Barley and Board - Denton

100 WEST OAK ST.

DENTON, TX 76201

Small Plates

Al Pastor

$12.00

chile citrus pork / lime crema / jalapeno relish / pita

Blue Cheese Chips

$10.00

house made chips / bechamel/ blue cheese crumbles / chive

Nut Taster

Hummus Board

$13.00

roasted red pepper hummus / olive tapanade / crudite

Mixed Nuts

$8.00

rosemary / brown sugar / cayenne

Fried Oyster Shrooms

$12.00

Truffle Mustard Aioli/ Chives

Quail

$14.00

Special App

$10.00

Build A Board

Build a Board

Soups & Salads

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Soup of The Moment

$10.00Out of stock

seasonal inspiration

Chicken Goat

$14.00

romaine / dates / raisins / corn / pecans / chevre / sweet mustard dressing

Southwest Chicken

$14.00

romaine / tomato / corn / cucumber / green chile goddess / pickled red onions / cotiga / cilantro

Lacy

$11.00

romaine / apple / feta / pecan / dried cherry / maple vinaigrette

Party Soup

$8.00

Event Lacy Salad

$8.00

Event Goat Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

B&B Burger

$14.00

sweet onion / b&b pickle / house sauce / american

Cheese Tom

$13.00

garlic parmesan butter / gruyere / gouda / american

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

bacon / swiss / romaine / Calabrian chile aioli

Cuban

$14.00

slow roasted pork / ham / dill pickle / mustard / swiss

Kid Grilled Chz

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Large Plates

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00Out of stock

jalapeno cheddar grits / chipotle peach bbq / crispy ham / breadcrumbs / scallion

Gnocchi

$17.00

blistered shishito / corn / tomato cream / scallion / parmesan / pepita

Roast Chick

$19.00

Pappardelle

$17.00

wine braised short rib / tomato conserva / breadcrumbs / arugula / parmesan

Pork Tenderloin

$23.00

elote / crispy onions / chipotle honey / cotija

Sweet Pig

$29.00

half rack st. louis ribs / Nashville hot drums / pickles n things

Risotto

$17.00

marinated portobello / tomato conserva / toasted breadcrumbs

Half Rack Ribs

$17.00

Full Rack Ribs

$31.00

Market Steak

$32.00

Salmon

$26.00

aromatic coconut broth / quinoa / market vegetables

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Vader Board

$10.00

Sides and Adds

Sides & Adds

Brunch

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

buttermilk biscuits / country gravy / eggs / bacon

Brekkie

$16.00Out of stock

ham steak / irish banger / bacon / eggs / garlic potatoes / English muffin / whipped orange honey butter

Chilaquiles

$15.00

tortilla chips / salsa verde / pulled pork / eggs / pickled reds / lime crema / cotija / cilantro

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$13.00Out of stock

brown sugar & cinnamon glaze / pecans / bacon

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

maple sausage / bacon / american / sunny egg / black pepper mayo / brioche bun

Spanish Tortilla

$12.00Out of stock

potato / onion / eggs / Calabrian chile aioli / herb salad

Adds and Sides

Shakshuka

$13.00Out of stock

Add Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Tst

$15.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

vanilla bean ice cream / almond toffee crumble / coffee honey

No Ice Cream Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cookie Board

$16.00

6 homemade cookies / pint of whole milk

Three Cookies

$9.00

Side Ice Cream

$3.00

Cookie Board- Review Card

$16.00

Picnic Pack

Picnic Board

$48.00

Blanket

$14.00

Barley Mug No Beverage

$18.00

Barley Mug With Beverage

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Gin Refresher

$7.00

Mojito Refresher

$7.00

Tropical Refresher

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Crandberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Flv Tea Refile

$1.00

Flv Lemonade Refile

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Hoppy Refresher

$3.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

DOD Water

$1.85

Smashes

Gin Smash

$10.00

Rum Smash

$10.00

Vodka Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Mezcal Smash

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Mimosa & Mary's

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Widow

$8.00

Single Mimosa

$6.00

MFL Rasp

$1.00

MFL Passion

$1.00

MFL Strawberry

$1.00

MFL Hibiscus

$1.00

MFL Peach

$1.00

MFL Blood Orange

$1.00

MFL Cranberry

$1.00

MFL Pineapple

$1.00

MFL Orange Juice

$1.00

MFL Grafefruit

$1.00

MFL Prickly Pear

Out of stock

Beer Flight

FLT Beer

$14.00

Sour Gose

TST Sour Gose

Salty Lady

$6.00

Blnd Pilz Kols

TST Blonde

805 Blonde

$6.00

Golden Opportunity

$5.00

Gold Crash

$6.00

Aluminum Cowboy

$6.00

Fancy Lawnmower

$8.00

Wheat Wit Hef

TST Wheat Wit Hef

Alstadt

$6.00Out of stock

House Wit

$7.00Out of stock

Love Street

$6.00

IPA

TST IPA

Double Dropkick

$9.00

Mosaic IPA

$7.00

Yellow Rose Lone

$8.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Half Life

$6.00

El Chingon

$8.00

TUPP's Juice Pack

$8.00

Harmony PA

$8.00

Ambr Brn Bock

TST Ambr Brn Bock

Dunkel

$7.00

Cannoneer

$8.00

Sir William

$7.00

Port Stout

TST Port Stout

MP Black Matter

$8.00

MH Peanut butter Stout

$9.00

Breakfast Stout

$8.00

Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Temptress

$9.00

Feature Draft

TST Featured Draft

La Fin Du Monde

$9.00

Madison Square

$7.00

Devil's Backbone

$9.00

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$4.50

Shiner

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

DOD Beer

$6.00

DAY OF THE DEAD

DOD Water

$1.85

DOD Beer

$6.00

DOD Wine

$10.00

DOD Hot Chocolate

$1.85
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
100 WEST OAK ST., DENTON, TX 76201

