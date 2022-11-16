Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barking Dog Hell's Kitchen 329 W49th St

329 W 49th St

New York, NY 10019

APPETIZERS

MEATBALLS

$17.00

BARKING WINGS

$16.00

TOSSED IN CHOICE OF: BBQ OR BUFFALO SAUCE, SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DIP

CALAMARI

$16.00

CORNMEAL CRUSTED SQUID WITH MARINARA SAUCE & CHIPOTLE AIOLI

SHRIMP BASKET

$18.00

FIELD GREENS, TOMATO, RED ONIONS, PESTO AIOLI

CHEESE PUPS

$15.00

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

$15.00

EXTRA LEAN GROUND PRIME BEEF ON MINI BRIOCHE BUN, CHEESE

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

E

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

GRILLED CHICKEN

$16.00

SKINLESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH SMOKED APPLE BARBECUE GLAZE & SWISS CHEESE

BLACKENED SALMON B.L.T

$21.00

ZUCCHINI, YELLOW SQUASH, EGGPLANT & TOMATO WITH CHEESE & SUNDRIED TOMATO BASIL PESTO

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDO

$18.00

MARINATED CUCUMBER & FENNEL "SLAW" WITH DILL CAPER SAUCE

PULLED PORK

$17.00

SPICY POPCORN SHRIMP & SMOKED RED PEPPERS, GREENLEAF LETTUCE, REMOULADE

GRILLED VEGGIE

$15.00

SMOKEHOUSE BACON, ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO

CHEF'S SPECIALTIES

ORGANIC CHICKEN PLATTER

$23.00

CRISPY EGGPLANT, ZUCCHINI, YELLOW SQUASH, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROASTED RED PEPPER, BASIL PESTO, BALSAMIC GLAZE

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$28.00

SEADOG FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

PAN SEARED SALMON

$28.00

STEAK FRITES

$32.00

RIGATONI MARQUEZ

$23.00

FIVE CHEESE MACARONI

$18.00

FAMOUS BURGERS

THE ROTTWEILER

$21.00

BBQ SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE CRISPY SHALLOTS

ILLYRIAN SHEEPDOG

$20.00

MEDITERRANEAN SPICES, NEW AGE TARTAR SAUCE

BEST FRIEND

$17.00

EXTRA LEAN GROUND PRIME BEEF

TURKEY DOG

$16.00

EXTRA LEAN GROUND TURKEY

VEGGIE FARM DOG

$18.00

HOMEMADE VEGETARIAN PATTY

SALADS

BARKING DOG COBB

$19.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, CRISP ROMAINE, CRISP BACON, ALFALFA SPROUTS, AVOCADO, BLUE CHEESE, TOMA TOES, LEMON- DILL DRESSING

PEAR AVOCADO

$18.00

BOSC PEAR, MIXED GREENS, HEART RADICCHIO, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, APPLE CIDER THYME VINAIGRETTE

BABY KALE

$16.00

TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS, GOAT CHEESE, ORANGE SLICES, FENNEL, AVOCADO, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

GREEK

$16.00

CRISP ROMAINE, FETA CHEESE, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONION, TOMATOES, SWEET PEPPERS, CUCUMBER, OREGANO DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

CRISP ROMAINE, PARMESAN POLENTA CROUTONS, KALAMA TA OLIVES, ROASTED GARLIC DRESSING

SIDE DISHES

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$9.00

HERB MASH POTATOES

$7.00

GARLIC PARMESA ROASTED BRUSSELS

$9.00

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

SAUTED SPINACH

$9.00

TOAST

$2.50

CHIPS

$3.00

SOUPS

CHICKEN LEMON

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

PUP MENU

PUP CHICKEN

$7.00

PUP BEEF

$7.00

COFFEE/ TEAS

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

IRISH Coffee

$16.00

SODAS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

APPLE JUICE

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

ICED DRINKS

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$8.00

SARATOGA STILL

$8.00

Dessert

PEAR TART

$9.00

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE

$11.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$6.50

Ice cream

1 SCOOP

$2.95

2 SCOOPS

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

sit stay enjoy!

Location

329 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Barking Dog Hell's Kitchen image

