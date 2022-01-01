Barlata Tapas Restaurant imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Barlata Tapas Restaurant

918 Reviews

$$

1500 S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

Tapas Frias

3 Cucuruchos Tuna

$16.00

Ahi Tuna tartar with tomato confit in a flour cone

Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp & Octopus with avocado & Habanero sauce

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Iberico chorizos, Iberico Jamon, Lardo. Pickled red onions, cornichons & house mustard

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Valdeon, Murcia al Vino, Urgelia, Tetilla, Campo de Montalban served with fig jam, quince jelly & crostinis

Easy Tiger Bread and House Made Garum

$2.00

Ensalada Verde

$12.00

Baby greens with Manchego cheese, Jamon serrano , blood orange vinaigrette

Marcona Almonds

$7.00

Olives

$6.00

Arbequina, Obregon, Manzanilla, Cacereña, riojana olives drizzled in EVO

Pa amb Tomaquet

$4.00

Catalan toast rubbed with garlic, tomato pulp EVO & Maldon salt

Plate of Jamon Bellota

$27.00

50 grams

Plate of Jamon Serrano

$18.00

12 months cured 50 grams

Romaine Romesco

$10.00

Bonito Tuna, leeks, arbequina olives, almond pesto

Yellowtail 'Crudo'

$16.00

Yellow Tail Jack crudo asian pears, citrus in an escabeche sauce

Tapas Calientes

Bouillabaisse

$15.00

Bravas

$10.00

with aiolli & brava sauce

Brisket Cannelones

$15.00

Brisket stuffed Canelones with bechamel and Manchego gratin

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

tossed in adobo & drizzled with citrus & E.V.O

Cauliflower

$12.00

Roasted Cauliflower & vegetable "samfaina" with Valdeon blue cheese

Chicken Brochette

$14.00

served with a garbanzo puree

Chipirones en su Tinta

$14.00

Baby squid stuffed with fennel sausage and squid ink

Churrasco Steak

$24.00

Croquetas De Jamon

$13.00

Jamon Iberico & Serrano bechamel croquets served with a Nyora pepper sauce

Frito Mixto

$16.00

Fried squid, lemon and fennel with lemon allioli.

Gambas Al Ajillo

$17.00

White Gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic and adobo.

Garbanzos, Spinach

$13.00

Soft egg, pine nuts, and currants.

Iberico Tenderloin

$19.00

Lamb Brochette

$15.00

Grilled Moroccan Lamb brochette, cucumber salad and spicy sofrito sauce.

Maccarons a la Catalana

$15.00

Penne pasta, sofrito, manchego cheese and house sausage.

Morcilla

$15.00

Grilled blood sausage with fried egg and "patatas a la sal"

Mussels

$16.00

"a la Marinera" with sofrito, pancetta, white wine and tarragon

Pato a la Catalana

$25.00

Leg of duck "a la Catalana" with lentils, pine nuts, and prunes.

Pork Ribs

$14.00

Sweet and Sour roasted pork ribs.

