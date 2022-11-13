- Home
Barley Creek Brewing Company
2,176 Reviews
$$
1774 Sullivan Trail
Tannersville, PA 18372
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
10 Wings
Served with celery and bleu cheese. Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard
20 Wings
Served with celery and bleu cheese. Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard
Barley Brussels
Brussel sprout halves fried and tossed with garlic butter. topped with grated parm cheese.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Flatbread topped with BBQ chicken, cheddar jack and onion tanglers. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
Big Pocono Nachos
Warm tortilla chips, smothered with beer cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, pickled jalapeños, topped with sour cream & salsa. ADD Southwest shredded chicken +5 ADD Pulled pork +5 ADD guacamole + 3
Boneless Wings
Breaded Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and bleu cheese. Sauce Choices: Garlic Buffalo (mild) • Mango Habanero • Tangy Barbeque • Honey Garlic • Traditional Buffalo • Stupid Hot • Sesame Ginger * Honey Mustard
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Fried Avocado
Sliced avocado wedges, breaded and lightly fried. Served with our garlic boom sauce for dipping.
Housemade Truffle Chips
Loaded Pierogies
Three cheese pierogies, with sliced beer cheese bratwurst, beer cheese dip and topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Phoenix Pretzel Dip
Two delicious baked pretzels, served with a duo of dipping sauces: warm beer cheese sauce and sweet honey mustard.
Shrimp Cocktail
A summertime classic. Five shrimp served with housemade cocktail sauce.
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
Crock of housemade onion beef broth, topped with toasted baguette and provolone.
Cup Beer Cheese Soup
Made with our Antler Brown Ale!
Bowl Beer Cheese Soup
Made with our Antler Brown Ale!
Cup Soup Du Jour
Call Barley Creek to find out what soup our chefs whipped up for the day!
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Call Barley Creek to find out what soup our chefs whipped up for the day!
Side House Salad
Crisp romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber and croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Cali Chopped Salad
Shredded lettuce, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.
Steakhouse Cobb Wedge Salad
Sliced sirloin steak served over a baby iceberg head with hardboiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and sliced avocado. Dressed with ranch.
Summer Salad
Southwest Chicken Taco Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded southwest chicken, sliced avocado, diced onions and tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and a black bean and sweet corn blend. Served with a cilantro lime ranch dressing.
Classic Caesar
chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, Romano, and asiago cheese tossed in a Caesar dressing, topped with croutons.
Creek Famous Burgers
Beyond Burger
A plant-based patty made of pea proteins and seasonings, that tastes like beef. Served on an Udi's kaiser roll with hummus, spinach, roasted red peppers, and sauteed onions. This is a vegetarian favorite!
Barley Burger Bites
Three 2oz beef sliders, topped with American cheese, lettuce, and sliced pickles. Served on slider buns.
Brewer's Burger
Traditional American cheeseburger with lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche roll.
The Piggy Burger
Tender pulled pork, sliced bacon strips, crispy onion straws, tangy BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese piled high on grilled half pound burger. Served on a brioche roll.
Hangover Cure Burger
Fried egg, thick-cut bacon and American cheese piled atop a grilled half-pound burger on a brioche roll.
California Turkey Burger
Seasoned turkey burger patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato with a side of garlic aioli. Served on a brioche roll.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap
House-smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, lemon garlic aioli spread, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, snuggled in a sundried tomato tortilla.
Gyro The Great
Beef and lamb nestled inside a warm pita and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and finished with a cucumber dill sauce.
Veggie Hummus Wrap
Garlic Hummus, sliced cucumber, roast red peppers, spinach and marinated portabella mushroom snuggled in a sundried tomato wrap.
C.B.R.
Fresh grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, sliced bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh lump crab cake between toasted brioche bun halves with tartar sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Homemade crab cake from our friends at the Frogtown Chophouse. *A portion of the proceeds for every crab cake sold will be donated to the United Way.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Move over Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City and Texas! Our tender pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese , tangy BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws on a brioche roll will make you say yee-haw!
Steak Sandwich
Grilled 6 oz sirloin steak, sliced and topped with chimichurri sauce, arugula, provolone, roasted red peppers and garlic aioli.
French Dip
Hot roast beef cooked in a beef au jus, topped with sautéed onions & mushrooms, and melted Swiss on a warm toasted Vienna sub. Served with beef au jus for dipping.
Fried Chicken Pretzel Sandwich
Juicy southern-fried chicken served on a pretzel bun with melted Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce and a sweet honey mustard.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad made with house blend spices with celery, piled high on a croissant with arugula and sliced cucumbers.
Beer Bratwurst Sandwich
Beer cheese bratwurst served on a Vienna sub roll with bacon jam, sauerkraut and whole grain mustard.
Creek Classics
Chix & Waffles
A Belgian style waffle topped with 2 southern style battered and breaded chicken breasts served with PA pure maple syrup.
Mac-N-Cheese
A Vermont style, white cheddar mac & cheese, topped with Parmesan and herb seasoned bread crumbs, baked to perfection. A vegetarian option.
Seafood Tortellini
Clams, mussels, shrimp and bay scallops in a white wine garlic butter and lemon sauce. Plated with a four cheese tortelloni.
Teriyaki Chicken Skewer
Teriyaki glazed chicken breast skewered, served over a bed of cilantro lime rice with grilled pineapple.
Stuffed Trout
Pan seared and stuffed with crab, sauteed spinach, garlic and tomatoes. Served with side of rice and choice of soup or salad.
NY Strip Steak
12oz New York strip steak seasoned, cooked to your liking and topped with an herb butter. Served with baked potato and choice of cup of soup or house salad.
Taco Platter
Build your own taco plate! 3 soft taco shells, Seasoned shrimp, sliced beef, cilantro lime rice, corn and black bean salad and all the taco fixings. included: lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, salsa & sour cream.
Fish&Chips (Full)
A traditional British classic. The finest haddock, fried golden brown and served with French fries and our original tartar sauce.
Fish&Chips (1/2)
A traditional British classic. The finest haddock, fried golden brown and served with French fries and our original tartar sauce.
Smokehouse Mac & Cheese
Sides
Side Fries
A vegetarian option.
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetarian. Sweet potato waffles fries.
Side Coleslaw
House made. A gluten free and vegetarian option
Side Mac n Cheese
Smaller portion of our Mac daddy. This is a vegetarian option.
Side Broccoli
Our fresh broccoli is steamed so it is vegan and gluten free!
Side Cornbread
Hearty cornbread. Vegetarian
Side Cilantro Rice
Our brown rice is prepared so that it is vegan and gluten free!
Side Oranges Slices
Side Pure Maple Syrup
Side Pickle Slices
Side Guac
side corn bean salad
Side Nacho Chips
Side Beer Cheese
Side Baked Potato
Kids
DESSERT
Banana Split No (Alcohol)
BYO Ice Cream Sundae
Choose Vanilla or chocolate and pick your toppings!
Ice Cream Scoop
Just need something sweet? Choose a scoop of either one of our premium ice cream flavors, Vanilla or Chocolate.
Specialty Ice Cream
Alcohol cup cake
Sprinkle cup cake
Pizzas
Traditional Pizza
Pomodoro sauce & Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pomodoro sauce | bleu cheese | mozzarella cheese | crispy chicken | Buffalo sauce | ranch |
Meatlovers Pizza
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sausage and bacon.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Pomodoro sauce | mozzarella cheese | basil | crispy chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella cheese
Garden Pizza
Sliced mushroom, spinach, green peppers, broccoli, red onion, Roma tomato, mozzarella cheese with a vinaigrette drizzle
Hawaiian
Single Can
16oz Antler Brown Ale (Single Can)
Beer Style: English Brown Ale Flavor: Smooth chocolate and coffee, with hints of nutmeg Malts: English Pale, Biscuit, Cara, Chocolate, Roasted Barley Hops: Pilgrim, East Kent Goldings Bitterness Units: 22 ABV: 4.7% About This traditional English style brown ale is smooth as silk, boasting a sweet caramalt finish. A rich chestnut color, our Antler Brown Ale is mildly hopped. One of our most popular beer over the years, Antler Brown won a gold medal at the Atlantic City Beer Festival and a bronze medal at the World Beer Championships. Try Antler Brown with hearty foods like sausage, burgers and steak. It’s also great with a wedge of sharp cheddar.
16oz Rescue Single Can
One of our most popular brews, Navigator Golden Ale has a crisp, clean, nicely balanced flavor. We serve our Navigator a little colder than normal and give it a moderate carbonation for just the right finish. Navigator is the perfect brew to tame the fire in some of your favorite spicy foods. Try it with our Firehouse Chili or our award-winning hot wings.
16oz Blackberry Sour (Single Can)
16oz Citrabellum (Single Can)
16oz King Philips Ale (Single Can)
16oz Hardcore Cider (Single Can)
ABOUT: This is a heck of a great cider! We use a blend of at least 11 different apple varieties grown locally at Heckman’s Orchards. This is a dry cider that drinks like champagne, with a sweet apple finish.
16oz Hightide Golden Lager (Single Can)
16oz Iron Arm Wheat (Single Can)
16oz Mango Saison(Single Can)
16oz Navigator Gold (Single Can)
16oz Slippery Slope (Single Can)
12oz Super Hop(Single Can)
16oz Lemon Shandy
12oz Jenkins Pilzner
Beer Special Promos
6pks BOTTLES
BUD 6pk
BUD LITE 6pk
COORS LITE 6pk
CORONA 6pk
CORONA LITE 6pk
STELLA 6pk
HEINEKEN 6pk
Heineken Light 6 Pack
MILLER LITE 6pk
YUENGLING 6pk
MICH ULTRA 6pk
Rolling Rock 6pk
WHITE CLAW 6pk
Kalo Hemp Seltzer 4pk
Modelo 6pk
Corona 12pk Bottles
Rolling Rock 12pk
Truly 6pk
Bud Lite 12pk
Budweiser 12pk
Dogfish Wheat NA
ODouls Non Alcoholic Beer 6 Pk
Angry Orcard Cider
Deschutes Hazy Ale
6pks CANS
4pks
|Sunday
|8:01 am - 11:35 am, 11:36 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:01 am - 11:35 am, 11:36 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:01 am - 11:35 am, 11:36 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville, PA 18372