American
Bars & Lounges
Barker’s Bar & Grill 413 2nd St
776 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".
Location
413 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater
No Reviews
1400 W Frontage Rd Stillwater, MN 55082
View restaurant