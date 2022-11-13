Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Barley Creek Brewing Company

2,176 Reviews

$$

1774 Sullivan Trail

Tannersville, PA 18372

Popular Items

Brewer's Burger
Fried Chicken Pretzel Sandwich
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.50

Served with celery and bleu cheese. Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard

20 Wings

20 Wings

$30.00

Served with celery and bleu cheese. Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard

Barley Brussels

$13.00

Brussel sprout halves fried and tossed with garlic butter. topped with grated parm cheese.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Flatbread topped with BBQ chicken, cheddar jack and onion tanglers. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

Big Pocono Nachos

$14.00

Warm tortilla chips, smothered with beer cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pickled jalapeños, topped with sour cream & salsa. ADD Southwest shredded chicken +5 ADD Pulled pork +5 ADD guacamole + 3

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.00+

Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese. Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Fried Avocado

$12.50

Sliced avocado wedges, breaded and lightly fried. Served with our garlic boom sauce for dipping.

Housemade Truffle Chips

$13.00

Loaded Pierogies

$12.00

Three cheese pierogies, with sliced beer cheese bratwurst, beer cheese dip and topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Phoenix Pretzel Dip

Phoenix Pretzel Dip

$11.50

Two delicious baked pretzels, served with a duo of dipping sauces: warm beer cheese sauce and sweet honey mustard.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

A summertime classic. Five shrimp served with housemade cocktail sauce.

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.50

Crock of housemade onion beef broth, topped with toasted baguette and provolone.

Cup Beer Cheese Soup

$4.00

Made with our Antler Brown Ale!

Bowl Beer Cheese Soup

Bowl Beer Cheese Soup

$5.50

Made with our Antler Brown Ale!

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Call Barley Creek to find out what soup our chefs whipped up for the day!

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$5.50

Call Barley Creek to find out what soup our chefs whipped up for the day!

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00

Crisp romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber and croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
Cali Chopped Salad

Cali Chopped Salad

$16.00

Shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Steakhouse Cobb Wedge Salad

$19.00

Sliced sirloin steak served over a baby iceberg head with hardboiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and sliced avocado. Dressed with ranch.

Summer Salad

$16.00

Southwest Chicken Taco Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded southwest chicken, sliced avocado, diced onions and tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and a black bean and sweet corn blend. Served with a cilantro lime ranch dressing.

Classic Caesar

$12.00

chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, Romano, and asiago cheese tossed in a Caesar dressing, topped with croutons.

Creek Famous Burgers

Beyond Burger

$14.00

A plant-based patty made of pea proteins and seasonings, that tastes like beef. Served on an Udi's kaiser roll with hummus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and sauteed onions. This is a vegetarian favorite!

Barley Burger Bites

$14.00

Three 2oz beef sliders, topped with American cheese, lettuce, and sliced pickles. Served on slider buns.

Brewer's Burger

Brewer's Burger

$14.50

Traditional American cheeseburger with lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.

The Piggy Burger

$18.00

Tender pulled pork, sliced bacon strips, crispy onion straws, tangy BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese piled high on grilled half pound burger. Served on a brioche roll.

Hangover Cure Burger

Hangover Cure Burger

$16.00

Fried egg, thick-cut bacon and American cheese piled atop a grilled half-pound burger on a brioche roll.

California Turkey Burger

California Turkey Burger

$15.50

Seasoned turkey burger patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato with a side of garlic aioli. Served on a brioche roll.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap

$16.00

House-smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, lemon garlic aioli spread, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, snuggled in a sundried tomato tortilla.

Gyro The Great

Gyro The Great

$15.00

Beef and lamb nestled inside a warm pita and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and finished with a cucumber dill sauce.

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$15.00

Garlic Hummus, sliced cucumber, roast red peppers, spinach and marinated portabella mushroom snuggled in a sundried tomato wrap.

C.B.R.

$14.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, sliced bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh lump crab cake between toasted brioche bun halves with tartar sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Homemade crab cake from our friends at the Frogtown Chophouse. *A portion of the proceeds for every crab cake sold will be donated to the United Way.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Move over Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City and Texas! Our tender pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese , tangy BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws on a brioche roll will make you say yee-haw!

