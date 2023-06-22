Barley Republic imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Barley Republic

review star

No reviews yet

48 Spanish St.

St. Augustine, FL 32084

Food Menu

STARTERS

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted Brussel sprouts with chopped granny apples, applewood smoked bacon and caramelized shallots, tossed in Honey

Country Pickles

$10.00

house breaded dill pickle chunks, barley sauce(bang bang - ranch, datil, horseradish), over a bed of arugula

Poutine

$12.00

Hand-cut pub fries smothered in melted Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds and traditional poutine gravy with green onions

Tender Sliders

$13.00

Tenders

$14.00

Half pound of buttermilk fried chicken tenders tossed in datil pepper hot sauce, served with your choice of house gorgonzola bleu cheese or ranch, with carrots and celery

Curry Pub Fries

$10.00

steak fries, house curry sauce, parsley. -can add grilled or fried chicken, or bacon

Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Half pound of buttermilk fried chicken tenders tossed in datil pepper hot sauce, served with your choice of house gorgonzola bleu cheese or ranch, with carrots and celery

SOUP & SALAD

Small Caesar

$4.00

Seasonal Soup

$5.00+

Soup & Sammie

$10.00

Cup of Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Arugula, goat cheese, roasted beets, toasted walnuts, pickled red onion, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette

Chopped Caesar

$11.00

Summer Field Salad

$12.00

SANDWICHES

B.Y.O.B.

$12.00

QUARTER POUND ground steak burger served with romaine lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, and red onions on a BRIOCHE BUN served with hand-cut fries Can add: // $1.00 chopped bacon // $1.50 Extras - Cheese(cheddar, gruyere, american), sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, fried egg, pickled datil peppers // $2 Extras - goat cheese, gorgonzola

B.Y.O.B. - VEGGIE

$18.00

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Half pound ground lamb burger topped with goat cheese, baby arugula, and caramelized onions on a buttered, toasted French Kaiser bun, served with hand-cut pub fries

Reuben

$16.50

Beer-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, Russian dressing on toasted pumpernickel rye, served with Old Bay seasoned ribbon chips

Shaved Steak

$18.50

Fried Haddock

$17.50

Beer Battered Haddock, blackened tartar, romaine, tomato, dill pickle, grilled hoagie roll, side coleslaw, steak fries

Fried Chicken

$16.50

N.Y. Strip

$36.00

ENTREES

Bangers & Mash

$18.50

Grilled Irish-style bangers served over thyme infrused mashed potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, smothered in gravy, garnished with chives

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Veggie Curry

$16.50

Fish N' Chips

$21.00

Half pound of wild caught haddock fillets beer battered then fried, served with steak fries, made in house tartar, crisp slaw, and lemon

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

N.Y. Strip

$36.00

SIDES DISHES

Side Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Pub Fries

$5.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Slaw

$4.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Dirty Chips

$3.50

Mushrooms

$4.00

Mac & Cheese(plain)

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Datil Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$1.00

Russian Sauce

$1.00

House Gravy

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

BARRY’S IRISH TEA

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

CASAMARA: ONDA

$6.00

CASAMARA: SERA

$6.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COCOA

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

RED BULL REG

$3.50

RED BULL SF

$3.50

ROOT BEER BOTTLE

$4.00

SEAGRAM’S GINGER ALE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

TAP

TONIC

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

REFILL ARN PALM

REFLL COKE

REFILL D COKE

REFILL GINGER

REFILL LEMONADE

$1.50

REFILL SODA WATER

REFILL SPRITE

REFILL SWEET TEA

REFILL TONIC

REFILL UN TEA

REFILL WATER

Perrier

$3.50

DESSERT

Oreos battered in Pancake mix deep fried/ served with our house made Berry Compote top off with powdered sugar

