- Home
- /
- Saint Augustine
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Barley Republic
Barley Republic
No reviews yet
48 Spanish St.
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
STARTERS
Brussel Sprouts
Roasted Brussel sprouts with chopped granny apples, applewood smoked bacon and caramelized shallots, tossed in Honey
Country Pickles
house breaded dill pickle chunks, barley sauce(bang bang - ranch, datil, horseradish), over a bed of arugula
Poutine
Hand-cut pub fries smothered in melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds and traditional poutine gravy with green onions
Tender Sliders
Tenders
Half pound of buttermilk fried chicken tenders tossed in datil pepper hot sauce, served with your choice of house gorgonzola bleu cheese or ranch, with carrots and celery
Curry Pub Fries
steak fries, house curry sauce, parsley. -can add grilled or fried chicken, or bacon
Bone-In Wings
Half pound of buttermilk fried chicken tenders tossed in datil pepper hot sauce, served with your choice of house gorgonzola bleu cheese or ranch, with carrots and celery
SOUP & SALAD
SANDWICHES
B.Y.O.B.
QUARTER POUND ground steak burger served with romaine lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and red onions on a BRIOCHE BUN served with hand-cut fries Can add: // $1.00 chopped bacon // $1.50 Extras - Cheese(cheddar, gruyere, american), sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, fried egg, pickled datil peppers // $2 Extras - goat cheese, gorgonzola
B.Y.O.B. - VEGGIE
Lamb Burger
Half pound ground lamb burger topped with goat cheese, baby arugula, and caramelized onions on a buttered, toasted French Kaiser bun, served with hand-cut pub fries
Reuben
Beer-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Russian dressing on toasted pumpernickel rye, served with Old Bay seasoned ribbon chips
Shaved Steak
Fried Haddock
Beer Battered Haddock, blackened tartar, romaine, tomato, dill pickle, grilled hoagie roll, side coleslaw, steak fries
Fried Chicken
N.Y. Strip
ENTREES
Bangers & Mash
Grilled Irish-style bangers served over thyme infrused mashed potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, smothered in gravy, garnished with chives
Chicken Curry
Veggie Curry
Fish N' Chips
Half pound of wild caught haddock fillets beer battered then fried, served with steak fries, made in house tartar, crisp slaw, and lemon
Mac & Cheese
N.Y. Strip
SIDES DISHES
Side Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Pub Fries
Side Veggies
Slaw
Side Carrots & Celery
Dirty Chips
Mushrooms
Mac & Cheese(plain)
Jasmine Rice
Side Caesar
Side Asparagus
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Datil Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Bang Bang Sauce
Russian Sauce
House Gravy
Beer Cheese
Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Mayo
BEVERAGES
ARNOLD PALMER
BARRY’S IRISH TEA
BOTTLE WATER
CASAMARA: ONDA
CASAMARA: SERA
CLUB SODA
COCOA
COFFEE
COKE
CRANBERRY JUICE
DIET COKE
GINGER BEER
GRAPEFRUIT
LEMONADE
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE
RED BULL REG
RED BULL SF
ROOT BEER BOTTLE
SEAGRAM’S GINGER ALE
SPRITE
SWEET TEA
TAP
TONIC
UNSWEET TEA
REFILL ARN PALM
REFLL COKE
REFILL D COKE
REFILL GINGER
REFILL LEMONADE
REFILL SODA WATER
REFILL SPRITE
REFILL SWEET TEA
REFILL TONIC
REFILL UN TEA
REFILL WATER
Perrier
DESSERT
Kids Menu
Private Party Menu
Bar Menu
COCKTAILS & SIGNATURE MULES
$5 OLD FASHIONED
CURRENTLY MADE WITH FISTFUL BOURBON
APEROL SPRITZ
APPLE MULE
APPLE MULE GLASS: COLLINS PEBBLED ICE 1.5 oz CROWN APPLE .5 oz LIME JUICE .25 oz BROWN SIMPLE 3 DASH BLACKWALNUT 1 oz GINGER BEER BUILD IN GLASS, FIL WITH PEBBLES GARNISH: APPLE CHIP
BLACKBERRY MULE
COLLINS GLASS PEBBLE ICE 1.5 OZ - NEW AM. VODKA 0.5 - CHAMBORD 2 DASHES ANGO BITTERS 1 LIME WEDGE 1 BLACKBERRY 4 OZ - GINGER BEER ADD ALL INGREDIENTS IN GLASS TOP WITH PEBBLE ICE
CLASSIC MOJITO
COCONUT MOJITO
DATIL PINEAPPLE MARGARITA
ROCKS GLASS Infused tequila - 1.5 oz Mr. Boston Triple Sec - .75 oz Pineapple juice - 0.5 oz House sour mix - 4.5 oz Sprite - 0.5 oz
Limavady Espresso Martini
1.25 oz New Am Vodka, 1 oz Borgetti Liqueur, .5oz 5 Farms Irish Cream, .5 oz kook cold brew. Combine in shaker, shake,Strain into coupe, Garnish w/ 2 beans.
GIN-GIN MULE
Gunpowder gin - 1.5 oz House simple - 0.5 oz Lemon juice - 0.5 oz Lavender bitters - 3 dashes Ginger beer - 4 oz
HOT TODDY
ICED IRISH COFFEE
IRISH BREEZE
Irish Hot Coffee
1.25 oz Tully, 4.5 oz kook coffee , 2 sugar cubes, .75 inch heavy cream place 2 sugar cubes in mug, add tully and coffee, stirr, scoop whipped heavy cream over.
L.I.T.
LONG ISLAND ICED COFFEE
GLASS: PINT ICE: REGULAR 2.0 oz L.I.I.C cheater 0.5 oz Five Farms 2.0 oz iced coffee Shake with ice; dump into glass.
MAI TAI
ROCKS GLASS PEBBLE ICE 1 OZ LIGHT RUM .75 OZ LIME JUICE .5 OZ ORANGE LIQUEUR .25 OZ ORGEAT SHAKE, STRAIN, FLOAT .5 OZ DARK RUM ON TOP, MINT GARNISH
NAUGHTY AUSSIE
Cruzan Vanilla Rum, Five Farms Irish Cream, Vanilla Simple, Kookaburra Cold Brew, (Pint Glass)
Pig In The City
1.5 oz whistle pig, .5 oz sweet vermouth, Brown Simple Combine ingredients in mixing glass, stir, strain served in chilled coupe. garnish w/ orange peel
PLANTERS PUNCH
SANGRIA
SANGRIA GLASS PEBBLE ICE 6 OZ SANGRIA FROM TAP 1 OZ SODA FILL GLASS WITH PEBBLE FILL 3/4 FULL WITH SANGRIA FROM TAP TOP WITH SODA WATER GARNISH WITH ORANGE SLICE AND CHERRY
SINGLE BARREL OLD FASHIONED
Spiced Sailor
1.5 oz sailor jerry, .5 oz spiced pear, 1 dash plum bitters Build like old fashion, Top w/ Ginger beer, Garnish with orange peel
STOOD UP
STRAWBERRY MOJITO
THE LEMON'S EASY
TOP L.I.T.
TULLY MULE
COLLINS GLASS PEBBLE ICE 1.5 OZ TULLY .5 OZ LIME JUICE .5 OZ GINGER LIQUER 1 OZ GINGER BEER 2 DASH ANGO BITTERS ADD ALL INGREDIENTS IN GLASS TOP WITH PEBBLE ICE GARNISH WITH LIME WEDGE
VODKA MULE
GLASS: COLLINS ICE: PEBBLE 1.5 oz Stoli 0.5 oz lime juice 0.25 oz simple Shake & dump; top with ginger beer
WATERMELON MOJITO
WINE
Rose All Day
Proverb Chardonnay
Proverb Pinot Grigio
Goru Bodegas Blue Horse Blend
Proverb Cabernet (house)
DARK FRUITS W/ HINTS OF MOCHA, VANILLA, & OAK
Proverb Merlot (house)
PLUM & DARK CHERRY W/ VANILLA 7 SPICE
Wycliff Brut
Zonin Sparkling Rose
LaMarca Prosecco
Taittinger Champagne Brut
J Vineyards - Pinot Noir
California - Smooth & toasty with hints of fresh red fruits
Hess Collection - Cabernet
Full-bodied with Vanilla Oak & dark red fruits
Whitehaven - Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc - Grapefruit forward blanced with lemon grass & light fruits.
