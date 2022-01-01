Barley Creek Distillery

Restaurant info

the new Tasting Room features Pennsylvania-made craft brews, spirits and wines. ​ PA makes the most craft beer in the nation! Stop in for a taste. The Barley Creek Tasting Room & Pub has 16 taps dedicated to an ever-changing list of PA craft brews from across the state – including award-winning ales and lagers that we brew less than a mile away at the Barley Creek brewhouse.

