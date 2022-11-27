Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA 77 Washington St

987 Reviews

$$

77 WASHINGTON ST

Haverhill, MA 01832

Appetizer

Add Pretzel Each

$1.00

Buffalo Rangoons

$10.95

With blue cheese dressing

Chicken Dilla

$13.25

Grilled chicken, corn, jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Buffalo, Honey Szechwan or BBQ

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Buffalo, Honey Szechwan or BBQ

Coconut Shrimp

$9.50Out of stock

w/ sweet chili dipping sauce

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Tossed in ponzu sauce

Jalapeno Wontons

$9.75

Stuffed with fresh jalapenos, bacon and cream cheese served with Szechuan sauce

Loaded Tots

$10.95

Melted cheese sauce, bacon, scallion and sour cream on the side

Mozzarella Moons

$8.95

With marinara sauce

Nachos

$12.95

Jalapenos, scallion, salsa, sour cream and jack and cheddar cheese

Pork Dilla

$13.25

House smoked pulled pork, BBQ & jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Pub Dip

$10.75

Spicy ale and cheese dip with soft pretzels

Spinach Dip

$11.50

With tortilla chips

Veggie Dilla

$13.25

Creamy cheesy spinach, artichokes, diced tomatoes & caramelized onoins

Burgers

Served with Fries

Old School Burger

$15.25

8oz patty w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion pickle American cheese and special sauce.

Italian Burger

$15.25

8oz patty topped with marinara sauce & a fried mozzarella moon

Patty Melt

$15.25

8oz Angus beef, swiss & caramelized onions on Italian loaf

Diablo Burger

$15.25

8oz Angus beef, jalapenos, Siracha BBQ, cheddar, crispy fried onions & bacon

8oz Burger

$13.75

Lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle on toasted bun

Dessert

Mississippi Mud

$7.50

One Scoop

$2.00

3 Scoop Bowl

$4.50

Cinnamon Bun Sandwich

$7.95

Fudge Lava Cake

$7.00

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$16.50

Breaded chicken breast, jack, parmesan & marinara sauce over shells

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$17.25

Crispy fried chicken served over mashed potatoes with melted cheddar, corn, bacon, and smothered in gravy

Fish and Chips

$15.95

Fries, coleslaw and tartar

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Jasmine rice, broccoli and pesto sauce

Marinated Steak Tips

$19.95

with pub fries and green beans

Flank Steak

$19.95

Blue cheese sauce, jasmine rice & green beans

Shepherd's Pie

$17.95

Braised short ribs, corn, peas, demi-glace topped with mashed potatoes and a side salad

Tortellini Andrew

$17.95

Grilled chicken in creamy pesto tomato cream sauce with garlic bread.

Turkey Tips

$17.95

mashed potatoes and green beans

Tuna Special

$16.95

Rice and broccoli

Kids

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.50

KIds Pasta Red Sauce

$6.50

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Macs

served with a side salad

Basic Mac

$12.00

House made gouda cheese sauce topped with cracker topping

Buffalo chicken Mac

$15.75

Buffalo tenders and blue cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$15.75

Smoked gouda, kielbasa, caramelized onions, and crumb topping

Mother Mac

$14.75

bacon and roasted portabella's and cracker topping

Pulled Pork Mac

$15.75Out of stock

Smoked gouda mac topped with pulled pork and crumb topping

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.95

Romaine, roasted apples, walnuts, goat cheese and cider dressing,

House Salad- Small

$6.95

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions

Taco Salad

$11.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cheddar, & corn drizzled with chili ranch- served in a tortilla bowl

Southwest Caesar-LG

$9.25

A spicy twist

Beet Salad

$10.00

Roasted beets, greens, dried figs & bleu cheese

House Salad- Large

$9.25

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions

Southwest Caesar-Small

$6.95

A spicy twist

Sandwiches

served with Fries

Barking BLT

$11.00

on a toasted pita with Mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.50

BBQ pulled pork & coleslaw pile high on a roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Grilled chicken and our own spicy Caesar in a sundried tomato wrap

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken breast, jack, parmesan & marinara sauce on an Italian loaf

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Grilled chicken, red onion & tomato tossed with herb dressing served in a pocket

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled kielbasa, caramelized onions, and jack cheese

Fish Wrap

$10.50

Fried haddock, cajun mayo, banana peppers, slaw, onions and tomato

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$15.75

Toasted Italian bread, Swiss cheese, braised short ribs and demi glace

Southwest Wrap

$11.75

Tinga chicken, tortilla strips, corn, cheese, scallions, lettuce & chili ranch

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.95

Turkey tips, bacon, jack cheese, tomato, guac, lettuce

Sides

Bowl Of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side of Mash

$3.00

Side Pasta

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Veg

$3.00
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come. Sit. Stay

Website

Location

77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill, MA 01832

Directions

Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA image

