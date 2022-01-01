Mediterranean
Barlata Tapas Restaurant
918 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Barlata Tapas Bar offers authentic Spanish atmosphere where Tapas aren't just food they represent a way of life. Come and enjoy a piece of Spain in Austin!
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