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled 6 oz sirloin steak, sliced and topped with chimichurri sauce, arugula, provolone, roasted red peppers and garlic aioli.

French Dip

$15.00

Hot roast beef cooked in a beef au jus, topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms, and melted Swiss on a warm toasted Vienna sub. Served with beef au jus for dipping.

Fried Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

Fried Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

$15.00

Juicy southern-fried chicken served on a pretzel bun with melted Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce and a sweet honey mustard.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.00

Chicken salad made with house blend spices with celery, piled high on a croissant with arugula and sliced cucumbers.

Beer Bratwurst Sandwich

$16.00

Beer cheese bratwurst served on a Vienna sub roll with bacon jam, sauerkraut and whole grain mustard.

Creek Classics

Chix & Waffles

Chix & Waffles

$19.00

A Belgian style waffle topped with 2 southern style battered and breaded chicken breasts served with PA pure maple syrup.

Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

A Vermont style, white cheddar mac & cheese, topped with Parmesan and herb seasoned bread crumbs, baked to perfection. A vegetarian option.

Seafood Tortellini

$28.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp and bay scallops in a white wine garlic butter and lemon sauce. Plated with a four cheese tortelloni.

Teriyaki Chicken Skewer

$20.00Out of stock

Teriyaki glazed chicken breast skewered, served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with grilled pineapple.

Stuffed Trout

$26.00

Pan seared and stuffed with crab, sauteed spinach, garlic and tomatoes. Served with side of rice and choice of soup or salad.

NY Strip Steak

$36.00

12oz New York strip steak seasoned, cooked to your liking and topped with an herb butter. Served with baked potato and choice of cup of soup or house salad.

Taco Platter

$23.00

Build your own taco plate! 3 soft taco shells, Seasoned shrimp, sliced beef, cilantro lime rice, corn and black bean salad and all the taco fixings. included: lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, salsa & sour cream.

Fish&Chips (Full)

Fish&Chips (Full)

$24.00

A traditional British classic. The finest haddock, fried golden brown and served with French fries and our original tartar sauce.

Fish&Chips (1/2)

Fish&Chips (1/2)

$17.00

A traditional British classic. The finest haddock, fried golden brown and served with French fries and our original tartar sauce.

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.50

A vegetarian option.

Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Vegetarian. Sweet potato waffles fries.

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.50

House made. A gluten free and vegetarian option

Side Mac n Cheese

Side Mac n Cheese

$5.50

Smaller portion of our Mac daddy. This is a vegetarian option.

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Our fresh broccoli is steamed so it is vegan and gluten free!

Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$3.00Out of stock

Hearty cornbread. Vegetarian

Side Cilantro Rice

$4.50

Our brown rice is prepared so that it is vegan and gluten free!

Side Oranges Slices

$3.50

Side Pure Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side Pickle Slices

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.50

side corn bean salad

$4.50

Side Nacho Chips

$2.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Side Baked Potato

$4.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Three chicken fingers. Includes one side

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.75

includes one side

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Includes one side. Kraft Mac and cheese.

Kids Wings

$9.50

Choose between plain, BBQ, or hot, includes one side.

Kids 6oz Sirloin

$11.25

Kids Plain Pizza

$7.00

DESSERT

Banana Split No (Alcohol)

$8.00

BYO Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Choose Vanilla or chocolate and pick your toppings!

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Just need something sweet? Choose a scoop of either one of our premium ice cream flavors, Vanilla or Chocolate.

Specialty Ice Cream

$4.50

Alcohol cup cake

$9.50

Sprinkle cup cake

$7.50

Pizzas

Cauliflower Crust is ONLY available for Personal Size Pie
Traditional Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$11.00

Pomodoro sauce & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Pomodoro sauce | bleu cheese | mozzarella cheese | crispy chicken | Buffalo sauce | ranch |

Meatlovers Pizza

Meatlovers Pizza

$15.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage and bacon.

