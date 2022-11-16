Barker’s Bar & Grill imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Barker’s Bar & Grill 413 2nd St

776 Reviews

$$

413 2nd St

Hudson, WI 54016

Popular Items

Spicy Wings
Basket FF
Garlic Creole Wings

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$12.00
Frickles

Frickles

$8.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Texas 2 Step

$8.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Nashville Cauliflower

$8.00

Wings

Spicy Wings

$18.00

Garlic Creole Wings

$18.00

Smokehouse BBQ Wings

$18.00

Cajun Dry Rub Wings

$18.00

Bree's Knees Wings

$18.00

Spicy-Smokehouse Wings

$18.00
Thin Lizzy

Thin Lizzy

$18.00
1/2 Thin Lizzy

1/2 Thin Lizzy

$12.00

Barkwiches

Barker's Grilled Cheese

Barker's Grilled Cheese

$15.00
BLT

BLT

$11.00
Club House

Club House

$14.00
Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.00
Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.00
Cod Sandwich

Cod Sandwich

$16.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Tuscan Tuna Melt

$20.00

Veggie Reuben

$12.00

SW Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Burgers

Bullseye Burger

Bullseye Burger

$15.00
Tyson Burger

Tyson Burger

$14.00
California Burger

California Burger

$12.00
Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$16.00
Mushroom Cheese Burger

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$14.00
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.00
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.00
Casino el Camino Burger

Casino el Camino Burger

$14.00
Premium Bacon Cheese

Premium Bacon Cheese

$17.00

Patty Melt Burger

$13.00

Diablo Burger

$15.00

SW Burger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwiches

EL Diablo Chicken

EL Diablo Chicken

$15.00
Greek Chicken

Greek Chicken

$14.00
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.00
Louisiana Chicken

Louisiana Chicken

$12.00
Nerby's Nashville

Nerby's Nashville

$13.00

Schultzie Chicken

$14.00
Southwestern Chicken

Southwestern Chicken

$14.00

Specialties

NY Strip

$32.00

$13 Lunch Feature

$13.00

$14 Lunch Feature

$14.00

$15 Lunch Feature

$15.00
Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Friday Fish N Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

LG Barker's Green Salad

LG Barker's Green Salad

$11.00
LG Mediterranean Salad

LG Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

LG Caesar Salad

$10.00

LG I Heart Salad

$13.00

SM Caesar Salad

$6.00

SM Barker's Green Salad

$7.00

SM Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

SM I Heart Salad

$8.00

Sides

1/2 Basket FF

1/2 Basket FF

$1.50
Basket FF

Basket FF

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Queso

$1.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

SM Potato Salad

$1.50

LG Potato Salad

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Single Cod Fillet

$9.00

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Rasp Tort

Chocolate Rasp Tort

$6.00Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Kids

Kids Mini Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid Fries

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".

Location

413 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016

Directions

Gallery
Barker’s Bar & Grill image

