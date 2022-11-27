American
Bars & Lounges
Barking Dog Ale House Haverhill, MA 77 Washington St
987 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come. Sit. Stay
Location
77 WASHINGTON ST, Haverhill, MA 01832
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Muddy Waters Pub and Restaurant - 940 Riverside Drive
No Reviews
940 Riverside Drive Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurant
Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe - Andiamo Andover
No Reviews
159 River Road Andover, MA 01810
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Haverhill
More near Haverhill