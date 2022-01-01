Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Barley Creek Distillery

84 Reviews

$

1000 Premium Outlets Dr

Suite F-04

Tannersville, PA 18372

Specialty

Applejack Limited Release

$65.00

VODKA

For a limited time - Use promo code STOCKUP to save 20% off any 3 or more bottles.

11:01 Vodka 375ml

$17.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

11:01 Vodka 750ml

$24.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

BACON Vodka 375ml

BACON Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

BACON Vodka 750ml

BACON Vodka 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

BLUEBERRY Vodka 375ml

BLUEBERRY Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

BLUEBERRY Vodka 750ml

BLUEBERRY Vodka 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Chocolate Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Chocolate Vodka 750ml

$25.00
ORANGE Vodka 375ml

ORANGE Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

ORANGE Vodka 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

PEACH Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

PEACH Vodka 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

RASPBERRY Vodka 375ml

RASPBERRY Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

RASPBERRY Vodka 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

VANILLA Vodka 375ml

VANILLA Vodka 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

RUM

CHOCO-BANANA Rum 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

CHOCO-BANANA Rum 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

COCONUT Rum 375ml

COCONUT Rum 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

COCONUT Rum 750ml

COCONUT Rum 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

MOJITO Rum 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

MOJITO Rum 750ml

$25.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Silver Rum 375ml

$17.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Silver Rum 750ml

$24.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

SPICED Rum 375ml

SPICED Rum 375ml

$20.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

SPICED Rum 750ml

SPICED Rum 750ml

$30.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

WHISKEY

BARREL AGED Whiskey 375ml

BARREL AGED Whiskey 375ml

$23.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

BARREL AGED Whiskey 750ml

BARREL AGED Whiskey 750ml

$39.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Cinnamon Whiskey 375ml

$23.00

Cinnamon Whiskey 750ml

$39.00
Honey Whiskey 375ml

Honey Whiskey 375ml

$23.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Honey Whiskey 750ml

$39.00
Peanut Butter Whiskey 375ml

Peanut Butter Whiskey 375ml

$23.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey 750ml

$39.00

MOONSHINE

COFFEE Moonshine 375ml

COFFEE Moonshine 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

COFFEE Moonshine 750ml

COFFEE Moonshine 750ml

$26.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

LEMONADE Moonshine 375ml

LEMONADE Moonshine 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

LEMONADE Moonshine 750ml

LEMONADE Moonshine 750ml

$26.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

MAPLE Moonshine 375ml

MAPLE Moonshine 375ml

$18.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

MAPLE Moonshine 750ml

MAPLE Moonshine 750ml

$26.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Sweet Tea Moonshine 375ml

$18.00

Sweet Tea Moonshine 750ml

$26.00

GIN

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any 3 or more bottles.

Blue Zone Gin 375ml

$21.00

Blue Zone Gin 750ml

$30.00
Botanical Gin 375ml

Botanical Gin 375ml

$21.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Botanical Gin 750ml

Botanical Gin 750ml

$30.00

Use promo code STOCKUP at checkout to save 10% off any Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin or Moonshine when purchasing 3 or more bottles.

Tequila

Agave Spirit 375ml

$23.00

Agave Spirit 750ml

$39.00

Airplane Bottles

11:01 Vodka 50ml

$3.00

5 Bottle Gift Pack

$14.00

6 Pack Airplane Bottle Sample

$18.00

Agave 50ml

$3.00

Aged Whiskey 50ml

$3.50

Bacon Vodka 50ml

$3.25

Blue Zone Gin 50ml

$3.00

Blueberry Vodka 50ml

$3.25

Botanical Gin 50ml

$3.00

Chocolate Banana Rum 50ml

$3.50

Chocolate Vodka 50ml

$3.25

Cinnamon Whiskey 50ml

$3.75

Coconut Rum 50ml

$3.00

Coffee Moonshine 50ml

$3.50

Honey Whiskey 50ml

$3.75

Lemonade moonshine 50ml

$3.50

Mojito Rum 50ml

$3.50

Orange Vodka 50ml

$3.25

Peach Vodka 50ml

$3.25

Peanut Butter Whiskey 50ml

$3.75

Raspberry Vodka 50ml

$3.25

Silver Rum 50ml

$3.00

Spiced Rum 50ml

$3.50

Sweet Tea Moonshine 50ml

$3.50

Vanilla Vodka 50ml

$3.25

4 PACKS

Barley Palmer 4pk

$14.00

Moscow Mule 4pk

$14.00

Pocono Punch 4pk

$14.00

Transfusion 4pk

$14.00

6 PACKS

Mule

$18.00Out of stock

CASE

Barley Palmer 24pk

$72.00

Mixed Canned Cocktails 24pk

$72.00

Moscow Mule 24pk

$72.00

Pocono Punch 24pk

$72.00

Transfusion 24pk

$72.00

SINGLES

Barley Palmer Single Can

$4.00
Moscow Mule Single Can

Moscow Mule Single Can

$4.00

Pocono Punch Single Can

$4.00

Transfusion Single Can

$4.00

Sling Promo

Canned Cocktail Sling

$33.00

Bottle Size Choice:

Four Ounce Bottle

$2.75

Half Gallon- Public

$29.00

Limit One

check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
the new Tasting Room features Pennsylvania-made craft brews, spirits and wines. ​ PA makes the most craft beer in the nation! Stop in for a taste. The Barley Creek Tasting Room & Pub has 16 taps dedicated to an ever-changing list of PA craft brews from across the state – including award-winning ales and lagers that we brew less than a mile away at the Barley Creek brewhouse.

1000 Premium Outlets Dr, Suite F-04, Tannersville, PA 18372

Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub image
Barley Creek's Tasting Room & Pub image

