Bark Bar 1201 S Spring St

27 Reviews

$$

1201 S Spring St

Little Rock, AR 72202

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Boi Steak Sammich
Spaniel Sundae With CBD
Halpha Weiner Dog

Nibbles

Corgi Tails

$8.00

A full half pound of Soft Pretzel Bites served with creamy Beer Cheese

Cheese DIp

$8.00

Our Nacho Cheese and tortilla chips, ready for dippin'

Dogpile Nachos

$10.00

Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapenos, Crema, and Green Onion

Chili Cheese Dip

$9.00

House made cheese dip topped with chili and served with tortilla chips Vegan cheese dip available upon request!

Hummus Dip

$9.00

House made hummus served with veggies and toasted sourdough points, topped with fresh inspired flavor, ask about today's

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Crispy pork rinds

I Can't Believe It's Not Cheese! dip

$8.00

Yummy vegan cheese dip. Nut free! Served with tortilla chips

Entree

Impupster Burger

$12.00

Beyond patty with spicy mustard, garlic vinaigrette tossed spring mix, and french fried onions

Doodle Noodles

$11.00

Crack mac & cheese. Add chicken, chili, mushrooms or bacon for $2

Leader of the Pack Footlong

$14.00

Foot-long all beef hot dog on a bun. Choice of chili & cheese or German style (mustard, kraut and fried onion)

Halpha Weiner Dog

$8.00

Half a foot-long, all beef hot dog on a bun. Choice of chili & cheese or German style (mustard, kraut and fried onion)

Spicy Boi Steak Sammich

$14.00

Marinated steak, house-made green pepper chow-chow, provolone, toasted Boulevard sourdough

Grilled Cheese and Soup of the Day

$12.00

We switch it up every week! Ask about this week's pairing

The Gus

$11.00

Spring mix, pepitas, bell pepper, roasted corn, red onion, queso fresco, toasted tortilla crumblies and avocado ranch

Veggie Sammich

$10.00

House-made hummus, sliced cucumber, black garlic slaw, spring mix, choice of cheese on Boulevard sourdough

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask about our soup of the day

Grilled Cheese of the Week

$9.00

Grilled cheese special of the week, served with choice of side

BLT

$11.00

Oscar Mayer Hotdog Combo

$5.00

Dog Treats

Spaniel Sundae

$3.00

Peanut Butter, Whip Cream and a Treat in place of a cherry

Dog's Dog

$3.00

All Beef Hot Dog cut up for your furry friend

Doggie Special

$5.00

Rotating Special formulated for your Dog, ask about today's

CBD Hawg Bones

$20.00

CBD infused Dog Biscuits (600mg per bag)

Training Treats

$20.00

The very treats used by our in-house Trainer and Bark Bar University

Spaniel Sundae With CBD

$4.20

Corny bones

$3.00

House made peanut butter johnny cake bones. Soft enough for pups with tiny toofs

Harley & Charlie

Puptarts

$4.00

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Big Donuts

$4.00Out of stock

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Lil Donuts

$2.00

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Frosted Cookes

$3.00

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Big Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Pupper Pizza

$4.00

Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Woofles

$4.00

Gluten free honey and cinnamon flavor. Delightful treats, made locally, by Harley and Charlie Creations

Every Day Treats

$8.00

35/bag. Flavors: Chicken and parsley, Peanut butter pumpkin, Honey peanut butter oat, Gluten free peanut butter pumpkin, Gluten free honey peanut butter and oat, Cheddar

Lil Cupcake

$3.00

Fortune Cookie

$3.00

Big Pupcake

$4.50

Oscar Mayer Day

Oscar Mayer Hotdog Combo

$5.00

Oscar Mayer Single

$3.15

Lays Chips

$1.35

Stadium Nachos

$8.00

Chips N Cheese

$5.00

All American Burger

$10.00

Corgi Tails

$8.00

A full half pound of Soft Pretzel Bites served with creamy Beer Cheese

Daily Play Pass

Daily Play Pass

$9.00

Pawty Pass - Dog

$5.00

Pawty Pass

$5.00

Dog Pawty

$120.00

501

$5.01

Long Term Memberships

Monthly Membership

$30.00

Annual Membership

$200.00

Shirts

Shirt

$24.99

Cups, etc.

Wine Tumbler

Wine Tumbler

$24.99
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$20.00
Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

Keep your cans cold. Beer not included in price, but we will gladly sell you one to keep your koozie company.

Mug

$10.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00

Cool Merch

Collar

$16.00

Pop Socket

$15.00

Large Knot Toy

$15.00

Soft Bone

$9.99

Birthday Bone Toy

$9.99

Cards

$1.99

Wall Art

$5.00

Blanket

$30.00

Sticker

$5.00

Dog Apperal

$16.50

Leash

$16.99

Bang Up Necklace

$38.00

Bangnup Keychain

$22.00

Logo Frisbee

$5.00

Buffalo Bath Bomb

$15.00

Pumpkin

$15.00

Dog Treats

Hawg Bones CBD treats

Hawg Bones CBD treats

$20.00
DOGSAMUST Training treats

DOGSAMUST Training treats

$20.00

The best possible treats from the best possible ingredients. These are the very same training treats used by our in-house trainer at Bark Bar University.

Endocanine

Endocanine

$12.00

Dogtowne Dry Goods

Doggy Bandanas

$15.00

Very soft, stretchy and durable! Come in a variety of patterns. From local Argenta brand, Dog Towne Dry Goods

Toy Bundle

$30.00

French Fries

$8.00

Dino Rope Toy

$10.00

Teething balls

$10.00

Chaser Performance Cap

$20.00

Sporty Dog Performance Cap

$25.00

6 panel cap from Dog Towne Dry Goods. One size fits all

Cycling Cap

$20.00

Available in black and highlighter yellow

Pupper clothes

Snoop Dogg Hoodie

$30.00

Bark Bar Hoodie

$32.00

Bark Bar Tank

$30.00

Greatful Dead Hoodie

$30.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Unleash the fun! Visit → BarkBar.com Follow → @BarkBarLR Share → #BarkBar

1201 S Spring St, Little Rock, AR 72202

Directions