Pulpo a la Plancha

$21.00

Pulpo Encebollado

$16.00

Quail Al Ajillo

$18.00

Shishito Pepper

$10.00

Spinach & Shiitake Catalana

$13.00

Sautéed with garlic & dried fruits

Wagyu beef Albondigas

$16.00

Paellas & Arroces

Sm Barceloneta

$22.00

Sm Barlata

$24.00

Sm Arros Negre

$23.00

Sm Austin

$22.00

Sm Fideua

$22.00

Sm Fideua Negre

$22.00

Sm Hortelana

$20.00

Lg Barlata

$33.00

Lg Barceloneta

$33.00

Lg Arros Negre

$31.00

Lg Hortelana

$27.00

Lg Austin

$30.00

Lg Fideua

$30.00

Lg Fideua Negre

$30.00

Beer

Estrella Bucket

$15.00

Daura Bucket

$15.00

Mixed Bucket

$18.00

Estrella de Galicia Bottle

$7.00

Estrella 1906 BTL

$7.00

Estrella Daura

$7.00

Skrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Estrella Damm

$7.00

6 PACK DAURA

$18.00

Cocktails

Sangria Glass

$9.00

Sangria Bottle

$40.00

Wine

Gls Can Sumoi tinto

$12.00

Gls CVNE Rioja

$16.00

Gls Emilio Moro

$16.00

Gls Gotin Bru rouge

$11.00

Gls La Planella

$13.00

Gls Tio Uco

$11.00

Gls Unculin Mencia

$13.00

Gls Alvaro Palacios

$17.00

Gls La Trompa

$12.00

Gls Baudili

$13.00

18 Tio Uco, Prima

$46.00

A. Palacios, Priorat 20

$70.00

Artadi Rioja 17

$65.00

Avancia Viñas Viejas, Valderorras 19

$72.00

Azul Garanza

$40.00

Baudili 21

$52.00

Bodegas Mustinguillo, Mestizaje

$37.00

Btl Happy Red

$32.00

Buil Gine

$46.00

Ca'n Verdura

$56.00

Cabirol, Montsant

$38.00

Can Sumoi Tinto 18

$50.00

Castel Del Remei/ Gotim Bru

$45.00

Castllroig, Ull de llebre 16

$49.00

Clos Martinet

$210.00

Clos Mogador Com Tu Montsant

$127.00

Contino Reserva 11

$100.00

CVNE Reserva, Rioja 17

$64.00

Emilio Moro 16

$66.00

Finca Nueva Reserva Rioja 15

$62.00

Font De La Figueres 16 Priorat

$112.00

Heredad Candela/ HC

$77.00

La Planella, Montsant 18

$54.00

La Trompa 21

$50.00

Marque Griñon Svmma, Valdepusa 14

$76.00Out of stock

Marques De Griñon, Caliza 13

$56.00

Marques De Riscal Gran Reserva 07

$125.00Out of stock

Mas Martinet Bru, Priorat 18

$92.00

Maurados Prima

$60.00

Mustigillo Mestizaje 12

$37.00

Mustinguillo Finca Terrazo

$83.00

Peciña Finca Iscorta Gran Reserva 10

$118.00

Remelluri Reserva 14

$98.00

UNCULIN, Bierzo 19

$54.00

Urbina Crianza

$57.00

Urbina Gran Reserva 04

$140.00

Vall LLach Embruix, Priorat 18

$60.00Out of stock

Vall Llach Idus, Priorat

$120.00Out of stock

Vega Alion

$235.00

Vega Sicilia Pintia 15

$220.00

Vina Arana Gran Reserva 12

$133.00

Vina Sastre Crianza 15

$80.00

Viña Tondonia Reserva

$120.00

ZETA

$54.00Out of stock

GLS Pazo Da Boucina

$15.00

Pazo Boucina BTL

$55.00

Batela De Miño 20 Gls

$12.00

Batela De Miño 20 BTL

$48.00

La Comarcal DelMoro, Valencia 20

$49.00

Gls La Comarcal 20

$12.00

Gls Sincronia 20

$15.00

Sincronia, Mallorca 20

$61.00

Gls 17 Fragas Do Lecer

$11.00

Fragas Do Corvo, Monterrei 19

$46.00

Avancia, Valdeorras 18

$72.00

Azul y Garnaza

$30.00

12 Can Rafols Dels Caus - El Rocallis

$110.00

17 Rofe Blanco, Canary Islands

$84.00

Supernova, Mallorca 19

$58.00

Gls Ameztoi,Txacolina

$14.00

20 Ameztoi, Taxacolina Getariko

$56.00

19 Bimbache, Hierro

$120.00

Gls Xarelo Sumoi

$12.00

Xarelo Sumoi BTL

$49.00

Desig Gls

$13.00

Desig Btl

$52.00

Gls Monopole, Rioja

$12.00

20 Monople Blanco, Rioja

$49.00

Alvear Fino en Rama Btl

$52.00

Btl La Cigarrera Manzanilla

$36.00

Btl Valdespino Manzanilla Deliciosa

$30.00

Btl El Maestro Sierra Amonti. 12 Yr

$75.00

Btl Lustau Palo Cortado Peninsula

$59.00

Btl Lustau Fino

$48.00

Btl Sierra Morena Dorado En Rama

$75.00

Btl Grant La Garrotxa Amontillado

$30.00

Btl Cesar Florido

$48.00

Gls Alvear Fino en Rama

$9.00

Gls East India Lustau

$9.00

Gls El Maestro Sierra Amonti. 12 Yr

$16.00

Gls Grant La Garrotxa Amontillado

$7.00

Gls La Cigarrera Manzanilla

$8.00

Gls Lustau Palo Cortado Peninsula

$10.00

Gls Olivares Dulce Monastrell

$14.00

Gls Sierra Morena Dorado En Rama

$9.00

Gls Valdespino Manzanilla Deliciosa

$7.00

Albala Don PX

$14.00

Cesar Florido moscat

$8.00

El Maestro PX

$9.00

El Maestro Sierra Olorosso 15 Yr

$9.00

Lustau Oloroso

$9.00

Gls Amestoi Txacolina Rosé

$14.00

Gls L'Abrunet 20

$12.00

Gls Ostatu Rose

$10.00

Gls Can Sumoi, La Rosa

$11.00

Amestoi, Getariako Txacolina 20

$56.00

Can Sumoi La Rosa 19

$45.00

Los Bermejos 20 Listan Negro

$68.00

Ostatu Rose, Rioja 18

$40.00

L'Abrunet, Terra Alta 20

$48.00

Augusti Torello, Brut Reserva

$52.00

Gls Blanc de Blancs

$12.00

Gls Rose de Nit

$13.00

Raventos I Blanc, Blanc 16

$49.00

Raventos I Blanc de Nit Rose 16

$60.00

Castellroig, Brut Nature Rose

$52.00

Territori Vernatxa Vi 13

$0.75

Gramona Imperial, Gran Reserva

$70.00

Btl Mas Fì (HH Cava)

$32.00

Naveran La Dama Chardonnay

$60.00

Gls Naveran La Dama

$13.00

Tali Wine Price

$17.00

Postre Desserts

Crema Catalan

$12.00

Choco Cake

$12.00

Tarta De Queso Vasco

$12.00

Spanish Cheese Plate

$16.00

Tarta Vasca entera

$60.00

Tarta Santiago

$14.00

MERCHANDISE

Catalan Cookbook

$30.00

Late Cancellation Fee

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barlata Tapas Bar offers authentic Spanish atmosphere where Tapas aren't just food they represent a way of life. Come and enjoy a piece of Spain in Austin!

Location

1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Barlata Tapas Restaurant image

