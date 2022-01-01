Barking Dog Bar and Grill 21 Friend Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come.Sit.Stay.
Location
21 Friend Street, Amesbury, MA 01913
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
No Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurant
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street
No Reviews
195 Elm Street Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurant