Barkada Wine Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Barkada Wine Bar 1939 12th St NW

97 Reviews

$$

1939 12th St NW C1-A

Washington, DC 20009

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Barkada - noun - a group of friends That's us. A group of friends serving natural wine just off U Street in DC.

Location

Barkada Wine Bar image

