juice, and St. Germaine
- Dr. Meisenberg$16.00
Knob creek bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and splash of malbec
- Manhattan$16.00
- TP - Margarita$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fashioned$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Virgin Mary$8.00
- LI Iced Tea$16.00
- Mojito$16.00
- Virgin Mojito$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
- Screwdriver$15.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Kamikaze$14.00
- Sex on the beach$16.00
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Rob Roy$16.00
- Margarita Lemonade$16.00
- Kir Royale$16.00
- Paloma$16.00
Alcohol - Martinis
- Lychee Martini$16.00
Belvedere vodka, lychee syrup, lemon juice, and St. Germaine
- Barka Fresh Fruit Martini$16.00
Ketel one vodka, with choice of pear, mango or peach puree, St. Germaine, and splash of sour mix
- Blood Orange$16.00
Stoli ohranj vodka, fresh blood orange juice, and triple sec
- Hemingway Martini$16.00
Bacardi white rum, fresh lemon juice, grapefruit juice, and maraschino cherry
- White Walker Martini
Ketel one vodka, lychee liqueur, lemon juice, and coconut cream
- Venetian Martini$16.00
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00
- Limoncello Martini$16.00
- French 75 Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
- Blood Orange Martini$16.00
- Apple Martini$16.00
VODKA
GIN
BEERS
TEQUILA
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Milagros Blanco$15.00
- Milagros Reposado$15.00
- Milagros Anejo$16.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Patron XO Coffe$17.00
- Qui Tequila$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Clase Azul$45.00
- Jose Cuervo$15.00
- Jimador Blanco$14.00
- Jimador Reposado$14.00
- Patron El Cielo$35.00
- Patron El Alto$45.00
- Cincoro Reposado$24.00
CORDIAL
SCOTCH & COGNAC
- Balvenie$18.00
- Chivas Regal$15.00
- Dewars$15.00
- Glenfiddich$15.00
- Glenlivet 12yrs$16.00
- Glenlivet 14yrs$22.00
- Glenmorangie 10yrs$15.00
- JW BLACK$15.00
- JW RED$14.00
- JW BLUE$60.00
- JW GREEN$16.00
- Lagavulin 16yrs$17.00
- Lagavulin Single Malt$20.00
- Macallan 12yrs$17.00
- Macallan 18yrs$70.00
- Oban 14yrs$21.00
- Bunnahabhain 12yrs$16.00
- Hennesey$15.00
- Hennesey XO$25.00
- Remy Martin$15.00
- Balvenie 14yrs$22.00
- Blantons$29.00
BOURBON & WHISKEY
- Basil Hayden$17.00
- Bulleit$15.00
- Bulleit Rye$15.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- Jameson$15.00
- Jameson Orange$15.00
- Jameson 18yrs$40.00
- Jim Beam$15.00
- Knob Creek$16.00
- Makers Mark$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Hudson$15.00
- Mitchers Rye$15.00
- Mitchers Sour$16.00
- Jefferson Ocean$16.00
- Jefferson Reserve$18.00
- Widow Jane 10yrs$20.00
- Widow Jane Rye$16.00
- Rabit Hole Rye$15.00
- Angels envy$17.00
- Four Roses$14.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$16.00
- Buffalo Trace$15.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$15.00
- Jack Daniels$15.00
- Gentelman JACK$15.00
- Seagrams 7$15.00
- SO Comfort$15.00
- B & B$14.00
- Canadian Club$14.00
- Dickel 12yrs Whiskey$15.00
Wine Bottles
Cabernet Sauvignon
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Quilt by Joe Wagner 2020, Napa Valley California$72.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Beaulieu Vineyards (Bv) 2018, Napa Valley California$85.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Honig 2018, Napa Valley California$125.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess$90.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder 2018, Napa Valley California$130.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap Vineyard 2019, Napa Valley California$135.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, 2018 Alexander Valley California$170.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap Vineyards$225.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Faust 2018, Napa Valley California$142.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Cellars 2019, Napa Valley California$175.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Duckhorn 2019, Napa Valley California$160.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus 2020, Napa Valley California$205.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Far Niente 2019, Napa Valley California$299.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stage Leap "Artemis" Napa Valley California$225.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Hall, Napa Valley, California$145.00
Wines of the World
- Savigny Les Beaune, Domaine Doudet 2018, Burgundy France$95.00
- St. Julien, Château Langoa Barton 2018, Bordeaux France$180.00
- St Emilion, Château Puy Blanquet 2017, Bordeaux France$95.00
- Margaux, Château Tayac 2020, Bordeaux France$90.00
- Pomerol, Château De Sales 2017, Bordeaux France$118.00
- St. Joseph, Alain Voge$110.00
- Châteauneuf-du-Pape, La Fiole N/v, Rhone Valley France$75.00
- Cotes Du Rhone 2020, La Nerthe, Rhone Valley France$70.00
- Malbec De Cahors, Crocus$90.00
- Amarone, Bertani 2009, Veneto Italy$200.00
- Barbaresco, Pio Cesare 2017, Piedmont Italy$175.00
- Barolo, Marchesi Di Barolo 2017, Piedmont Italy$125.00
- Chianti Classico Riserva, Ruffino Ducale Gold Label 2018, Tuscany Italy$92.00
- Tuscan Blend, Le Volte by Ornellaia 2019, Tuscany Italy$78.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, L'oca Ciuca 2016, Tuscany Italy$150.00