Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

review star

No reviews yet

722 S Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Order Again

Popular Items

Barley’s Bites
Chicken Strips
French Fries with Garlic Aioli

Snacks

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

over spinach with cucumber wasabi

Backboard

$30.00

Backyard Nachos

$14.00

cheddar, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole on the side

Barley’s Bites

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

roasted with buffalo sauce

Burrata Board

$20.00

Cauliflower Flatbread

$14.00

garlic white or marinara with peppers and onions

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

proscuitto and sopressata with chef's selection of three cheeses, seasonal fruit, sliced baguette, Mike's Hot Honey and bacon jam

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

hand breaded strips with honey mustard

Crab Dip

$18.00

house-made recipe with toasted baguette and celery sticks

Crabby Tots

$16.00

Edamame

$10.00

Everything Pretzel Tray

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

fried pickle chips with spicy ranch

Game Time Board

$20.00

General Tso Shrimp

$13.00

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

gourmet rings with chipotle aioli

Pretzel Tray

$12.00

large soft pretzel served with bacon jam and beer cheese

Quesadilla

$13.00

blackened chicken, shredded cheddar & pico de gallo, with sour cream and guacamole side

Sliders (3)

$12.50

choice of cheeseburger with sauteed onion and pickle, chicken salad, or pulled pork

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

1lb in garlic butter and spinach with toasted baguette

Steamed Shrimp

$21.00

1lb with old bay and sauteed onions with toasted baguette

Tortilla Trio

$12.00Out of stock

Touchdown Board

$25.00

Wings

$16.00

ten fried wings with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Soups

Maryland Crab

$7.00

with oyster crackers

Chicken Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken noodle

$7.00Out of stock

Sammies

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.50

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Backyard bun with mixed greens, tomato and chipotle aioli

BLT

$12.00

bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato on toasted white with mayo

BLT w/Blackened Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

tortilla, leaf lettuce, tomato and pepperjack cheese with a side of ranch

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Backyard bun with leaf lettuce and tomato with tartar

Gigi's Chicken Salad

$13.00

toasted split roll with leaf lettuce

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Backyard bun with spinach, onion, feta and garlic aioli

Hawaiian Wrap

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Pickle Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich

$15.00

Seafood Club

$25.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

toasted split roll with leaf lettuce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

tenderloin on Backyard bun with mixed greens and tiger sauce

From The Garden

Arugula Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, spinach, asparagus, cherry tomato, walnuts and feta cheese with honey mustard

Burrata

$12.00

Caprese

$13.00

tomato, mozzarella and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze

Greek Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Avocado Bowl

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

kale and romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesean cheese, with Caesar dressing

Mahi bowl

$16.00

Proscuitto Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, proscuitto, roasted tomatoes, and shaved parmesan with balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame Tuna Salad

$17.00

Spinach and Strawberry

$13.00

spinach, strawberries, chopped onions and poppy seeds with Fuji apple vinaigrette

Summer Salad

$14.00

Fall Salad

$14.00

Supper

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Half Pound Crab Cake

$30.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$19.00

with 2 sides

Mahi Mahi

$21.00

blackened with 2 sides

Seafood Pasta

$22.00

shrimp, crab and mussels over linguine with lemon garlic butter sauce and toasted baguette

Sirloin Steak

$26.00

with 2 sides

Burgers

Backyard Burger

$15.00

leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce and onion ring

Caprese Burger

$14.00

mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Veggies and Sides

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Burrata Ball

$10.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Celery

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

French Fries with Garlic Aioli

$5.00

Garlic Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled Avocado

$5.00

Grilled Peppers and Onions

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

Side Arugula Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Of Guac

$4.00

Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Veggie Pasta Salad

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Sweets

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

S'more Sundae

$7.00

Seasonal Backyard Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Strawberry Pound Cake

$7.00

Kiddos

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

with French Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with French Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

with Broccoli

Late Night Food

Chicken Strips And French Fries

$18.00

Barleys Bites And French Fries

$18.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheesesteak and Fries

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in & enjoy our food and drinks that will make you feel right at home! We have a welcoming and upbeat atmosphere - perfect for family and friends.

Location

722 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