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Kids FNC

$9.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Puppy Kids - Chicken

$8.00

Puppy Kids - Beef

Private Party Menu

50 wings

$65.00

90 Tenders

$125.00

60 Beef Sliders

$220.00

Mac & Chese

$75.00

Pub Fries

$45.00

25 Beef Sliders

$90.00

Caesar Salad

$40.00

Mash Potatoes

$75.00

Sauteed Veggies

$60.00

Brussel Sprouts

$55.00

Fried Pickles

$30.00

Tender Sliders

$90.00

Bar Menu

COCKTAILS & SIGNATURE MULES

$5 OLD FASHIONED

$5.00

CURRENTLY MADE WITH FISTFUL BOURBON

APEROL SPRITZ

$9.00

APPLE MULE

$10.00

APPLE MULE GLASS: COLLINS PEBBLED ICE 1.5 oz CROWN APPLE .5 oz LIME JUICE .25 oz BROWN SIMPLE 3 DASH BLACKWALNUT 1 oz GINGER BEER BUILD IN GLASS, FIL WITH PEBBLES GARNISH: APPLE CHIP

BLACKBERRY MULE

$10.00

COLLINS GLASS PEBBLE ICE 1.5 OZ - NEW AM. VODKA 0.5 - CHAMBORD 2 DASHES ANGO BITTERS 1 LIME WEDGE 1 BLACKBERRY 4 OZ - GINGER BEER ADD ALL INGREDIENTS IN GLASS TOP WITH PEBBLE ICE

CLASSIC MOJITO

$9.00

COCONUT MOJITO

$10.00

DATIL PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$11.00

ROCKS GLASS Infused tequila - 1.5 oz Mr. Boston Triple Sec - .75 oz Pineapple juice - 0.5 oz House sour mix - 4.5 oz Sprite - 0.5 oz

Limavady Espresso Martini

$10.00

1.25 oz New Am Vodka, 1 oz Borgetti Liqueur, .5oz 5 Farms Irish Cream, .5 oz kook cold brew. Combine in shaker, shake,Strain into coupe, Garnish w/ 2 beans.

GIN-GIN MULE

$11.00

Gunpowder gin - 1.5 oz House simple - 0.5 oz Lemon juice - 0.5 oz Lavender bitters - 3 dashes Ginger beer - 4 oz

HOT TODDY

$10.00

ICED IRISH COFFEE

$11.00

IRISH BREEZE

$11.00

Irish Hot Coffee

$10.00

1.25 oz Tully, 4.5 oz kook coffee , 2 sugar cubes, .75 inch heavy cream place 2 sugar cubes in mug, add tully and coffee, stirr, scoop whipped heavy cream over.

L.I.T.

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICED COFFEE

$12.00

GLASS: PINT ICE: REGULAR 2.0 oz L.I.I.C cheater 0.5 oz Five Farms 2.0 oz iced coffee Shake with ice; dump into glass.

MAI TAI

$10.00

ROCKS GLASS PEBBLE ICE 1 OZ LIGHT RUM .75 OZ LIME JUICE .5 OZ ORANGE LIQUEUR .25 OZ ORGEAT SHAKE, STRAIN, FLOAT .5 OZ DARK RUM ON TOP, MINT GARNISH

NAUGHTY AUSSIE

$11.00

Cruzan Vanilla Rum, Five Farms Irish Cream, Vanilla Simple, Kookaburra Cold Brew, (Pint Glass)

Pig In The City

$12.00

1.5 oz whistle pig, .5 oz sweet vermouth, Brown Simple Combine ingredients in mixing glass, stir, strain served in chilled coupe. garnish w/ orange peel

PLANTERS PUNCH

$10.00

SANGRIA

$8.00+

SANGRIA GLASS PEBBLE ICE 6 OZ SANGRIA FROM TAP 1 OZ SODA FILL GLASS WITH PEBBLE FILL 3/4 FULL WITH SANGRIA FROM TAP TOP WITH SODA WATER GARNISH WITH ORANGE SLICE AND CHERRY

SINGLE BARREL OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

Spiced Sailor

$10.00

1.5 oz sailor jerry, .5 oz spiced pear, 1 dash plum bitters Build like old fashion, Top w/ Ginger beer, Garnish with orange peel

STOOD UP

$7.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$10.00

THE LEMON'S EASY

$11.00

TOP L.I.T.

$14.00

TULLY MULE

$9.00

COLLINS GLASS PEBBLE ICE 1.5 OZ TULLY .5 OZ LIME JUICE .5 OZ GINGER LIQUER 1 OZ GINGER BEER 2 DASH ANGO BITTERS ADD ALL INGREDIENTS IN GLASS TOP WITH PEBBLE ICE GARNISH WITH LIME WEDGE

VODKA MULE

$10.00

GLASS: COLLINS ICE: PEBBLE 1.5 oz Stoli 0.5 oz lime juice 0.25 oz simple Shake & dump; top with ginger beer

WATERMELON MOJITO

$10.00

WINE

Rose All Day

$7.00+

Proverb Chardonnay

$7.00+

Proverb Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Goru Bodegas Blue Horse Blend

$7.50+

Proverb Cabernet (house)

$0.00+

DARK FRUITS W/ HINTS OF MOCHA, VANILLA, & OAK

Proverb Merlot (house)

$0.00+

PLUM & DARK CHERRY W/ VANILLA 7 SPICE

Wycliff Brut

$5.00+

Zonin Sparkling Rose

$12.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$12.00

Taittinger Champagne Brut

$50.00

J Vineyards - Pinot Noir

$21.00

California - Smooth & toasty with hints of fresh red fruits

Hess Collection - Cabernet

$27.00

Full-bodied with Vanilla Oak & dark red fruits

Whitehaven - Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc - Grapefruit forward blanced with lemon grass & light fruits.

Miraval - Rose

$25.00

"Brad & Angelina" Cotes de Provence - Light bodied, with fresh, light fruits balanced by fresh/light acidity

William Hill - Chardonnay

$22.00

Napa Valley - Buttery & toasty with a light & creamy mouthfeel

Poquito - Mosscato

$15.00

Spain - Light & Bubbly with hints of apricot & peach

BOTTLED BEERS

Amstel

$6.00

Blake's Hard Cider - Peach Party

$7.00

Sweet peach, bold blackberry, and mellow apple. 6.5% ABV

Boddington's CAN

$7.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Chimay Grande Reserve

$16.00

Cigar City - Jai Alai

$6.00

Collective Arts - Guava Gose

$11.00

"Our Guava Gose is like a sour mashed wheat beer dosed with the largest batch of guava we could get away with. The base Gose has a balanced lemony tartness from the presence of malted wheat, Himalayan pink sea salt and coriander with a flowery bright smoothness from guava. The end result is a perfect balance of tart, sweet, and sour." 4.9% ABV

Corona

$5.00

Dogfish Head - Sea Quench

$6.00

Duvel

$12.00

Founders - All Day IPA

$5.00

Guinness Zero - N/A

$7.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Harpoon Winter Warmer

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 - N/A

$6.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Hell or High Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Hoegaarden

$6.00

Lagunitas - IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas - IPNA - N/A

$6.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Lagunitas - Lil Sumptin

$6.00

Lambic Framboise

$12.00

Lord Hobo - Boom Sauce

$9.00

"Boomsauce is a big & bold IPA with a complex hop profile. With five different hops, it hits you with strong tropical fruit flavors before mellowing out to finish with a hint of earthiness." 7.8% ABV

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Narragansett

$4.50

ORIGINAL SIN CIDER

$7.00

Pirate Republic IPA

$8.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Rogue - Hazelnut Brown Nectar

$6.00

Shipyard - Blood Orange Belgian ale

$6.00Out of stock

Shipyard Blood Orange is a crisp, refreshing Belgian style wheat ale with a subtle orange aroma and hints of coriander and citrus on the finish. 5.1% ABV

Sixpoint - Bengali IPA

$7.00

The enhanced Sixpoint IPA formulation, first released in the summer of 2014 and uses a blend of new hop strains for a juicy, citrusy, piney hop slashing. It all started with an epic video game marathon back in 2004. Rocking blaze-orange homebrew, we saw the foam rings down the glass like tiger stripes. Thousands of batches and tweaks later, the BENGALI® still slashes. Tip in back and let gravity do the work. Game on!

SMITHWICKS

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stone - Tangerine IPA

$7.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Watermelon Funk

$6.50

Yeungling

$6.00

LIQUOR

Apricot Brandy

$5.00

Borghetti Espresso

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Five Farms

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Mozart

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Underberg

$5.00

Hendricks

$9.00

St. Augustine - Gin

$8.50

Minke

$8.00

New Am - Gin

$7.00

Gunpowder

$9.00

Green Spot

$14.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Keeper's Heart

$8.00

Limavady

$9.00

100% Irish Barley Small Batch Triple Distilled Copper Pot Stills Aged in Bourbon Barrels & Finished in PX Sherry Casks 846 Bottles Per Barrel Tasting Notes The sherry casks deliver warm, inviting dried fruit and spice notes, adding richness to a toasted vanilla base; smooth at first with a satisfying warmth on the finish.

Lost Irish

$8.00

Powers Gold Label

$8.00

Red Spot

$24.00

Redbreast 12 Year

$15.00

Tullamore D.E.W

$7.00

Nose: Caramel, ripe fruit, citrus Palate: Vanilla, caramel, pepper Finish: Short, caramel, bitter note Alcohol content: 80 proof (40% ABV) Similar to: Jack Daniel’s, Jameson

Tully 12 Year

$12.00

Tully 14 Year

$11.00

Tully Cider Cask

$7.00

Tully XO

$7.50

Writers Tears

$10.00

Yellow Spot

$21.00

Barley Whistlepig 10

$14.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

High West - Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester 86

$7.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant

$10.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

$10.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$10.00

Screwball

$7.00

WhistlePig Boss Hog Mauve

$22.00+

WhistlePig Boss Hog VI Sam Sci

$22.00+

WhistlePig Boss Hog VII Magellan

$22.00+

WhistlePig Farm Stock #2

$13.00

WhistlePig Farm Stock #3

$13.00

WhistlePig Farm Stock Bourbon

$20.00

WhistlePig Home Stock #4

$13.00

WhistlePig Old World 12

$20.00

WhistlePig Piggy Back

$7.50

WhistlePig Roadstock

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Brother's Bond

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Cruzan Vanilla

$7.50

Kraken Black Spiced

$8.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$7.50

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Macallan 12 Year

$18.00

Scotch Special

$6.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$17.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$12.00

Datil-pepper Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio - Anjeo

$13.00

Don Julio - Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio - Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$7.00

St. Augustine - Vodka

$8.00

Tito's Handmade

$8.50

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.50

DRAFTS

GUINNESS

$0.00+

Aroma: Sweet smelling with a coffee and malty nose Flavor: Perfect balance of bitter and sweet with malt and roast characters Palate: Smooth, creamy and balanced ABV: 4.2% Appearance: Distinctively dark, with a rich creamy head

HALF N HALF

$8.00+

HARP

$0.00+

KILKENNY

$0.00+

Smithwick’s Brewery/Irish Ale Breweries, Ltd., Ireland Clear amber body with a wonderfully creamy tan head. Roasted malt nose with similar flavors. Starts sweet, creamy smooth middle & slightly bitter finish. 4.3%

MAGNERS

$0.00+

SMITHWICK'S

$0.00+

SNAKE BITE

$8.00

SIERRA NEVADA - HAZY

$0.00+

YUENGLING DRAFT

$6.00+

ALL DAY - DRAFT

$0.00+

SAN MARCO SOUR

$7.00+

SHOTS & SHOOTERS

Car Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

B52

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

MORNING COCKTAILS

BLACKBERRY SPRITZ

$7.00

BLOODY MARIA

$9.00

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

BLOODY MOLLY

$9.00

BLUEBERRY SPRITZ

$7.00

BOOZY BADGER

$11.00

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$7.00

ICED IRISH COFFEE

$11.00

Limavady Espresso Martini

$10.00

1.25 oz New Am Vodka, 1 oz Borgetti Liqueur, .5oz 5 Farms Irish Cream, .5 oz kook cold brew. Combine in shaker, shake,Strain into coupe, Garnish w/ 2 beans.

MAN-MOSA

$8.00

MOCHA NUT

$12.00

NAUGHTY AUSSIE

$11.00

Cruzan Vanilla Rum, Five Farms Irish Cream, Vanilla Simple, Kookaburra Cold Brew, (Pint Glass)

STRAWBERRY SPRITZ

$7.00

WATERMELON SPRITZ

$7.00

Happy Hour

DRAFTS

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company - Chico, CA Sierra Nevada’s seasonal beer. The best of both worlds! A session meets a hazy IPA. Light and refreshing, but jam packed with flavor! Hops such as Mosaic, Amarillo, and Comet paired with malt, oats, and wheat. pp - 2 - ABV 4.2% Pint 6 - Big Ass Stein 12 - Growler Fill 18

HH - HALF N HALF

$5.00

HH - KILKENNY

$5.00

HH - MAGNERS

$5.00

HH - SNAKE BITE

$5.00

HH -GUINNESS

$5.00

HH -HARP

$5.00

HH - SMITHWICKS

$5.00

HH - KRONENBOURG

$5.00

HH - YUENGLING

$5.00

HH - HAZY LITTLE THING

$5.00

HH - ALL DAY IPA

$5.00

HOUSE WINES

HH - PROVERB CABERNET

$5.00

HH - PROVERB MERLOT

$5.00

HH - PROVERB CHARDONNAY

$5.00

HH - PROVERB PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

FOOD

HH - Smash Burger 6oz

$5.00

eared 10 oz ground steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onions on a buttered, served with hand-cut fries Can add: // $1 Extras - Cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions // $2 Extras - Pork belly, Irish rasher bacon, smoked applewood bacon, sliced avocado, fried egg, pickled datil peppers

HH -The Tenders

$13.00

Half pound of buttermilk fried chicken tenders tossed in datil pepper hot sauce, served with your choice of house gorgonzola bleu cheese or ranch, with carrots and celery

LIQUOR

HH - Flor de Caña

$5.00

HH - Lost Irish

$5.00

Replaces Thursday Jameson special

HH - Milagro Blanco

$5.00

HH - New Am Gin

$5.00

HH - New Am Vodka

$5.00

HH - Sangria

$5.00

HH - Tully Cocktail

$5.00

HH - Tully Shot

$5.00

Retail

Cigarettes

MARB RED

$9.38

MARB GOLD

$9.38

AMERICAN SP YELLOW

$9.38

AMERICAN SP BLUE

$9.38

PARLIMENTS

$9.38

NEWPORT

$9.38

CAMEL BLUE

$9.38

CAMEL SILVER MENTH

$9.38

Merch

Barley Bandana

$8.00

Barley Hat

$18.00+

Baseball-style hat, comes in red or gray

Barley Hoodie

$25.00

Barley Long Sleeve

$25.00

Barley Pint Glass

$8.00

Barley Shot Glass

$6.00

Barley Beanie

$15.00

Barley T-Shirt

$20.00

Barley Tank

$22.00

Big-Ass Stein

$14.00

Growler

$14.00

Pubs Of St Augustine Poster

$35.00

BARLEY 20oz IMPERIAL GLASS

$10.00

BARLEY HOODED TANK

$25.00

Retail Booze

Retail Beer

Mix and Match 6 pack

4PK Guinness & Jameson

$25.00

Retail Liquor

Little Tito's (200ml)

$12.00

Tullamore Dew (200 ml)

$18.78

New Amsterdam (1L)

$20.00

Tito's (750ml)

$30.00

Bombay Dry (1L)

$28.00

Cruzan Vanilla (1L)

$20.00

Flor De Cana (1L)

$22.00

Rum Haven (1L)

$26.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced (1L)

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco - 750ml

$49.00

Milagro Silver - 750ml

$32.00

Milagro Repo - 750ml

$32.00

Camarena - 1L

$33.00

Tullamore D.E.W. (1L)

$35.00

Tullamore D.E.W. (750ml)

$28.00

Crown Royal (1L)

$42.00

Whistle Pig 10 YR (750ml)

$90.00Out of stock

Jack Fire (1L)

$35.00

Barley WP 10 YR (750ml)

$100.00

Barley WP 10 YR (375ml)

$55.00

Fernet Branca (750ml)

$35.00

5 Farms Irish Cream (750ml)

$35.00

Fernet Holiday Pack (750ml)

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

48 Spanish St., St. Augustine, FL 32084

Directions

Barley Republic image