Miraval - Rose
"Brad & Angelina" Cotes de Provence - Light bodied, with fresh, light fruits balanced by fresh/light acidity
William Hill - Chardonnay
Napa Valley - Buttery & toasty with a light & creamy mouthfeel
Poquito - Mosscato
Spain - Light & Bubbly with hints of apricot & peach
BOTTLED BEERS
Amstel
Blake's Hard Cider - Peach Party
Sweet peach, bold blackberry, and mellow apple. 6.5% ABV
Boddington's CAN
Bud Light
Chimay Grande Reserve
Cigar City - Jai Alai
Collective Arts - Guava Gose
"Our Guava Gose is like a sour mashed wheat beer dosed with the largest batch of guava we could get away with. The base Gose has a balanced lemony tartness from the presence of malted wheat, Himalayan pink sea salt and coriander with a flowery bright smoothness from guava. The end result is a perfect balance of tart, sweet, and sour." 4.9% ABV
Corona
Dogfish Head - Sea Quench
Duvel
Founders - All Day IPA
Guinness Zero - N/A
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Harpoon Winter Warmer
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 - N/A
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Hell or High Watermelon
High Noon
Hoegaarden
Lagunitas - IPA
Lagunitas - IPNA - N/A
NON-ALCOHOLIC
Lagunitas - Lil Sumptin
Lambic Framboise
Lord Hobo - Boom Sauce
"Boomsauce is a big & bold IPA with a complex hop profile. With five different hops, it hits you with strong tropical fruit flavors before mellowing out to finish with a hint of earthiness." 7.8% ABV
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Narragansett
ORIGINAL SIN CIDER
Pirate Republic IPA
Red Stripe
Rogue - Hazelnut Brown Nectar
Shipyard - Blood Orange Belgian ale
Shipyard Blood Orange is a crisp, refreshing Belgian style wheat ale with a subtle orange aroma and hints of coriander and citrus on the finish. 5.1% ABV
Sixpoint - Bengali IPA
The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!
SMITHWICKS
Sol
Stella Artois
Stone - Tangerine IPA
Strongbow
Watermelon Funk
Yeungling
LIQUOR
Apricot Brandy
Borghetti Espresso
Campari
Chambord
Disaronno
Fernet Branca
Five Farms
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Montenegro
Mozart
St. Germain
Underberg
Hendricks
St. Augustine - Gin
Minke
New Am - Gin
Gunpowder
Green Spot
Jameson Black Barrel
Keeper's Heart
Limavady
100% Irish Barley Small Batch Triple Distilled Copper Pot Stills Aged in Bourbon Barrels & Finished in PX Sherry Casks 846 Bottles Per Barrel Tasting Notes The sherry casks deliver warm, inviting dried fruit and spice notes, adding richness to a toasted vanilla base; smooth at first with a satisfying warmth on the finish.
