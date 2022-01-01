Barking Dog Bar and Grill imageView gallery

Barking Dog Bar and Grill 21 Friend Street

review star

No reviews yet

21 Friend Street

Amesbury, MA 01913

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus burger
Barking BLT
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Appetizer

Breaded Chicken Wings

$10.50

hot or BBQ

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

hot or BBQ

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

Citrus soy dressing

Fried Pork Dumplings

$9.95

with Szechuan sauce

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.95

cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream

Barking Dog Spinach Dip

$11.00

served with tri-colored tortilla chips

Grilled Kielbasa

$9.95

served on grilled flat bread with spicy mustard

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Tots Not Loaded

$6.50

Mexican Corn Dip

$9.95

Half Moons

$9.00

with marinara

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

with sweet chili sauce

Taquitos

$9.50

Salads

Cobb salad

$13.95

olive, cheddar,egg,chicken, cucumber and tomato

House Salad

$6.00

romaine, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes

Jerk chicken salad

$13.50

spicy grilled chicken, cukes, toasted pecans

Side Caesar

$6.95

Southwest caesar

$9.25

A spicy twist

Sandwiches

Served with pub fries

Barking BLT

$10.50

Toasted pita and mayo

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

red onion, tomato and pesto mayo

Sloppy Joe

$13.50

jack cheese and a toasted bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.50

toasted marbled rye, coleslaw, 1000 island and Swiss

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Hot Pastrami

$13.50

Swiss cheese & dijon on marbled rye

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$10.95

caramelized onion, mango chutney and romaine

Steak Tip Grinder

$15.95

carmalized onions, mushrooma and jack cheese

Baked Chicken & Artichoke Sandwich

$10.00

spinach, parmesan cheese & jack cheese, wrapped in a grilled flat bread

Burgers

Served with pub fries

Angus burger

$13.25

lettuce onion and tomato

Black and Blue Burger

$14.50

Blackened patty with melted blue cheese

BLT Burger

$15.25

classic BLT with burger and mayo

Hangover Helper Burger

$14.95

fried egg, American cheese and bacon

Hot n' Spicy Burger

$14.95

jalapeno, pepper rellish, jack cheese and chipotle mayo

Italian Burger

$14.95

fried mozzarella moon and tomato suce

Rodeo Burger

$14.95

BBQ, onion rings, and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Burger

$13.50

curried sweet potato patty with chipotle mayo

Macs

served with side salad

Barking Dog Mac

$10.95

Plain old mac and cheese-classic

Buffalo chicken Mac

$14.95

Buffalo tenders and blue cheese

Kielbasa Mac

$14.95

kielbasa, caramelized onions and cracker crumbs

Chicken Bacon Mac

$14.95

chicken tenders & bacon with a ranch drizzle

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

w/ mushroom gravy, green beans and mashed potatoes

Cornmeal Haddock

$18.50

grain mustard sauce green beans and jasmine rice

Fish and Chips

$15.00

tortilla crusted haddock with pub fries and slaw

Flank Steak

$19.00

blue cheese sauce with green beans and mashed potatoes

Marinated Steak Tips

$17.00

with geen beans and French fries

Pesto Roasted Salmon

$19.95

green beans and jasmine rice

Shepherds Pie

$14.50

with side salad

Tortellini Andrew

$18.00

tomato pesto cream sauce chicken

Andrew W/OUT Chicken

$15.00

Lasagna

$13.95

Bourbon Chicken Dinner

$15.50

Meatloaf

$16.95

Dessert

Cinnamon Bun Sundae

$7.00

One Scoop

$2.00

3 Scoop Bowl

$5.00

Hershey Cobbler

$7.25

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Warm Apple Pie

$6.50

Kids

Kids Finger

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pizza

$6.50

Kids tortellini

$6.50

Kids Fish n Chip

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Sides

Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed

$3.50

Side Pasta

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$3.00

Side Flat Bread

$2.00

Bowl Of Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Brussels

$4.50

Half Order Tots

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Specials

Boiled Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

Soups

Chili cup

$4.50

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.50

Clam Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.25Out of stock

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$5.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come.Sit.Stay.

Location

21 Friend Street, Amesbury, MA 01913

Directions

Gallery
Barking Dog Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sky Hi Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
37 Main Street Amesbury, MA 01913
View restaurantnext
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
orange starNo Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Fortune Bar
orange star4.6 • 57
12 Friend St Amesbury, MA 01913
View restaurantnext
Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA - 195 Elm Street
orange starNo Reviews
195 Elm Street Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Hodgies Too of Salisbury
orange star4.7 • 508
136 Rabbit Road Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
orange star4.6 • 208
251 Low Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Amesbury

Ristorante Molise
orange star4.6 • 475
One Market Square Amesbury, MA 01913
View restaurantnext
Fortune Bar
orange star4.6 • 57
12 Friend St Amesbury, MA 01913
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amesbury
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston