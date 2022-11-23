Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barley House

2,312 Reviews

$$

1261 West 6 Street

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tenders

Alcohol Beverages

Babe Rose Wine w/ Bubbles

Babe Rose Wine w/ Bubbles

$6.00

with Bubbles

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Pinnacle Blueberry, Pink Lemonade, & Fresh Pressed Lemon Juice.

Cutwater Bloody Mary

Cutwater Bloody Mary

$6.00

12oz can. Equal to 2-3 drinks over ice!

Cutwater Margarita

Cutwater Margarita

$6.00

12oz can. Equal to 2-3 drinks over ice!

Cutwater Vodka Mule

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$6.00

12oz can. Equal to 2-3 drinks over ice!

Dublin Mule

$8.00

1.25 ounces Jameson, Lime Juice, top with Ginger Beer, Garnish with a Lime.

Grande Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Specialty Margarita Glass, Salt rim with Grenadine, 1.25 ouces Patron Silver, half shot of Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Strawberry Puree, Sour Mix. Shake, Strain over ice.

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

1.25 ounces Jack Daniels, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lemons, topped with Sprite

Maker's Manhattan

$7.00

Maker's Mark, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Maraschino Cherries.

Moscow Mule

$8.00

1.25 ounces Vodka, Splash of Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Garnish with a Lime

Peach Beach

$9.00

1 part Ciroc Peach, 1 part Tanguerei, 1 part Bacardi, 1 part Peach Schnapps, topped with sour mix and a splash of Cranberry

Pineappe Paloma

$6.00

Hornitos Tequila, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, and Fresh Pressed Lime Juice

Tipsy Leprechaun

$11.00

.5oz Titos .5oz Capatain Morgan .5oz Tanqueray Splash of Sour Dash of Blue Curacao Top off with RedBull

6 Pack of Corona

6 Pack of Corona

$15.00
6 Pack Bud Light

6 Pack Bud Light

$12.00
6 Pack Coors Light

6 Pack Coors Light

$12.00
6 Pack of Miller Lite

6 Pack of Miller Lite

$12.00

Share These

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy Shrimp/ Tossed in a Creamy, Tangy Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Tender Chicken/ Bleu+Cream Cheese/ Medium Buffalo Sauce/ Tortilla Chips

Chef's Quesadilla

Chef's Quesadilla

$11.00

Mixes Cheese/Pico/ Black Beans/ Corn/Banana Peppers/Side of Sour Cream.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

House made Corn Chips / Chicken / Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce / Pico De Gallo / Jalapeños

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Choice of Sauce. Served with Tater Tots.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Fried -or- Baked. Sauces: Garlic Hot > Sweet Thai Chili > Buffalo > Sweet BBQ > Parmesan Ranch > Hot Garlic Parm Ranch > Cajun Dry Rub

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod/ Pico/ Coleslaw/ Lime Aioli/ Cilantro

Spicy Fried Pickle Spears

Spicy Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00

Served with Chipotle Ranch

Lord of the Fries

Lord of the Fries

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Bacon/Scallions

Pretzel Plate

Pretzel Plate

$13.00

Two Barvarian Soft Pretzels/ Queso/ Stadium Mustard/ Cinnamon Butter.

Lord Of The Tots

$9.00Out of stock

Between Bread

Barley Chik Fil A

Barley Chik Fil A

$14.00

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast/ Pepper Jack Cheese/ Slaw/ Pickle/ Hot Garlic Parm Ranch Sauce/ Brioche Bun.

Barley House Burger

Barley House Burger

$15.00

Ohio Beef/ Corned Beef/ Fried Egg/ Coleslaw/ Brioche Bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders/ Celery/ Pico de Gallo/ Mixed Cheese/ Romaine/ Buffalo Sauce

Burger Your Way

Burger Your Way

$14.00

Ohio Beef Patty/ Includes Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion/ Additional Toppings Extra/ Brioch Bun

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken / Avocado / Bacon / LTO / Provolone Cheese / Spicy Aioli/ Texas Toast

Cleveland Cheesesteak

Cleveland Cheesesteak

$15.00

Cheesesteak/Grilled Onions/Red Peppers/Jalapeno Cheddar Sauce/Spicy Aioli/Hoagie Bun”

Corned Beef Heaven

Corned Beef Heaven

$14.00

Grilled Corned Beef/Swiss Cheese/Coleslaw/Garlic Aioli/Hoagie Bun

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00
Veggie Delight Burger

Veggie Delight Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Patty/ Spicy Aioli/ Lettuce/ Tomato/ Onion / Brioche Bun

When In Roman Burger

$14.00

Bowls

Nawlins Shrimp Bowl

Nawlins Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp/ Brown Rice/ Steamed Veg/ Pico de Gallo/ Corn/ Black Beans/ Avocado/ Cajun Ranch.

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Grilled Chicken/ Sweet Chili Cabbage Slaw/ Rice/ Peanut Sauce.

The O.G. Pizza

Build Your Pan

Build Your Pan

$14.00

First Topping Free.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Sauce/ Chicken/ Bacon/ Onions/ Mozz+Prov Cheese/ Ranch Drizzle Finish.

Leafy Greens

BBQ Chicken Sante Fe

BBQ Chicken Sante Fe

$14.00

Romaine/ Corn & Bean Salsa/ Tomato/ Onion/ Mixed Cheese/ Avocado/ Tortilla Strips/ BBQ Chicken/ Ranch.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine/ Parm Cheese/ Croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens/ Tomato/ Onions/ Mixed Cheese/ Cucumber/ Croutons.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00Out of stock
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00
SIDE House Salad

SIDE House Salad

$4.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$5.00
Bleu Cheese & Celery

Bleu Cheese & Celery

$1.50
Ranch & Celery

Ranch & Celery

$1.50

Extra Condiments

$0.25

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Tooth

Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie Monster

Colossal Chocolate Chip Cookie Monster

$6.00

House Baked Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie/ Chocolate & Caramel Syrup/Pierre's Vanilla Ice Cream.

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Can of Coke-Carryout

Can of Coke-Carryout

$2.00
Can of Diet Coke-Carryout

Can of Diet Coke-Carryout

$2.00
Can of Ginger Ale-Carryout

Can of Ginger Ale-Carryout

$2.00
Can of Sprite-Carryout

Can of Sprite-Carryout

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$4.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$5.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
Red Bull WATERMELON

Red Bull WATERMELON

$3.50
Red Bull SUGAR FREE

Red Bull SUGAR FREE

$3.50
Red Bull YELLOW

Red Bull YELLOW

$3.50
Red Bull BLUE

Red Bull BLUE

$3.50
Red Bull WATERMELON

Red Bull WATERMELON

$3.50
Voss Water

Voss Water

$5.00

Water enhanced with multi-mineral complex. Sourced from the seas of Iceland. Exceptional purity and fresh taste. Contains trace minerals and electrolytes,

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00
check markSports
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1261 West 6 Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