Lost Irish
Powers Gold Label
Red Spot
Redbreast 12 Year
Tullamore D.E.W
Nose: Caramel, ripe fruit, citrus Palate: Vanilla, caramel, pepper Finish: Short, caramel, bitter note Alcohol content: 80 proof (40% ABV) Similar to: Jack Daniel’s, Jameson
Tully 12 Year
Tully 14 Year
Tully Cider Cask
Tully XO
Writers Tears
Yellow Spot
Barley Whistlepig 10
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
High West - Rendezvous Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Makers Mark
Old Forester 86
Redwood Empire Emerald Giant
Redwood Empire Lost Monarch
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream
Screwball
WhistlePig Boss Hog Mauve
WhistlePig Boss Hog VI Sam Sci
WhistlePig Boss Hog VII Magellan
WhistlePig Farm Stock #2
WhistlePig Farm Stock #3
WhistlePig Farm Stock Bourbon
WhistlePig Home Stock #4
WhistlePig Old World 12
WhistlePig Piggy Back
WhistlePig Roadstock
Woodford Reserve
Brother's Bond
Woodford Double Oak
Flor de Cana
Cruzan Vanilla
Kraken Black Spiced
Rum Haven Coconut
Sailor Jerry
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan 12 Year
Scotch Special
Balvenie 12 Year
Glenfiddich 12 Year
Datil-pepper Milagro Reposado
Don Julio - Anjeo
Don Julio - Blanco
Don Julio - Reposado
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
St. Augustine - Vodka
Tito's Handmade
New Amsterdam
Stoli Blueberry
DRAFTS
GUINNESS
Aroma: Sweet smelling with a coffee and malty nose Flavor: Perfect balance of bitter and sweet with malt and roast characters Palate: Smooth, creamy and balanced ABV: 4.2% Appearance: Distinctively dark, with a rich creamy head
HALF N HALF
HARP
KILKENNY
Smithwick’s Brewery/Irish Ale Breweries, Ltd., Ireland Clear amber body with a wonderfully creamy tan head. Roasted malt nose with similar flavors. Starts sweet, creamy smooth middle & slightly bitter finish. 4.3%
MAGNERS
SMITHWICK'S
SNAKE BITE
SIERRA NEVADA - HAZY
YUENGLING DRAFT
ALL DAY - DRAFT
SAN MARCO SOUR
SHOTS & SHOOTERS
MORNING COCKTAILS
BLACKBERRY SPRITZ
BLOODY MARIA
BLOODY MARY
BLOODY MOLLY
BLUEBERRY SPRITZ
BOOZY BADGER
CLASSIC MIMOSA
ICED IRISH COFFEE
Limavady Espresso Martini
1.25 oz New Am Vodka, 1 oz Borgetti Liqueur, .5oz 5 Farms Irish Cream, .5 oz kook cold brew. Combine in shaker, shake,Strain into coupe, Garnish w/ 2 beans.
MAN-MOSA
MOCHA NUT
NAUGHTY AUSSIE
Cruzan Vanilla Rum, Five Farms Irish Cream, Vanilla Simple, Kookaburra Cold Brew, (Pint Glass)
STRAWBERRY SPRITZ
WATERMELON SPRITZ
Happy Hour
DRAFTS
HOUSE WINES
FOOD
HH - Smash Burger 6oz
eared 10 oz ground steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onions on a buttered, served with hand-cut fries Can add: // $1 Extras - Cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions // $2 Extras - Pork belly, Irish rasher bacon, smoked applewood bacon, sliced avocado, fried egg, pickled datil peppers
HH -The Tenders
Half pound of buttermilk fried chicken tenders tossed in datil pepper hot sauce, served with your choice of house gorgonzola bleu cheese or ranch, with carrots and celery
LIQUOR
Retail
Cigarettes
Merch
Barley Bandana
Barley Hat
Baseball-style hat, comes in red or gray
Barley Hoodie
Barley Long Sleeve
Barley Pint Glass
Barley Shot Glass
Barley Beanie
Barley T-Shirt
Barley Tank
Big-Ass Stein
Growler
Pubs Of St Augustine Poster
BARLEY 20oz IMPERIAL GLASS
BARLEY HOODED TANK
Retail Booze
Retail Liquor
Little Tito's (200ml)
Tullamore Dew (200 ml)
New Amsterdam (1L)
Tito's (750ml)
Bombay Dry (1L)
Cruzan Vanilla (1L)
Flor De Cana (1L)
Rum Haven (1L)
Sailor Jerry Spiced (1L)
Don Julio Blanco - 750ml
Milagro Silver - 750ml
Milagro Repo - 750ml
Camarena - 1L
Tullamore D.E.W. (1L)
Tullamore D.E.W. (750ml)
Crown Royal (1L)
Whistle Pig 10 YR (750ml)
Jack Fire (1L)
Barley WP 10 YR (750ml)
Barley WP 10 YR (375ml)
Fernet Branca (750ml)
5 Farms Irish Cream (750ml)
Fernet Holiday Pack (750ml)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
48 Spanish St., St. Augustine, FL 32084