Chicken Parm Pizza

Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.00

Pomodoro sauce | mozzarella cheese | basil | crispy chicken

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese

Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

$15.00

Sliced mushroom, spinach, green peppers, broccoli, red onion, Roma tomato, mozzarella cheese with a vinaigrette drizzle

Hawaiian

$15.00

Single Can

16oz Antler Brown Ale (Single Can)

16oz Antler Brown Ale (Single Can)

$4.50

Beer Style: English Brown Ale Flavor: Smooth chocolate and coffee, with hints of nutmeg Malts: English Pale, Biscuit, Cara, Chocolate, Roasted Barley Hops: Pilgrim, East Kent Goldings Bitterness Units: 22 ABV: 4.7% About This traditional English style brown ale is smooth as silk, boasting a sweet caramalt finish. A rich chestnut color, our Antler Brown Ale is mildly hopped. One of our most popular beer over the years, Antler Brown won a gold medal at the Atlantic City Beer Festival and a bronze medal at the World Beer Championships. Try Antler Brown with hearty foods like sausage, burgers and steak. It’s also great with a wedge of sharp cheddar.

16oz Rescue Single Can

16oz Rescue Single Can

$4.50

One of our most popular brews, Navigator Golden Ale has a crisp, clean, nicely balanced flavor. We serve our Navigator a little colder than normal and give it a moderate carbonation for just the right finish. Navigator is the perfect brew to tame the fire in some of your favorite spicy foods. Try it with our Firehouse Chili or our award-winning hot wings.

16oz Blackberry Sour (Single Can)

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Citrabellum (Single Can)

$6.00

16oz King Philips Ale (Single Can)

$5.00
16oz Hardcore Cider (Single Can)

16oz Hardcore Cider (Single Can)

$5.00

ABOUT: This is a heck of a great cider! We use a blend of at least 11 different apple varieties grown locally at Heckman’s Orchards. This is a dry cider that drinks like champagne, with a sweet apple finish.

16oz Hightide Golden Lager (Single Can)

$4.50

16oz Iron Arm Wheat (Single Can)

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Mango Saison(Single Can)

$5.00

16oz Navigator Gold (Single Can)

$4.50

16oz Slippery Slope (Single Can)

$4.50Out of stock

12oz Super Hop(Single Can)

$6.50Out of stock

16oz Lemon Shandy

$5.00

12oz Jenkins Pilzner

$4.50

Beer Special Promos

SAMPLER PACK-6

$21.95

SAMPLER PACK-8

$27.95

Beer Can Slings

$30.00

6pks BOTTLES

BUD 6pk

$9.00

BUD LITE 6pk

$9.00

COORS LITE 6pk

$9.00

CORONA 6pk

$14.00

CORONA LITE 6pk

$14.00Out of stock

STELLA 6pk

$14.00

HEINEKEN 6pk

$14.00

Heineken Light 6 Pack

$14.00

MILLER LITE 6pk

$9.00

YUENGLING 6pk

$9.00

MICH ULTRA 6pk

$9.00

Rolling Rock 6pk

$9.00

WHITE CLAW 6pk

$12.00

Kalo Hemp Seltzer 4pk

$16.00

Modelo 6pk

$14.00

Corona 12pk Bottles

$24.00

Rolling Rock 12pk

$18.00Out of stock

Truly 6pk

$12.00Out of stock

Bud Lite 12pk

$18.00Out of stock

Budweiser 12pk

$18.00Out of stock

Dogfish Wheat NA

$10.00Out of stock

ODouls Non Alcoholic Beer 6 Pk

$9.00Out of stock

Angry Orcard Cider

$10.00Out of stock

Deschutes Hazy Ale

$10.00Out of stock

6pks CANS

BUD CANS 6PK

$9.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT 6PK

$9.00Out of stock

COORS LIGHT CANS -6PK

$10.00Out of stock

MILLER CANS - 6PK

$10.00Out of stock

YUENGLING- 6 PK

$10.00Out of stock

ROLLING ROCK

$11.00Out of stock

CORONA CANS - 6PK

$15.00Out of stock

4pks

Landshark 16oz 4pk

$12.00Out of stock

White Claw 4 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

4 Pk Claws

$8.50Out of stock

12 PK

Bang Hard Seltzers

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle Size Options

Four Ounce Bottle

Four Ounce Bottle

$2.75

Half Gallon Public

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:01 am - 11:35 am, 11:36 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:01 am - 11:35 am, 11:36 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:01 am - 11:35 am, 11:36 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Barley Creek Brewing Company image
Barley Creek Brewing Company image
Barley Creek Brewing Company image

